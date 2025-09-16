Resmed Announces Participation in the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2025

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dr. Carlos Nunez, chief medical officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, beginning at approximately 1:20 p.m. (British Summer Time) in London.

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com . The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following thirty (30) days.

About Resmed
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, ResMed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

