Results of Annual General Meeting

November 4, 2025 TheNewswire:
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 & section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided to the ASX in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of Mithril Silver and Gold Limited at its Annual General Meeting held on 5 November 2025.
All resolutions were decided by a poll and were passed.
A summary of the voting results is set out on the attached page.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary.
For further information contact:
|
John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
+61 435 766 809
|
NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS
Corporate Communications
|
Mithril Silver and Gold Limited
|
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried / Not Carried
|
1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
|
Ordinary
|
71,745,910
|
28,663
|
34,934
|
71,960,378
|
28,663
|
34,934
|
Carried
|
99.73%
|
0.04%
|
99.96%
|
0.04%
|
2 Re-Election of Mr Craig Sharpe as a Director of the Company
|
Ordinary
|
83,955,715
|
3,250
|
5,176
|
84,170,183
|
3,250
|
5,176
|
Carried
|
99.80%
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
3 Re-Election of Mr John Skeet as a Director of the Company
|
Ordinary
|
78,610,078
|
3,250
|
5,350,813
|
78,824,546
|
3,250
|
5,350,813
|
Carried
|
99.79%
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
4 Re-Election of Mr David Toyoda as a Director of the Company
|
Ordinary
|
81,954,115
|
2,004,850
|
5,176
|
82,168,583
|
2,004,850
|
5,176
|
Carried
|
97.42%
|
2.38%
|
97.62%
|
2.38%
|
5 Re-Election of Ms Meghan Lewis as a Director of the Company
|
Ordinary
|
83,950,715
|
3,250
|
5,176
|
84,170,183
|
3,250
|
5,176
|
Carried
|
99.80%
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
6 Adoption of Employee Incentive Securities Plan
|
Ordinary
|
71,423,406
|
172,797
|
5,558,941
|
71,637,874
|
172,797
|
5,558,941
|
Carried
|
99.53%
|
0.24%
|
99.76%
|
0.24%
|
7 Ratification of issue of Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1
|
Ordinary
|
83,898,448
|
13,936
|
51,334
|
84,113,339
|
13,936
|
51,334
|
Carried
|
99.78%
|
0.02%
|
99.98%
|
0.02%
|
8 Ratification of issue of Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A
|
Ordinary
|
83,835,262
|
64,286
|
51,334
|
84,062,989
|
64,286
|
51,334
|
Carried
|
99.71%
|
0.08%
|
99.92%
|
0.08%
|
9 Ratification of issue of Options issued under
|
Ordinary
|
83,859,174
|
97,633
|
7,334
|
84,073,642
|
97,633
|
7,334
|
Carried
|
99.68%
|
0.12%
|
99.88%
|
0.12%
|
10 Approval of Issue of Options to Craige
|
Ordinary
|
67,411,683
|
4,392,574
|
4,750
|
67,626,651
|
4,392,574
|
4,750
|
Carried
|
93.67%
|
6.10%
|
93.90%
|
6.10%
|
11 Approval of Issue of Options to John Skeet, Director of the Company
|
Ordinary
|
64,906,716
|
6,897,541
|
5,350,387
|
65,121,684
|
6,897,541
|
5,350,387
|
Carried
|
90.19%
|
9.58%
|
90.42%
|
9.58%
|
12 Approval of Issue of Options to David Toyoda, Director of the Company
|
Ordinary
|
67,411,716
|
4,392,541
|
4,750
|
67,626,684
|
4,392,541
|
4,750
|
Carried
|
93.67%
|
6.10%
|
93.90%
|
6.10%
|
13 Approval of Issue of Options to Meghan
|
Ordinary
|
63,650,516
|
4,392,941
|
4,750
|
67,626,284
|
4,392,941
|
4,750
|
Carried
|
88.44%
|
6.10%
|
93.90%
|
6.10%
|
14 Approval of Issue of Options to Priscila Skeet, Related Party of the Company
|
Ordinary
|
64,906, 704
|
6,898, 053
|
5,350, 387
|
65,121, 172
|
6,898, 053
|
5,350, 387
|
Carried
|
90.19%
|
9.58%
|
90.42%
|
9.58%
|
15 Approval of Issue of Options to Colin Jones, Related Party of the Company
|
Ordinary
|
67,364,704
|
4,437,553
|
4,750
|
67,581,672
|
4,437,553
|
4,750
|
Carried
|
93.61%
|
6.16%
|
93.84%
|
6.16%
|
16 Approval of Issue of Options to Garry
|
Ordinary
|
64,861,704
|
6,942,553
|
4,750
|
65,076,672
|
6,942,553
|
4,750
|
Carried
|
90.13%
|
9.64%
|
90.36%
|
9.64%
|
17 Appointment of Auditor
|
Ordinary
|
83,742,395
|
5,600
|
216,146
|
83,956,863
|
5,600
|
216,146
|
Carried
|
99.79%
|
0.01%
|
99.99%
|
0.01%
|
18 Approval of 10% Placement Facility
|
Special
|
83,579,336
|
331,721
|
53,084
|
83,793,804
|
331,721
|
53,084
|
Carried
|
99.40%
|
0.40%
|
99.61%
|
0.39%
|
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
