Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24, 2022). Read More >>
Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24 2022).
Rex McLennan joined the Company as an Independent Director in June 2007, appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee. As an Independent Corporate Director, he has chaired the audit committees of a number of publicly traded companies, and was appointed Lead Director for Endeavour in May 2021; chairing the Corporate Governance and Nominating committee, as well as serving on the Audit and Safety & Sustainability committees. He is a past Director of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Boart Longyear Ltd, and the World Gold Council, London UK.
His professional and executive career spans over 40 years including C-level executive positions serving as Chief Financial Officer for Viterra, prior to its acquisition by Glencore PLC in 2012, and Placer Dome, a global mining company acquired by Barrick Gold in 2006; with an earlier career with Imperial Oil, a major subsidiary of Exxon.
Mr. McLennan holds a Master of Business Administration from McGill University in Finance/Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics/Economics from the University of British Columbia. He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
"Rex has been a Director of Endeavour Silver for 15 years and we have benefitted tremendously from his guidance during this time," said Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "He has been instrumental in the evolution of the Company and exemplifies our vision in sustaining growth for all of our stakeholders."
About Endeavour – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Endeavour Silver Honours Bradford Cooke with Company Tribute and Details on Celebration of Life
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) has been showered with loving condolences and widespread sympathies from the mining and investment community for the recent passing of the company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke. Today we are honouring his memory with a special company presentation and details about his memorial.
Company Tribute
In response to the high volume of positive messages, we are publishing a special company tribute for Brad, who was an inspiration to many over his long-standing successful career. The following company presentation, "A Tribute: In Loving Memory of Bradford Cooke", contains a photo gallery and quotes from the leadership team and closest friends at Endeavour.
Celebration of Life Event and Online Memorial Page
On behalf of the Cooke Family, a celebration of life will be held in Vancouver, BC on Sunday August 28, 2022. An online Memorial Page has also been set up and anyone who knew Brad is encouraged to share personal stories and memories about the ways in which he impacted them.
Statement from the Cooke Family: "We have all been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support on the occasion of Brad's recent passing. Brad had deep respect and love for his wider business family and community and was loved and cherished by so many. It is a great comfort to know that Brad passed in a state of deep peace. Thank you for the many thoughtful messages of condolence. It would be a great gift to receive your stories, photos, reflections and memories of Brad on the Memorial page we created for him. Our deepest thanks - Brad's family: Susana, Devon, Shaun, Matt, Sasha, & Maria"
|Date:
|Sunday August 28, 2022
|Time:
|Arrival 12:30pm, 1pm start
|Venue:
|Celebration Hall & Courtyard at the Mountainview Cemetery, Vancouver
|Venue Details:
|Note: the hall is located within the cemetery, use this Google Maps link for exact location: https://goo.gl/maps/WJHdqCLxnzR7xNmF8
|Live Streaming Link:
| https://bradcookememorial.ca/memorial-livestream/
Replay available upon request
| Address for Mailing Sympathy Cards & Gifts:
| Mail to Endeavour Silver Head Office:
Attn: The Cooke Family
PO Box 10328
Suite 1130-609 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V7Y 1G5
About Endeavour – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) regrets to announce that the Company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Endeavour wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.
Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.
Throughout all his success in business, he never forgot the difficulties of the less fortunate. He collaborated on numerous humanitarian projects over many years to make a positive difference. He instilled corporate social responsibility at Endeavour from the start in the communities near our mines. He also served as President of the Silver Institute, as an industry voice in creating public awareness of the silver industry.
Brad Cooke formed Endeavour together with Godfrey Walton in 2003 for the purpose of acquiring and developing high grade silver-gold projects in Mexico. Since that time, the Company has acquired, rebuilt and expanded four silver mines and made a significant discovery with potential to become Endeavour's next cornerstone mine.
Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour stated, "We are incredibly saddened by this sudden loss. Brad was extremely loyal to his people. He will be sincerely missed and always remembered by a large group of family and friends around the world. I have known and worked with Brad for 15 years and I consider him my dear friend. I will always remember him for his passion, commitment and hard-working attitude. With his vibrant energy, he strove to bring out the best in those who worked with him."
