Rezolute to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) ("Rezolute" or the "Company"), a late-stage ultra-rare disease company focused on treating refractory hypoglycemia caused by a congenital or any acquired form of hyperinsulinism (HI), today announced that management will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, taking place July 28-29, 2026.

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their BTIG representative.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage ultra-rare disease company focused on treating refractory hypoglycemia caused by a congenital or any acquired form of hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company's antibody therapy, ersodetug, has been studied in clinical trials and used in real-world cases for the treatment of refractory hypoglycemia due to a variety of causes of HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Rezolute Contacts:

Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

Carrie McKim
cmckim@rezolutebio.com
336-608-9706


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