Retentions Granted on High Grade Zone Licenses

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
May 27, 2025
Titanium Sands Limited (“TSL” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (“GSMB”) that the Company’s application for the retention of the term of licenses EL423, EL424, EL425 and EL351 have been granted. The retentions have been granted for a further 1-year term, expiring between mid-November 2025 and mid-December 2025.
Highlights
- Retentions have been granted by the GSMB for EL423, EL424, EL425 and EL351
- The four retentions granted are contained within the high-grade zone identified in the 2023 Project Scoping Study
- Following issue of the Terms of Reference (TOR) by the GSMB in March 2025 the EIA process is underway
- The retentions granted provide approvals for the project consultants to complete the environmental studies and address the requirements of the TOR
- On completion of the EIA, the Company will be in a position to apply for an Industrial Mining License for the Project
The four EL’s form part of the high-grade zone as outlined in the Company’s Scoping Study (ASX:TSL 12/05/231). The retentions granted allow the environmental consultants to conclude environmental studies (EIA) on the project and to address the requirements of the recently granted Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Project (ASX:TSL 26/03/252).
On completion of the EIA process, (ASX:TSL 24/10/233), the Company will be in a position to apply to the GSMB for an Industrial Mining License (“IML”) which will allow the GSMB to proceed to issuing the IML subject to all relevant laws and regulations.
TSL’s Managing Director, Dr James Searle said“Receiving the ToR in March 2025 and now the license retentions for the Project is a further step towards obtaining the IML for this project. The Government of Sri Lanka are showing great support in progressing this project and the Company is solely focused on delivering a high-grade producing mineral sands operation once all regulatory approvals are in place”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titanium Sands Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
23 May
QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of QEM Limited (‘QEM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QEM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QEM Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
22 May
Queensland Strengthens Trade Presence with First Office in Shenzhen
The Crisafulli government has opened a Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) office in Shenzhen, China.
According to a May 16 statement, the state sees Shenzhen as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area, and as a recognised major hub for technology, advanced manufacturing and finance.
“This new office brings Queensland’s trade footprint in China to six locations, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hong Kong and now Shenzhen, providing on-the-ground support across China’s major economic centres,” said Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates.
Queensland opened a trade office in Chengdu in 2016, and one in Guangzhou in 2007 as part of the state's strategic initiative to strengthen economic ties with China's Guangdong province. The first TIQ office in China was opened in Shanghai in 1996, following a sister state agreement made between Queensland and Shanghai in 1989.
The deal was renewed in 2023, with Queensland calling China “an important trading partner.”
Recently, Bates led a trade mission in China with a delegation to HOFEX 2025, one of Asia’s largest trade expos. At the expo, 15 Queensland companies generated AU$3.99 million in export outcomes and secured 191 new trade leads.
According to the government, TIQ offices in the Greater Bay Area have already driven more than AU$46 million in commercial outcomes for Queensland businesses over the past seven months.
The Queensland-China Trade and Investment Strategy identifies strategic priorities to support business opportunities in areas such as health, advanced manufacturing, energy, food and agribusiness and education and training.
It is intended to strengthen the Queensland-China trade and investment relationship to support clients, investors and education providers to achieve commercial success and jobs growth in key opportunity areas.
The strategy also aims to deepen commercial ties with China, while ensuring Queensland businesses remain globally competitive, an important move considering the recent trade disputes between the US and China.
“Queensland is back on the global stage, and we’re open for business," said Bates.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
21 May
Canadian Securities Exchange to Acquire National Stock Exchange of Australia
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has entered into an all-cash agreement to acquire NSX (ASX:NSX), the owner of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA), for roughly AU$16 million.
In a Monday (May 19) press release, the CSE says the acquisition price of AU$0.035 per fully paid ordinary share of NSX represents a 59 percent premium to NSX's closing price on May 16, the last day of trading before the deal.
The acquisition is for 95.2 percent of NSX’s ordinary shares as the CSE already owned a 4.8 percent stake.