About Endeavour – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance
This news release has been amended to reflect the correct estimate for the Company's 2022 All-in Sustaining Cost estimate of $20- $21 per ounce in the 2022 Revision to Guidance Section. Complete corrected text follows:
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).
"We have continued to outperform our mine plans, by delivering an exceptional Q2 with production 15% above plan, stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "This has prompted management to raise our production outlook for 2022 to 7.6 – 8.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The additional production has allowed us to maintain our cost guidance on per ounce metrics, but industry-wide inflation continues to be a challenge. We are seeing the largest inflationary impacts on energy costs, plant reagents and steel prices which are affecting both operating and development costs. Cost control will continue to be a key focus as cost pressures are expected to continue for the remainder of the year."
Added Mr. Dickson, "During the 2 nd quarter, again we made the decision to withhold from sale a meaningful amount of silver, due to the drop in silver price. We are holding over 1.6 million silver equivalent ounces in finished goods inventory for future sale. Short term, the increased inventory has negatively impacted our quarterly financial metrics such as revenue, earnings, cash flow and our cash balance. Longer term, we anticipate selling the inventory at higher metal prices."
Q2 2022 Highlights
- Higher Production: 1,359,207 ounces (oz) of silver and 9,289 oz of gold for 2.1 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) (1) reinforces delivery of improved consolidated production for the year.
- Lower Revenue Due to Withholding Metal Sales : Revenue of $30.8 million from the sale of 602,894 oz of silver and 9,792 oz of gold at average realized prices of $22.72 per oz silver and $1,840 per oz gold.
- Negative Earnings and Lower Cash Flow Due to Lower Revenue and Non-Cash Items : Net loss of $11.9 million, or $0.07 per share. Adjusted net loss of $4.3 million (2) after adjusting for a $7.6 million change in the fair value of investments. $3.6 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes (2) and Mine operating cash flow before taxes (2) of $8.8 million.
- Operating Costs per Ounce In-Line with Guidance, Despite Industry-Wide Inflation: Cash costs (2) of $10.08 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs ( 2 ) of $19.56 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits.
- Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $116.2 million and working capital (2) of $149.7 million.
- Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Production exceeded plan driven by higher grades.
- Bolañitos Remained Steady: Strong silver production from higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by lower gold production and lower gold grades.
- Withheld Significant Metal Inventories : Metal inventory at quarter end totaled 1,399,356 oz silver and 2,580 oz gold of bullion inventory and 12,408 oz silver and 587 oz gold in concentrate inventory. The market value of finished goods at June 30, 2022 was $34.5 million.
- Advancing the Terronera Project : Work continued on the early works program initiated last year including engineering, critical contracts, procurement of long-lead items and extensive due diligence on the project financing. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months. $18 million has been spent as of June 30 th 2022, with an additional budget of $23 million expected to be spent through to the end of October to continue the advancement of the project.
Subsequent to Quarter End
- Closed the Acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project: The addition of the Pitarrilla project enhances the company's growth profile while maintaining a silver focus.
Revision to Full Year 2022 Guidance
The following table summarizes the updated 2022 Production Guidance for Endeavour Silver:
|Guanacevi
|Bolanitos
|Consolidated
|Tonnes per day
|tpd
|1,100 - 1,200
|1,000 - 1,200
|2,100 - 2,400
|Silver production
|M oz
|4.3 – 4.5
|0.6 - 0.6
|4.9 – 5.1
|Gold production
|k oz
|13.0 - 14.0
|21.0 - 22.0
|34.0 - 36.0
|Silver Eq production 1
|US$/oz
|5.3 – 5.6
|2.3 - 2.4
|7.6 - 8.0
|Cash costs, net of gold by-product credits 2
|US$/oz
|$9.00 - $10.00
|AISC, net of gold by-product credits 2
|US$/oz
|$20.00 - $21.00
- Consolidated Silver Equivalent( 1 ) Production has increased to 7.6 – 8.0 million oz from 6.7 – 7.6 million oz. The increase to consolidated production is primarily driven by higher than planned ore-grades along the El Curso orebody at Guanacevi. Production at Bolanitos has been slightly revised upwards to meet the upper end of its previous guidance.
