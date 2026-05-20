Rewrite the Grid: EA SPORTS Reveals F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack

The story continues with the 2026 Season Pack* for EA SPORTS'™ F1® 25, Featuring New Teams, Drivers & Rosters, Rules & Regulations, and MADRING Track
Watch the Reveal Trailer Here
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) invites players to rewrite the grid in the all-new 2026 Season Pack* for EA SPORTS'™ F1 ® 25 , the official video game of the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship™, coming to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on June 3, 2026. The 2026 Season Pack welcomes in a groundbreaking new era of F1®, featuring the updated rules and regulations for the 2026 F1® season, the introduction of two teams: Audi & Cadillac, and their driver rosters to the grid, new action-packed gameplay features, and the highly anticipated MADRING circuit; the first new F1® circuit since 2023.
The F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack continues to innovate the iconic racing experience. Implementing real-world regulation changes, the 2026 Season Pack showcases lighter, smaller cars† with active aerodynamics that are more responsive, whether you're using a gamepad or a wheel. Additionally, the all-new Overtake Mode creates extra strategic options for drivers of all abilities, with new assist options available to players for closer racing and a tactical, action-packed experience.
Adding to the excitement, the Spanish Grand Prix™ debuts with the all-new MADRING†† circuit, the first new F1® circuit since 2023, available only in the F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack. Set against the backdrop of Madrid, the hybrid street and purpose-built track gives players a taste of adrenaline-filled, high-speed action, and the opportunity to race on the track before the September 2026 Grand Prix™.
"The F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack marks the beginning of a bold new era for Formula 1," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. "With sweeping regulation changes and new teams and rivalries redefining the grid, players can experience the most significant evolution of the sport in over a decade. We are thrilled to bring these changes to players, including the incredible opportunity to race virtually on the MADRING circuit before the race, and look forward to sharing more soon."
The F1® grid expands to eleven teams in 2026†††, with My Team returning for players to take control and become the 12th team on the grid with their custom squad. Audi and Cadillac make their debut in the F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack* lineup, bringing the all-American thrills of Cadillac and introducing Audi's iconic brand and motorsport heritage. New drivers, adjusted rosters, and returning icons additionally hit the track, with fan favorites Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez headlining the all-new Cadillac team and standout Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg joining the lineup for Audi.
"I'm so pleased to be able to partner with EA SPORTS because games are such an incredible way for fans to experience our sport," said Lewis Hamilton. "This year, we've entered a new era in Formula 1, with new regulations which have changed so much about the sport. The EA SPORTS team has done a great job bringing these changes to life in the F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack, from the cars and power units to the new tracks like MADRING. I can't wait for fans out there to get behind the wheel and experience this new season for themselves."
For those new or returning to the F1 franchise, the brand-new EA SPORTS F1® 25: 2026 Season Edition brings together F1® 25 base game and the 2026 Season Pack in one bundle for the most complete Formula One® experience. Take on the action-packed 2025 season, then launch a new career with the groundbreaking 2026 teams, the next generation of Grand Prix™ racing.
Pricing **
EA SPORTS'™ F1 ® 25: 2026 Season Pack
CONSOLE SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $29.99 | €29.99 | £24.99
PC SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $24.99 | €24.99 | £21.99
EA SPORTS'™ F1 ® 25: 2026 Season Edition
CONSOLE SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $49.99 | €59.99 | £49.99
PC SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $49.99 | €49.99 | £44.99
Developed by Codemasters, EA SPORTS'™ F1® 25: 2026 SEASON PACK will be available June 3, 2026 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Wishlist EA SPORTS'™ F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack now on Steam, Xbox, or the EA App, and EA SPORTS'™ F1® 25: 2026 Season Edition on Xbox.
For more information, visit https://www.ea.com/games/f1/f1-25 .
Subscribe to the official YouTube channel for all trailers and videos, and join the EA SPORTS F1 ® community on TikTok and Instagram . You can also follow us on X at @easportsf1 to stay up to date on the latest news.
PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com
*Requires F1® 25 (sold separately), all game updates, internet connection & EA Account.
**Prices may vary by retailer or change; see retailer sites for details.
†Some final car models will release in a post-launch update; internet connection required.
††MADRING circuit can only be driven with 2026 cars.
†††Custom teams and career saves from the 2025 season do not transfer to the 2026 season. Konnersport or APXGP teams cannot be added to the 2026 season of Driver Career or My Team.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
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Georgia Dueck
Public Relations Manager - NHL, UFC, F1
gdueck@ea.com