Replenish Nutrients Announces Updated Corporate Presentation

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH,OTC:VVIVF) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available on the Company's website at https:replenishnutrients.cominvestors

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH,OTC:VVIVF) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/15/c7822.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EarthRenewCSE:ERTH
ERTH:CC