- Operating Costs Guidance is expected to remain unchanged with cash costs expected to average $9.00 - $10.00 per oz and AISC are expected to average $20.00 - $21.00 per oz. Management notes that the Company is tracking to meet the upper end of the guidance range, given persisting global inflationary pressures. Increases in prices of raw materials such as reagents, explosives, steel, diesel and power are driving continued cost escalation across the industry. The company has identified efficiencies to mitigate pressure on costs and cost metrics in the second half of the year, including enhanced monitoring and tracking at the mines, improved blasting in development, the gradual increase of tonnes milled and reduced waste handling at Guanacevi.
Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)
|Three Months Ended June 30
| Q2 2022 Highlights
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Production
|1,359,207
|1,073,724
|27%
|Silver ounces produced
|2,674,162
|2,121,824
|26%
|9,289
|11,166
|(17%)
|Gold ounces produced
|17,984
|22,275
|(19%)
|1,346,276
|1,062,267
|27%
|Payable silver ounces produced
|2,649,816
|2,098,977
|26%
|9,117
|10,955
|(17%)
|Payable gold ounces produced
|17,666
|21,849
|(19%)
|2,102,327
|1,967,004
|7%
|Silver equivalent ounces produced ( 1)
|4,112,882
|3,903,824
|5%
|10.08
|13.03
|(23%)
|Cash costs per silver ounce ( 2)
|10.14
|10.48
|(3%)
|14.26
|19.55
|(27%)
|Total production costs per ounce ( 2)
|14.69
|17.51
|(16%)
|19.56
|25.39
|(23%)
|All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2)
|20.22
|22.69
|(11%)
|201,361
|242,018
|(17%)
|Processed tonnes
|407,508
|451,471
|(10%)
|132.63
|119.94
|11%
|Direct operating costs per tonne ( 2)
|127.69
|116.43
|10%
|148.11
|141.61
|5%
|Direct costs per tonne ( 2)
|148.32
|134.48
|10%
|14.12
|18.52
|(24%)
|Silver co-product cash costs (2)
|14.74
|16.89
|(13%)
|1,144
|1,289
|(11%)
|Gold co-product cash costs (2)
|1,169
|1,116
|5%
|Financial
|30.8
|47.7
|(35%)
|Revenue ($ millions)
|88.5
|82.2
|8%
|602,894
|1,120,266
|(46%)
|Silver ounces sold
|2,320,662
|1,743,645
|33%
|9,792
|9,810
|(0%)
|Gold ounces sold
|18,173
|20,473
|(11%)
|22.72
|26.82
|(15%)
|Realized silver price per ounce
|23.95
|26.95
|(11%)
|1,840
|1,866
|(1%)
|Realized gold price per ounce
|1,900
|1,781
|7%
|(11.9)
|6.7
|(279%)
|Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)
|(0.3)
|18.9
|(101%)
|(4.3)
|2.4
|(280%)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions)
|2.0
|(3.7)
|155%
|4.5
|10.2
|56%
|Mine operating earnings ($ millions)
|24.7
|15.9
|56%
|8.8
|17.2
|(49%)
|Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions) (2)
|35.5
|30.5
|16%
|3.6
|8.7
|(58%)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes (2)
|24.2
|13.9
|74%
|(4.3)
|15.9
|(127%)
|EBITDA (2) ($ millions)
|21.3
|39.8
|(47%)
|149.7
|146.8
|2%
|Working capital (2) ($ millions)
|149.7
|146.8
|2%
|Shareholders
|(0.07)
|0.04
|(275%)
|Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)
|0.00
|0.12
|(100%)
|0.02
|0.05
|(61%)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (2)
|0.14
|0.08
|62%
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|7%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|7%
( 1 ) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net revenue, decreased by 35% to $30.8 million (Q2 2021: $47.7 million).