“This transaction enables the CSE to expand its reach and builds on our success in attracting global listings,” said CSE CEO Richard Carleton. “Through our 21-year history, the CSE has grown to more than 750 listings by focusing on and supporting entrepreneurial companies. The NSXA, working with us, is poised to execute a similar plan in Australia.”
Originally established as the Newcastle Stock Exchange in 1937, the NSXA has evolved into a platform focused on serving Australia's early stage capital market. It changed its name to NSXA in 2006.
Upon acquisition by the CSE, the NSXA will remain operated locally, with the CSE providing support while expanding its geographic footprint. The NSXA will stay under the leadership of Managing Director and CEO Max Cunningham.
“The CSE’s acquisition will provide NSX with financial strength and operational stability, and bring global expertise to local exchange activities,” he said. “That is great news for participants and competition in Australia’s capital markets.”
Earlier this year, Canada and Australia released a joint statement underlining their commitment to developing sustainable and secure critical mineral supply chains, highlighting shared values in ESG standards.
The partnership re-instills the countries’ position as global leaders in mineral extraction and critical minerals production, both essential for the global energy transition.
The CSE states that its acquisition of the NSX looks to build on the success of CSE in Canada and help provide competing exchange market services to Australian issuers and investors.
The CSE board has advised shareholders to vote in favor of the acquisition. It remains subject to the approval of NSX shareholders, the Australian court and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
Should the transaction be approved, it is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
20 May
Nigeria Eyes Australian Partnership to Boost Mining, Gender Representation
Nigeria is seeking stronger partnerships with Australia and Rwanda to improve women’s participation in governance and mining, while tapping into global best practices for sustainable resource development.
Ben Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke to delegations from both countries at the National Assembly in Abuja last week, including Australia's Leilani Bin-Juda and Rwanda’s Christopher Bazivamo.
During the talks, he emphasised Nigeria’s wealth in natural resources and the potential for its mining sector to drive economic development. He also pointed to Australia’s leadership in mining technology and sustainable extraction methods, calling for increased collaboration between the nations.
Relations between Nigeria and Australia
According to Nigerian news outlet Punch, Kalu expressed confidence that partnerships with Australian mining companies could aid job creation and help maximise the country’s resource potential.
Past bilateral engagements between Nigeria and Australia have focused on mining, agriculture and trade.
In a separate discussion this past January, Janet Olisa, director of the regions department at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the two countries share similar climates and said that Nigeria is eager to learn from Australia’s advances in renewable energy, particularly solar power.
“We believe we are close to the same climates, not much of a difference, probably you have a hotter one … We would like to learn from what you’ve done, would like to see what’s the best practice,” she said.
Kalu believes that Australia can assist Nigeria in creating jobs, boosting local economies and ensuring that the country's natural resources contribute to its overall development.
Women's growing role in mining
Kalu also underscored the importance of gender equality in national development.
He referenced ongoing constitutional amendments aimed at improving women’s representation, including gender bills like House Bill 1349, which proposes reserved legislative seats for women.
“This initiative is crucial for enhancing women’s representation in governance, which is essential for a balanced and equitable society,” Punch quotes him as saying.
Australia faces its own gender-related challenges in the mining sector. According to a March report from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, a wage gap persists between male and female workers.
However, recent reforms such as the Same Job, Same Pay legislation aim to address these disparities, with more than 4,000 workers already benefiting from wage adjustments.
Bin-Juda affirmed Australia’s interest in deepening economic ties with Nigeria, particularly in mining, trade and investment. Talks in January with Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also included plans for a joint mining initiative with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in the near future.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
20 May
Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico
- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -
Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1).
Exploration Progress Update
Drilling at Target 2 (Las Brujas) has returned excellent results, with shallow holes over a 200-metre strike length intersecting very high-grade gold and silver within a broad, near-surface structure. Hole T2DH25-006 returned 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t gold, 57.6 g/t silver from 44.5m, including 3.85m @ 25.33 g/t gold, 128 g/t silver from 46.65m including 0.85m @ 109.5 g/t gold, 325 g/t silver from 46.65m. Follow-up drilling ~80 metres down dip is planned for the next phase.
