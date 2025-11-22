Results of Annual General Meeting

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX | TSX: WGX Westgold or the Company) wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today were carried by a poll, other than Resolution 7 'Approval of potential benefits to Mr Wayne Bramwell in relation to Performance Rights' which was not passed. All resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting were decided by poll.  

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises details of the resolutions and the votes received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached summary.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

 