Gross sales of $31.7 million in Q2 2022 represented a 34% decrease over the $48.3 million in Q2 2021. Silver oz sold decreased by 46%, due to the buildup of the larger finished goods inventory held at June 30, 2022. There was a 15% decrease in the realized silver price, resulting in a 54% decrease in proceeds from silver sales. Gold oz sold were flat with a 1% decrease in the realized gold price, resulting in a 1% decrease in proceeds from gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 602,894 oz silver and 9,792 oz gold for realized prices of $22.72 and $1,840 per oz, respectively, compared to Q2 2021 sales of 1,120,266 oz silver and 9,810 oz gold for realized prices of $26.82 and $1,866 per oz, respectively. In Q2 2022, London spot prices for silver and gold averaged $22.60 and $1,877, respectively.
The Company significantly increased its finished goods silver inventory and slightly decreased its finished goods gold inventory to 1,411,764 oz and 3,167 oz, respectively, at June 30, 2022 compared to 668,382 oz silver and 3,841 oz gold at March 31, 2022. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $20.8 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $13.5 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $34.5 million, compared to $24.1 million at March 31, 2022. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow (2) , operating cash flow (2) and EBITDA (2) were impacted by the withholding of sales during Q2 2022.
After cost of sales of $26.3 million (Q2 2021 - $37.5 million), a decrease of 30%, mine operating earnings were $4.5 million (Q2 2021 - $10.2 million). The decrease in cost of sales was impacted by the decrease in the quantity of silver ounces sold during the period offset by increased labour, power and consumables costs with lower royalty costs. Royalties decreased 49% to $2.2 million primarily due to the decrease in silver ounces sold during the period.
The Company had an operating loss of $1.3 million (Q2 2021: operating earnings of $0.8 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $3.8 million (Q2 2021: $5.0 million), general and administrative costs of $1.3 million (Q2 2021: $4.3 million) a write off of exploration properties of $0.5 million (Q2, 2021 - $Nil), and care and maintenance cost of $0.2 million (Q2 2021: $0.1 million).
The loss before income taxes was $8.8 million (Q2 2021: earnings before taxes of $8.9 million) after finance costs of $0.3 million (Q2 2021: $0.2 million), a foreign exchange loss of $0.3 million (Q2 2021: gain of $0.7 million), and investment and other expense of $6.9 million (Q2 2021: investment and other income of $1.8 million). The investment and other expenses during Q2 2022 primarily resulted from an unrealized loss on marketable securities and warrants of $7.6 million (Q2 2021: $1.5 million).
The Company realized a net loss for the period of $11.9 million (Q2 2021: net earnings of $6.7 million) after an income tax expense of $3.1 million (Q2 2021: $2.2 million). Current income tax expense increased to $1.3 million (Q2 2021 - $1.1 million) due to increased profitability impacting the income tax and special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $1.8 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income generated at both Guanacevi and Bolanitos (Q2 2021 – $1.1 million).
Direct operating costs (2) on a per tonne basis increased to $132.63, up 11% compared with Q2 2021 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year.
Consolidated cash costs per oz( 2 ), net of by-product credits, decreased to $10.08 driven by increased silver grades, reduced royalty costs and increased by-product gold sales, offset by increased direct operating costs per tonne( 2 ) AISC( 2 ) decreased by 23% on a per oz basis compared to Q2 2021 as a result of a 27% increase in ounces produced driven by a 51% increase in silver grade, decreased allocated general and administrative costs and a decrease in mine site exploration offset by increased sustaining capital expenditures.
The complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at gmeleger@edrsilver.com.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the Company's Q2 2022 financial results will be held today at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.
|Date & Time:
|Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
|Telephone:
| Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
Local or International +1-604-638-5340
Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|Replay:
|A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 9151#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger,
Vice President of Investor Relations
Tel: (604)640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Endnotes
1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)
AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and R atios
Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.
