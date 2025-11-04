Results of Annual General Meeting

November 4, 2025 TheNewswire:

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 & section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided to the ASX in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of Mithril Silver and Gold Limited at its Annual General Meeting held on 5 November 2025.

All resolutions were decided by a poll and were passed.

A summary of the voting results is set out on the attached page.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary.

For further information contact:

John Skeet

Managing Director and CEO

jskeet@mithrilsilvergold.com

+61 435 766 809

NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS

Corporate Communications

liz@mithrilsilvergold.com

nicole@mithrilsilvergold.com

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, 5 November 2025
Results of Meeting


The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)

Resolution
Result

Resolution

Resolution
Type

For

Against

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

1 Adoption of Remuneration Report

Ordinary

71,745,910

28,663

34,934

71,960,378

28,663

34,934

Carried

99.73%

0.04%

99.96%

0.04%

2 Re-Election of Mr Craig Sharpe as a Director of the Company

Ordinary

83,955,715

3,250

5,176

84,170,183

3,250

5,176

Carried

99.80%

0.00%

100.00%

0.00%

3 Re-Election of Mr John Skeet as a Director of the Company

Ordinary

78,610,078

3,250

5,350,813

78,824,546

3,250

5,350,813

Carried

99.79%

0.00%

100.00%

0.00%

4 Re-Election of Mr David Toyoda as a Director of the Company

Ordinary

81,954,115

2,004,850

5,176

82,168,583

2,004,850

5,176

Carried

97.42%

2.38%

97.62%

2.38%

5 Re-Election of Ms Meghan Lewis as a Director of the Company

Ordinary

83,950,715

3,250

5,176

84,170,183

3,250

5,176

Carried

99.80%

0.00%

100.00%

0.00%

6 Adoption of Employee Incentive Securities Plan

Ordinary

71,423,406

172,797

5,558,941

71,637,874

172,797

5,558,941

Carried

99.53%

0.24%

99.76%

0.24%

7 Ratification of issue of Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1

Ordinary

83,898,448

13,936

51,334

84,113,339

13,936

51,334

Carried

99.78%

0.02%

99.98%

0.02%

8 Ratification of issue of Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A

Ordinary

83,835,262

64,286

51,334

84,062,989

64,286

51,334

Carried

99.71%

0.08%

99.92%

0.08%

9 Ratification of issue of Options issued under
Listing Rule 7.1

Ordinary

83,859,174

97,633

7,334

84,073,642

97,633

7,334

Carried

99.68%

0.12%

99.88%

0.12%

10 Approval of Issue of Options to Craige
Sharpe, Director of the Company

Ordinary

67,411,683

4,392,574

4,750

67,626,651

4,392,574

4,750

Carried

93.67%

6.10%

93.90%

6.10%

11 Approval of Issue of Options to John Skeet, Director of the Company

Ordinary

64,906,716

6,897,541

5,350,387

65,121,684

6,897,541

5,350,387

Carried

90.19%

9.58%

90.42%

9.58%

12 Approval of Issue of Options to David Toyoda, Director of the Company

Ordinary

67,411,716

4,392,541

4,750

67,626,684

4,392,541

4,750

Carried

93.67%

6.10%

93.90%

6.10%

13 Approval of Issue of Options to Meghan
Lewis, Director of the Company

Ordinary

63,650,516

4,392,941

4,750

67,626,284

4,392,941

4,750

Carried

88.44%

6.10%

93.90%

6.10%

14 Approval of Issue of Options to Priscila Skeet, Related Party of the Company

Ordinary

64,906, 704

6,898, 053

5,350, 387

65,121, 172

6,898, 053

5,350, 387

Carried

90.19%

9.58%

90.42%

9.58%

15 Approval of Issue of Options to Colin Jones, Related Party of the Company

Ordinary

67,364,704

4,437,553

4,750

67,581,672

4,437,553

4,750

Carried

93.61%

6.16%

93.84%

6.16%

16 Approval of Issue of Options to Garry
Thomas, Related Party of the Company

Ordinary

64,861,704

6,942,553

4,750

65,076,672

6,942,553

4,750

Carried

90.13%

9.64%

90.36%

9.64%

17 Appointment of Auditor

Ordinary

83,742,395

5,600

216,146

83,956,863

5,600

216,146

Carried

99.79%

0.01%

99.99%

0.01%

18 Approval of 10% Placement Facility

Special

83,579,336

331,721

53,084

83,793,804

331,721

53,084

Carried

99.40%

0.40%

99.61%

0.39%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