Momentum Building Across the Copalquin District – Multiple Targets Advancing (Figure 2)
- Exciting Progress at El Peru (Target 2 Extension): The first phase of drilling at El Peru, 400 m east of Las Brujas, has been completed. Multiple shallow drillholes have shown further extension of the mineralized footprint of this emerging high-grade zone (samples dispatched).
- Eastern District Activity Ramps Up: A second exploration camp has been established to support aggressive mapping and target generation at Targets 2 and 3, highlighting our commitment to unlocking the eastern potential of the district.
- High-Potential for additional Discovery at Target 5 – El Apomal: A new target has been defined at the historic El Apomal workings. A 130-metre underground adit has been dewatered, mapped, and sampled (assays pending), and a surface vein has been traced over 300 metres — a compelling new drill target developing.
- District-Scale Potential Confirmed: Over 1,000 metres of vertical relief between Target 2 and Target 5 across 5 km demonstrates the immense scale and structural complexity of the Copalquin district, underscoring its potential to host a large, multi-target mineralized system.
- Resource Expansion Underway at Target 1: Deep drilling at the El Refugio structure continues to intercept the targeted zone, with samples dispatched for assay. Drilling success here will directly contribute to an upcoming Target 1 resource update.
“We’re advancing on multiple fronts across the Copalquin district, with strong drill results at Las Brujas, exciting new potential at El Apomal, and ongoing success at our flagship Target 1 resource area,” said John Skeet, CEO and Managing Director. “The scale of this system is becoming increasingly evident, with multiple mineralized zones across the district. With drilling, mapping, and sampling all in full swing, we’re well positioned to continue building momentum and unlock significant value through discovery and resource growth.”
COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER DISTRICT, DURANGO STATE, MEXICO
Figure 1 Copalquin District location map, locations of mining and exploration activity and local infrastructure
With 100 historic underground gold-silver mines and workings plus 198 surface workings/pits throughout 70km2 of mining concession area, Copalquin is an entire mining district with high-grade exploration results and a maiden JORC resource. To date there are several target areas in the district with one already hosting a high-grade gold-silver JORC mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Target 1 area (El Refugio-La Soledad)1 and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+, supported by a conceptional underground mining study completed on the maiden resource in early 2022 (see ASX announcement 01 March 2022 and metallurgical test work (see ASX Announcement 25 February 2022). There is considerable strike and depth potential to increase the resource at El Refugio and at other target areas across the district, plus the underlying geologic system that is responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation.
With the district-wide gold and silver occurrences and rapid exploration success, it is clear the Copalquin District is developing into another significant gold-silver district like the many other districts in this prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend of Mexico.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mithril Silver and Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
19 May
Exceptional Lithium Intercept Extends Red Mountain Discovery Further to the North
Red Mountain Project in Nevada, USA delivers the highest-grade intersection to date, with lithium now intersected over a 5.6km strike length
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the first of six holes completed as part of its highly successful April 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Drill-hole RMDD003 has returned three high- grade intersections of lithium mineralisation:
- 32.4m @ 3,260ppm Li / 1.74% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from 57.2m, including an internal high-grade zone grading 8.6m @ 5,060ppm Li / 2.69% LCE from 67.7m;
- 13.8m @ 1,330ppm Li / 0.71% LCE from 39.6m; and
- 23.3m @ 1,610ppm Li / 0.86% LCE from 94.4m to End-of-hole.
Key Highlights
- Outstanding lithium mineralisation returned in assays for diamond drill-hole RMDD003, which intersected:
- 32.4m @ 3,260ppm Li from 57.2m, including 8.6m of ultra high-grade mineralisation @ 5,060ppm Li from 67.7m;
- 13.8m @ 1,330ppm Li from 39.6m; and
- 23.3m @ 1,610ppm Li from 94.4m to end-of-hole
- RMDD003 marks the highest-grade lithium intercept recorded to date at Red Mountain.