Please see the June 30, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the June 30, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Reconciliation of Working Capital
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|As at June 30, 2022
|As at December 31, 2021
|Current assets
|$
|186,454
|$
|161,762
|Current liabilities
|36,733
|40,554
|Working capital
|$
|149,721
|$
|121,208
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|(except for share numbers and per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements
|($
|11,923
|)
|$
|6,656
|($
|261
|)
|$
|18,905
|Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(16,791
|)
|Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
|-
|(5,807
|)
|-
|(5,807
|)
|Change in fair value of investments
|7,626
|1,539
|2,269
|9
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)
|($
|4,297
|)
|$
|2,388
|$
|2,008
|($
|3,684
|)
|Basic weighted average share outstanding
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
|($
|0.02
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|($
|0.02
|)
|Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Mine operating earnings per financial statements
|$
|4,472
|$
|10,205
|$
|24,741
|$
|15,869
|Share-based compensation
|113
|111
|240
|229
|Amortization and depletion
|4,175
|6,624
|10,481
|14,120
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|-
|272
|-
|272
|Mine operating cash flow before taxes
|$
|8,760
|$
|17,212
|$
|35,462
|$
|30,490
|Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|(except for per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements
|($
|18,548
|)
|$
|9,467
|$
|3,185
|$
|5,544
|Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements
|(22,160
|)
|806
|(21,046
|)
|(8,360
|)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|$
|3,612
|$
|8,661
|$
|24,231
|$
|13,904
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.08
|Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income for the period per financial statements
|($
|11,923
|)
|$
|6,656
|($
|261
|)
|$
|18,905
|Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales
|4,175
|6,624
|10,481
|14,120
|Depreciation and depletion – exploration
|98
|72
|205
|151
|Depreciation and depletion – general & administration
|51
|38
|99
|72
|Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance
|30
|(11
|)
|60
|4
|Depreciation and depletion – inventory write down
|-
|6
|-
|6
|Finance costs
|212
|216
|389
|507
|Current income tax expense
|1,325
|1,146
|2,340
|1,817
|Deferred income tax expense
|1,752
|1,116
|7,974
|4,243
|EBITDA
|($
|4,280
|)
|$
|15,863
|$
|21,287
|$
|39,825
|Share based compensation
|972
|1,028
|2,499
|2,193
|Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(16,791
|)
|Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
|-
|(5,807
|)
|-
|(5,807
|)
|Change in fair value of investments
|7,626
|1,539
|2,269
|9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,318
|$
|12,623
|$
|26,055
|$
|19,429
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|Adjusted EBITDA per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.12
Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$
|7,797
|$
|12,031
|$
|19,828
|$
|15,713
|$
|7,770
|$
|2,740
|$
|26,223
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|937
|937
|-
|514
|68
|582
|Opening finished goods
|(7,908
|)
|(2,995
|)
|(10,903
|)
|(5,935
|)
|(204
|)
|(442
|)
|(6,581
|)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266
|266
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Direct operating costs
|16,053
