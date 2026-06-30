Resmed to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on August 6, 2026

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

  • Location:         https://investor.resmed.com
  • Date:               Thursday, August 6, 2026
  • Time:               1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
  • International:   London, Thursday, August 6, 2026, 9:30 p.m. BST
                            Sydney, Friday, August 7, 2026, 6:30 a.m. AEST

Please note, ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on Resmed's investor relations website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from August 6, 2026, until August 20, 2026, at:

  • U.S.: +1 877.660.6853
  • International: +1 201.612.7415
  • Conference ID: 13761408

About Resmed
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, ResMed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

For investors For media
+1 858.221.3304 +1 619.510.1281
investorrelations@Resmed.com news@Resmed.com


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