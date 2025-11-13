Renforth Completes Final Financing Closing

Renforth Completes Final Financing Closing

(TheNewswire)

PICKERING, Ontario TheNewswire - November 13, 2025 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders that the final closing of our previously announced fundraising has occurred with $209,000 raised via the issuance of 10,275,000 shares and 5,137,500 warrants on a flow through basis and 175,000 shares and 175,000 warrants issued on a common share basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416-818-1393

Nicole@RenforthResources.com

#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

District Scale Battery Metals Discovery in Quebec Backed by the Parbec Gold Deposit