- Mineralisation successfully extended 630m north of previous northernmost intersection in hole RMDD002.
- Hole ends in lithium, with mineralisation remaining open down-dip to the east and along strike to the north.
- Assays pending from five other recently completed drill- holes.
To hear CEO Matt Healy discuss this ASX Release click here
The thick zones of lithium mineralisation encountered in the northernmost drill-hole at Red Mountain highlight the increasing scale of the project, with strong lithium mineralisation now intersected in all drill- holes spanning a north-south strike extent of over 5.6km and surface sample geochemistry indicating further potential to the north, south and west of the current drilled extents7, 9 (Figure 3).
Of particular significance in hole RMDD003 is the high-grade nature of the mineralisation. The nearest drill-hole is RMDD002, which intersected 32.1m @ 2,050ppm within a broader 86.9m intersection at 1,470ppm Li from 18.3m. The high-grade zone in RMDD002 has persisted north to RMDD003, and increased in grade significantly to over 3,000ppm lithium.
Assays are pending for the other five holes drilled as part of the April diamond drilling campaign.
Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“Our 2025 exploration campaign is off to a fantastic start, with exceptional assays returned for the first step-out diamond hole, RMDD003. We are impressed by the thickness and grade of the mineralisation, with the high-grade intercept returned from this hole showing that the previously identified high-grade zone extends for a considerable distance to the north.
“This provides further indication that Red Mountain is unfolding as a lithium discovery of significance in North America. With mineralisation now defined by drilling over a strike length of almost 6 kilometres, we are looking forward to seeing what the remaining drill-holes will deliver. The information obtained from this round of drilling should put us on a clear trajectory to advance Red Mountain towards a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate later this year.”
Background
Located in central-eastern Nevada (Figure 4) adjacent to the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (Route 6), which links the regional mining towns of Ely and Tonopah, the Red Mountain Project was staked by Astute in August 2023.
The Project area has broad mapped tertiary lacustrine (lake) sedimentary rocks known locally as the Horse Camp Formation2. Elsewhere in the state of Nevada, equivalent rocks host large lithium deposits (see Figure 4) such as Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 62.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project3, American Battery Technology Corporation’s (OTCMKTS: ABML) 15.8Mt LCE Tonopah Flats deposit4 and American Lithium (TSX.V: LI) 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project5.
Astute has completed substantial surface sampling campaigns at Red Mountain, which indicate widespread lithium anomalism in soils and confirmed lithium mineralisation in bedrock with some exceptional grades of up to 4,150ppm Li2,8 (Figure 3).
A total of 13 RC and diamond drill holes have been drilled at the project for a combined 1,944m, prior to this current drilling program. These campaigns were highly successful, intersecting strong lithium mineralisation in every hole9.
Scoping leachability testwork on mineralised material from Red Mountain indicates high leachability of lithium of up to 98%, varying with temperature, acid strength and leaching duration, and proof of concept beneficiation test-work has indicated the potential to upgrade the Red Mountain mineralisation10,11.
Figure 1. RMDD003 interpretative cross-section, lithium geochemistry and (25-35m off-section) rock chip samples
Results
Hole RMDD003 successfully intersected three zones of lithium mineralised clay-bearing mudstones and sandstone, separated by narrow zones of unmineralised rocks (Figure 1). The intersections are as follows:
- 13.8m @ 1,330ppm Li / 0.71% LCE from 39.6m to 53.4m;
- 32.4m @ 3,260ppm Li / 1.74% LCE from 57.2m to 89.6m; and
- 23.3m @ 1,610ppm Li / 0.86% LCE from 94.4m to End-of-hole (117.7m).
The best grades were developed in the most clay-rich zones (Figure 2). An internal very high-grade zone of 8.6m returned a grade of 5,060ppm Li, with a maximum single sample grade of 5,660ppm Li from 69.2-70.7m (227-232ft), which is the drill sample with the highest lithium grade achieved to date at the project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.