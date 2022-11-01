Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

November 1, 2022 TheNewswire - Pickering, Ontario  - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") announces that  f urther to the Company's press release on October 13, 2022, the Company has completed a first closing of the announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$688,800 from the sale of 200,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.035 per Unit and 17,045,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit", and collectively with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.04 per FT Unit.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one

common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consisted of

one Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax

Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder

thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.06 for a period of 24 months following

the distribution date. In connection to the financing, the company paid a cash commission of $39,000 and  issued 1,050,000 finders warrants. The finders warrants are exercisable at a price of C$0.06 for a period of 24 months.

Renforth will have a second closing to this financing, anticipated to occur in the next two weeks. Proceeds from this, and the next closing, will be used for drilling on Renforth's Surimeau property, specifically, the 20 km long Victoria and 9 km long Lalonde, nickel polymetallic structures. The drill program will commence in the second half of November.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Nixon-Bartleman property, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may', ‘will', ‘plan', ‘expect', ‘believe', ‘anticipate', ‘estimate', ‘intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Renforth ResourcesCSE:RFRBase Metals Investing
RFR:CC
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Announces Private Placement for up to C$1,000,000

Renforth Announces Private Placement for up to C$1,000,000

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Grab Samples 0.71% Ni from Unexplored Area of ~20km Victoria Mineralized Structure

Renforth Grab Samples 0.71% Ni from Unexplored Area of ~20km Victoria Mineralized Structure

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

  • New outcrop mineralization discovered east of road, near centre of ~20km Victoria structure, highest grab sample result 0.71% Ni in albitized ultramafic with sulfides

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

July 26, 2022 TheNewswire - R enforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that summer 2022 prospecting at Surimeau has successfully concluded with, amongst other findings, the extension of the known Lalonde surface battery metals mineralization to a strike length of 9 kms. on Renforth's wholly owned 330 sq km. property located south of Cadillac, Quebec and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. In the summer 2022 program Renforth continued to work to define the extent of surfacesub-surface polymetallic mineralization on the Surimeau District Property as evidenced by outcrop, drill results and geophysics. To date this has resulted in the definition of the Victoria mineralized structure at ~20km in length and the Lalonde mineralized structure now measuring ~9km in length.  A significant amount of ground remains untested, in part because Renforth has, to date, only used existing lumber roads and trails for access within the property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retransmission: Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

Retransmission: Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)



TheNewswire - July 29, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR ) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that O3 Mining Inc. ("O3") has fulfilled the conditions of the option agreement held by O3 on the Denain-Pershing Property (the "Property") to earn-in an 80% ownership interest in the Property and has purchased the remaining 20% interest in the Property from Renforth.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)



TheNewswire - July 28, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR ) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that O3 Mining Inc. ("O3") has fulfilled the conditions of the option agreement held by O3 on the Denain-Pershing Property (the "Property") to earn-in an 80% ownership interest in the Property and has purchased the remaining 20% interest in the Property from Renforth.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Positive Metallurgy from Boundary Zone, Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Announces Positive Metallurgy from Boundary Zone, Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of the first metallurgical and ore-sorting test work from Boundary Zone, an emerging zinc discovery at Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 10114-36-008-13 W2M (the "Second Test Well") to test the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well is located in the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, which confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mgl (see press release dated February 2, 2022 ).

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are pleased to commence this second re-entry at Mansur and believe it will be a key catalyst for EMP Metals and the expansion of our prospect. This operation will complement our results from our first re-entry, and we are optimistic this step-out re-entry will allow us the option to consider a Preliminary Economic Assessment."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CASINO ASSESSMENT PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CASINO ASSESSMENT PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation ("Casino") has been informed by the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") that it is necessary to revise the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines"), which were issued June 20, 2016 following the Casino Copper-Gold Project's (the "Project") referral to a Panel of the Board (the "Panel Review").

Wester Copper and Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The need to revise the Guidelines is the result of discussions between the Company and YESAB on how to address changes in assessment methods, environmental best practices, and enhancements to the Project that have occurred since the issuance of the original Guidelines in 2016. The revision process will commence immediately and is not expected to have a material impact on overall permitting timelines.

The Guidelines are an important component of the Panel Review process and outline the structure and scope of the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Casino will submit to describe the potential effects of the Project, showing stakeholders how the Project can be developed in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

Revising the Guidelines ensures that the Panel Review process reflects leading industry best practices. The revision process includes a public comment period that provides Casino with an opportunity to engage the broader public in addition to Federal, Territorial and First Nation governments.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment and this review will achieve that without material impact to overall timelines." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c9769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 3.75 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,724 Ounces of Au in Q3 2022

Atico Produces 3.75 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,724 Ounces of Au in Q3 2022

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.75 million pounds of copper and 2,724 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 15% for copper and an increase of 8% for gold over the same period in 2021.

"Production for the period was slightly below budget due to extended maintenance of the SAG mill system. This was mostly driven by unusually long shipping delays of spare parts that were required to perform the maintenance. Production rate improved towards the end of the quarter as steady state-run rate was again achieved." said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the fourth quarter, we continue looking for opportunities to improve metal production as we stay on track to deliver our 2022 production guidance. At the same time, we are aggressively drill testing in proximity to our mine and on the large regional land package."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement by C$300,000

Power Nickel Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement by C$300,000

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN, OTCQB:CMETF, Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") originally announced in its news release dated October 18, 2022 (the "Original News Release") by CAD $300,000. The Private Placement will now consist of up to 10,250,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company (up from 10,000,000 FT Units) at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and up to 12,500,000 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company (up from 10,000,000 NFT Units) at a price $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,300,000. The prices of each FT Unit and each NFT Unit are unchanged from the prices set out in the Original News Release. The other terms of the FT Units and NFT Units are also unchanged from the terms set out in the Original News Release. These terms have been provided below for ease of reference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that the mineralized breccia encountered in historical drilling at Jean Marie was encountered during the 2022 diamond drilling program and has successfully expanded the area of copper mineralization 200 metres to the northwest.

Diamond drilling at Jean Marie during 2022 was successful in intercepting copper mineralization in both diamond drill holes that were completed. Both drill holes were step-out holes from historical drilling at distances of 100 metres (JM22-01) and 200 metres (JM22-02) from historical drill hole 97-11. A total of 700 metres of drilling was completed in two holes. Laboratory assays have now been received and will be presented in detail in the coming days following a detailed review.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×