|10,654
|26,707
|16,763
|8,488
|3,777
|29,028
|Royalties
|2,128
|66
|2,194
|4,158
|70
|112
|4,340
|Special mining duty (1)
|795
|127
|922
|684
|257
|(38
|)
|903
|Direct costs
|18,976
|10,847
|29,823
|21,605
|8,815
|3,851
|34,271
|By-product gold sales
|(5,719
|)
|(12,302
|)
|(18,021
|)
|(4,209
|)
|(11,909
|)
|(2,187
|)
|(18,305
|)
|Opening gold inventory fair market value
|3,724
|3,763
|7,487
|1,925
|309
|662
|2,896
|Closing gold inventory fair market value
|(4,662
|)
|(1,061
|)
|(5,723
|)
|(3,349
|)
|(633
|)
|(1,038
|)
|(5,020
|)
|Cash costs net of by-product
|12,319
|1,247
|13,566
|15,972
|(3,418
|)
|1,288
|13,842
|Amortization and depletion
|940
|3,235
|4,175
|2,487
|3,800
|337
|6,624
|Share-based compensation
|57
|56
|113
|54
|51
|6
|111
|Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
|(1,689
|)
|(897
|)
|(2,586
|)
|(1,137
|)
|(118
|)
|(133
|)
|(1,388
|)
|NRV depreciation cost adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
|3,733
|199
|3,932
|1,333
|220
|30
|1,583
|Total production costs
|$
|15,360
|$
|3,840
|$
|19,200
|$
|18,709
|$
|535
|$
|1,534
|$
|20,772
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|94,017
|107,344
|201,361
|111,893
|107,912
|22,213
|242,018
|Payable silver ounces
|1,190,568
|155,708
|1,346,276
|936,424
|112,456
|13,387
|1,062,267
|Cash costs per silver ounce
|$
|10.35
|$
|8.01
|$
|10.08
|$
|17.06
|($
|30.39
|)
|$
|96.21
|$
|13.03
|Total production costs per ounce
|$
|12.90
|$
|24.66
|$
|14.26
|$
|19.98
|$
|4.76
|$
|114.59
|$
|19.55
|Direct operating costs per tonne
|$
|170.75
|$
|99.25
|$
|132.63
|$
|149.81
|$
|78.66
|$
|170.04
|$
|119.94
|Direct costs per tonne
|$
|201.84
|$
|101.05
|$
|148.11
|$
|193.09
|$
|81.69
|$
|173.37
|$
|141.61
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$
|25,681
|$
|20,868
|$
|46,549
|$
|23,773
|$
|14,875
|$
|6,303
|$
|44,951
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|1,591
|1,591
|-
|1,003
|206
|1,209
|Opening finished goods
|(10,093
|)
|(2,857
|)
|(12,950
|)
|(1,509
|)
|(250
|)
|(642
|)
|(2,401
|)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266
|266
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Direct operating costs
|31,752
|20,283
|52,035
|29,249
|16,036
|7,278
|52,563
|Royalties
|6,362
|149
|6,511
|6,371
|138
|291
|6,800
|Special mining duty (1)
|1,526
|371
|1,897
|941
|408
|-
|1,349
|Direct costs
|39,640
|20,803
|60,443
|36,561
|16,582
|7,569
|60,712
|By-product gold sales
|(10,741
|)
|(23,790
|)
|(34,531
|)
|(7,673
|)
|(22,438
|)
|(6,352
|)
|(36,463
|)
|Opening gold inventory fair market value
|1,900
|4,784
|6,684
|735
|746
|1,283
|2,764
|Closing gold inventory fair market value
|(4,662
|)
|(1,061
|)
|(5,723
|)
|(3,349
|)
|(633
|)
|(1,038
|)
|(5,020
|)
|Cash costs net of by-product
|26,137
|736
|26,873
|26,274
|(5,743
|)
|1,462
|21,993
|Amortization and depletion
|4,850
|5,631
|10,481
|4,080
|7,593
|2,447
|14,120
|Share-based compensation
|120
|120
|240
|93
|91
|45
|229
|Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
|(1,965
|)
|(635
|)
|(2,600
|)
|(271
|)
|(104
|)
|(804
|)
|(1,179
|)
|NRV depreciation and depletion cost adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|6
|Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
|3,733
|199
|3,932
|1,333
|220
|30
|1,583
|Total production costs
|$
|32,875
|$
|6,051
|$
|38,926
|$
|31,509
|$
|2,057
|$
|3,186
|$
|36,752
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|195,270
|212,238
|407,508
|200,525
|205,604
|45,342
|451,471
|Payable silver ounces
|2,321,016
|328,800
|2,649,816
|1,851,886
|211,444
