Rezolute to Host Virtual Investor Event on Ersodetug Development Program

Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) ("Rezolute" or the "Company"), a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism, today announced that the company will host a virtual investor event via webcast on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 12:00 1:30 pm EST. The event will highlight the market opportunity and clinical development of ersodetug, which is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 studies in congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) and tumor HI, respectively.

During the event, Rezolute Chief Commercial Officer, Sunil Karnawat, will discuss the anticipated commercial opportunities for ersodetug as a potential treatment for congenital and tumor HI. In addition, Rezolute management will review the Company's ongoing clinical development programs, including the Phase 3 sunRIZE study in congenital HI, with topline results expected in December 2025, and the Phase 3 upLIFT study in tumor HI.

The call will also feature remarks from two leading hyperinsulinism experts:

  • Mansa Krishnamurthy, MD, Pediatric Endocrinologist, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati
  • Azeez Farooki, MD, Attending Physician and Clinical Member, Endocrinology Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Associate Clinical Professor, Weill Cornell Medical College

The physicians will discuss the significant unmet medical need, patient profiles, and current treatment landscape for each indication.

Conference Call Information

To access the event by phone, please dial 1-877-317-6789 from the U.S. and Canada or 1-412-317-6789 internationally and ask to be joined into the Rezolute call. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Rezolute's website at https://ir.rezolutebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Ersodetug

Ersodetug is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds allosterically to the insulin receptor to decrease receptor over-activation by insulin and related substances (such as IGF-2) in the setting of hyperinsulinism (HI), thereby improving hypoglycemia. Because ersodetug acts downstream from the pancreas, it has the potential to be universally effective at treating hypoglycemia due to any congenital or acquired form of HI.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company's antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown meaningful benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of both congenital and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Rezolute Contacts:

Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

Carrie McKim
cmckim@rezolutebio.com
336-608-9706


