Results of AGM and Management Update Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI,OTC:SEUSF)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company"), an international oil and gas upstream exploration company, is pleased to announce that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on 6 August 2026 at 17 State Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY, USA, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.
Following the meeting, Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer, and Eytan Uliel, President, provided a Management Update presentation which is available at www.sintanaenergy.com and also via the Investor Meet Company platform www.investormeetcompany.com.
Robert Bose, CEO of Sintana, said: "We are grateful for the ongoing support of our shareholders, as we look forward to the next 12 months, where multiple high-impact catalysts are upcoming across our portfolio. We anticipate the next period will be an exciting and extremely busy one for our company".
Voting Details
As at 6 August 2026, being the record date for the meeting, there were 560,432,493 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding, with no shares held in treasury, resulting in total voting rights of 560,432,493. The number of votes cast for and against each resolution, and the number of votes withheld, were as follows:
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Resolution
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For
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Withheld*
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1.01 Election of Keith D Spickelmier
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94,675,192
|
54,499,254
|
1.02 Election of Douglas G Manner
|
125,059,196
|
28,115,250
|
1.03 Election of Iain McKendrick
|
139,652,969
|
9,521,477
|
1.04 Election of Eytan Uliel
|
115,257,372
|
33,916,945
|
1.05 Election of Robert Bose
|
114,195,609
|
34,978,708
|
1.06 Election of Knowledge R Katti
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126,890,255
|
22,284,191
|
2. Appointment of Auditors
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170,844,502
|
8,467,264
|
|
|
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
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3. Approval of New Equity Compensation Plan
|
66.53%
|
33.47%
|
4. Ratification of Amended and Restated Bylaws
|
89.10%
|
10.90%
Note * - votes withheld are not votes in law and are therefore not included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.
The full text of each resolution is available in the Notice of the Meeting and Management Information Circular published on 30 June 2026, available on the Company's website at: www.sintanaenergy.com.
The Board notes the votes in relation to Resolutions 3, regarding approval of the Company's New Equity Compensation Plan. Whilst this resolution was passed as required by a majority of shareholders, a significant minority of shareholders were opposed to this resolution. Accordingly, the Board will seek to engage with shareholders as required under the QCA Corporate Governance Code, with a view to further considering its future approach on this matter.
For further information, please contact:
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Sintana Energy Inc
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Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker
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Stifel - Joint Broker
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Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations
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CAMARCO - Financial PR
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About Sintana Energy
Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".
For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.
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