|35,647
|2,098,977
|Cash costs per silver ounce
|$
|11.26
|$
|2.24
|$
|10.14
|$
|14.19
|($
|27.16
|)
|$
|41.01
|$
|10.48
|Total production costs per ounce
|$
|14.16
|$
|18.40
|$
|14.69
|$
|17.01
|$
|9.73
|$
|89.38
|$
|17.51
|Direct operating costs per tonne
|$
|162.61
|$
|95.57
|$
|127.69
|$
|145.86
|$
|77.99
|$
|160.51
|$
|116.43
|Direct costs per tonne
|$
|203.00
|$
|98.02
|$
|148.32
|$
|182.33
|$
|80.65
|$
|166.93
|$
|134.48
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Closing finished goods depletion
|3,733
|199
|3,932
|1,333
|220
|30
|1,583
|Finished goods inventory
|$
|19,897
|$
|880
|$
|20,777
|$
|8,318
|$
|628
|$
|1,175
|$
|10,121
Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Cash costs net of by-product
|$
|12,319
|$
|1,247
|$
|13,566
|$
|15,972
|($
|3,418
|)
|$
|1,288
|$
|13,842
|Operations share-based compensation
|57
|56
|113
|39
|40
|39
|118
|Corporate general and administrative
|401
|155
|556
|2,013
|1,093
|277
|3,383
|Corporate share-based compensation
|527
|214
|741
|460
|250
|64
|773
|Reclamation - amortization/accretion
|69
|53
|122
|13
|11
|3
|27
|Mine site expensed exploration
|360
|308
|668
|538
|305
|2
|845
|Intangible payments
|(0
|)
|0
|(0
|)
|80
|29
|(16
|)
|94
|Equipment loan payments
|246
|488
|734
|300
|524
|-
|824
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|7,050
|2,788
|9,838
|3,696
|3,366
|-
|7,062
|All-In-Sustaining Costs
|$
|21,028
|$
|5,310
|$
|26,338
|$
|23,112
|$
|2,200
|$
|1,656
|$
|26,968
|Growth exploration and evaluation
|2,901
|3,963
|Growth capital expenditures
|5,613
|1,102
|All-In-Costs
|$
|34,852
|$
|32,033
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|94,017
|107,344
|201,361
|111,893
|107,912
|22,213
|242,018
|Payable silver ounces
|1,190,568
|155,708
|1,346,276
|936,424
|112,456
|13,387
|1,062,267
|Silver equivalent production (ounces)
|1,488,550
|613,777
|2,102,327
|1,185,961
|660,284
|120,759
|1,967,004
|Sustaining cost per ounce
|$
|17.66
|$
|34.10
|$
|19.56
|$
|24.68
|$
|19.56
|$
|123.73
|$
|25.39
|All-In-costs per ounce
|$
|25.89
|$
|30.16
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Cash costs net of by-product
|$
|26,137
|$
|736
|$
|26,873
|$
|26,274
|($
|5,743
|)
|$
|1,462
|$
|21,993
|Operations share-based compensation
|120
|120
|240
|93
|91
|45
|229
|Corporate general and administrative
|2,468
|1,031
|3,499
|3,622
|1,966
|498
|6,086
|Corporate share-based compensation
|1,444
|603
|2,047
|987
|536
|136
|1,658
|Reclamation - amortization/accretion
|134
|106
|240
|25
|22
|5
|52
|Mine site expensed exploration
|712
|558
|1,270
|994
|539
|195
|1,728
|Intangible payments
|29
|12
|41
|111
|60
|15
|187
|Equipment loan payments
|491
|977
|1,468
|608
|1,092
|-
|1,700
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|12,696
|5,214
|17,910
|7,900
|6,100
|-
|14,000
|All-In-Sustaining Costs
|$
|44,230
|$
|9,358
|$
|53,588
|$
|40,615
|$
|4,663
|$
|2,355
|$
|47,633
|Growth exploration and evaluation
|5,314
|6,970
|Growth capital expenditures
|10,538
|1,434
|All-In-Costs
|$
|69,440
|$
|56,037
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|195,270
|212,238
|407,508
|200,525
|205,604
|45,342
|451,471
|Payable silver ounces
|2,321,016
|328,800
|2,649,816
|1,851,886
|211,444
|35,647
|2,098,977
|Silver equivalent production (ounces)
|2,900,560
|1,212,322
|4,112,882
|2,323,618
|1,261,071
|319,135
|3,903,824
|Sustaining cost per ounce
|$
|19.06
|$
|28.46
|$
|20.22
|$
|21.93
|$
|22.05
|$
|66.07
|$
|22.69
|All-In-costs per ounce
|$
|26.21
|$
|26.70
Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|$
