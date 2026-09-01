Restart Life Sciences Announces Holy Crap's Amazon U.S. Rollout Alongside Next-Generation Protein and Sampling Innovations

Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL,OTC:NMLSF) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its premium functional food brand, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap"), has officially launched in the U.S. market through the Amazon USA platform.
The initial U.S. rollout features two of the brand's top-performing super seed SKUs alongside a popular variety package. Following a strong initial reception, the Company has already initiated the process of shipping additional SKUs south of the border, including its 225g super seed SKUs.
Holy Crap is already experiencing active product movement across the U.S. market. To capitalize on this early momentum, the Company will be utilizing various marketing initiatives and tools available within the Amazon platform to maximize product visibility, optimize search rankings, and drive new customer acquisition.
"Launching on Amazon USA is a milestone for Holy Crap and our broader U.S. e-commerce strategy," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "We are already seeing consistent transaction volume from the U.S. market, which validates the cross-border demand for our premium, 'better-for-you' functional foods. By leveraging Amazon's robust fulfillment network, we can get our products into the hands of American consumers faster and more efficiently than ever before."
In addition to the U.S. expansion, the Company is providing an update on the production of its highly anticipated new protein SKUs. Production has officially been initiated for both new SKUs, which are expected to debut in conjunction with the launch of the brand-new Holy Crap direct-to-consumer website.
The products are being offered in 320g packages, providing eight servings per package, and include:
Pineapple Coconut & Banana Cocoa: A nutrient-dense blend featuring 10g of high-quality protein, gluten-free oats, and Holy Crap's signature organic superseed blend, designed for sustained energy and optimal gut health.
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As detailed in the Company's recent strategic updates regarding its AI platform and three-phase expansion strategy, the new website will serve as the technological cornerstone of Holy Crap's digital presence.
"The upcoming website is not just a digital storefront; it will integrate our AI-driven e-commerce framework to personalize the customer experience, optimize our supply chain, and scale our online sales growth," noted Loutskou. "This platform is designed to support our broader expansion strategy, making it easier for customers across North America to engage with our brand and access our expanding product line."
CHFA NOW Toronto 2026
To further expand its product offerings and cater to on-the-go consumers, the Company has successfully completed the design, development, and initial production run of new "travel packs." These mini versions of Holy Crap's signature super seed cereals will include the brand's most popular SKUs, as well as the newly launched protein SKUs. Designed to provide convenience without compromising nutritional value, they are perfect for traveling or quick on-the-go meals.
The Company is currently testing these travel packs by offering them as exclusive sample packs. Industry professionals, buyers, and consumers will get their first look at the upcoming CHFA NOW trade show in Toronto from September 25-27. Following this debut, the sample packs will continue to be tested and distributed at various promotional trade shows and events throughout the balance of 2026 and into 2027.
"Our new protein SKUs and the convenient travel packs represent the next evolution of the Holy Crap product line," added Loutskou. "We look forward to showcasing these innovations at CHFA NOW in Toronto and continuing to execute our multi-phase growth strategy."
Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.
About Restart Life Sciences Corp.
Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.
About Holy Crap Foods Inc.
Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.
Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identiﬁed by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Loutskou
Chief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp.
Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244
Email: hello@restartlife.co
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