|9,838
|$
|7,062
|$
|17,910
|$
|14,000
|Growth capital expenditures
|5,613
|1,102
|10,538
|1,434
|Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|$
|15,451
|$
|8,164
|$
|28,448
|$
|15,434
Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$
|7,797
|$
|12,031
|$
|19,828
|$
|15,713
|$
|7,770
|$
|2,740
|$
|26,223
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|937
|937
|-
|514
|68
|582
|Royalties
|2,128
|66
|2,194
|4,158
|70
|112
|4,340
|Special mining duty (1)
|795
|127
|922
|684
|257
|(38
|)
|903
|Opening finished goods
|(7,908
|)
|(2,995
|)
|(10,903
|)
|(5,935
|)
|(204
|)
|(442
|)
|(6,581
|)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266
|266
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Direct costs
|$
|18,976
|$
|10,847
|$
|29,823
|$
|21,605
|$
|8,815
|$
|3,851
|$
|34,271
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Silver production (ounces)
|1,194,150
|165,057
|1,359,207
|939,241
|120,044
|14,439
|1,073,724
|Average realized silver price ($)
|22.72
|22.72
|22.72
|26.82
|26.82
|26.82
|26.82
|Silver value ($)
|27,131,580
|3,750,163
|30,881,743
|25,186,472
|3,219,073
|387,193
|28,792,738
|Gold production (ounces)
|3,680
|5,609
|9,289
|3,084
|6,753
|1,329
|11,166
|Average realized gold price ($)
|1,840
|1,840
|1,840
|1,866
|1,866
|1,866
|1,866
|Gold value ($)
|6,772,598
|10,322,691
|17,095,289
|5,754,599
|12,600,781
|2,479,852
|20,835,232
|Total metal value ($)
|33,904,178
|14,072,854
|47,977,032
|30,941,072
|15,819,854
|2,867,045
|49,627,970
|Pro-rated silver costs (%)
|80
|%
|27
|%
|64
|%
|81
|%
|20
|%
|14
|%
|58
|%
|Pro-rated gold costs (%)
|20
|%
|73
|%
|36
|%
|19
|%
|80
|%
|86
|%
|42
|%
|Pro-rated silver costs ($)
|15,185
|2,891
|19,196
|17,587
|1,794
|520
|19,883
|Pro-rated gold costs ($)
|3,791
|7,956
|10,627
|4,018
|7,021
|3,331
|14,388
|Silver co-product cash costs ($)
|12.72
|17.51
|14.12
|18.72
|14.94
|36.02
|18.52
|Gold co-product cash costs ($)
|1,030
|1,419
|1,144
|1,303
|1,040
|2,506
|1,289
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$
|25,681
|$
|20,868
|$
|46,549
|$
|23,773
|$
|14,875
|$
|6,303
|$
|44,951
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|$
|1,591
|$
|1,591
|-
|1,003
|206
|1,209
|Royalties
|6,362
|149
|6,511
|6,371
|138
|291
|6,800
|Special mining duty (1)
|1,526
|371
|1,897
|941
|408
|-
|1,349
|Opening finished goods
|(10,093
|)
|(2,857
|)
|(12,950
|)
|(1,509
|)
|(250
|)
|(642
|)
|(2,401
|)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266
|266
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Direct costs
|39,640
|20,803
|60,443
|36,561
|16,582
|7,569
|60,712
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Silver production (ounces)
|2,328,000
|346,162
|2,674,162
|1,857,458
|226,271
|38,095
|2,121,824
|Average realized silver price ($)
|23.95
|23.95
|23.95
|26.95
|26.95
|26.95
|26.95
|Silver value ($)
|55,757,752
|8,290,900
|64,048,652
|50,053,984
|6,097,454
|1,026,568
|57,178,006
|Gold production (ounces)
|7,157
|10,827
|17,984
|5,827
|12,935
|3,513
|22,275
|Average realized gold price ($)
|1,900
|1,900
|1,900
|1,781
|1,781
|1,781
|1,781
|Gold value ($)
|13,599,206
|20,572,670
|34,171,876
|10,378,054
|23,037,606
|6,256,754
|39,672,414
|Total metal value ($)
|69,356,958
|28,863,570
|98,220,528
|60,432,038
|29,135,060
|7,283,321
|96,850,420
|Pro-rated silver costs (%)
|80
|%
|29
|%
|65
|%
|83
|%
|21
|%
|14
|%
|59
|%
|Pro-rated gold costs (%)
|20
|%
|71
|%
|35
|%
|17
|%
|79
|%
|86
|%
|41
|%
|Pro-rated silver costs ($)
|31,868
|5,976
|39,414
|30,282
|3,470
|1,067
|35,843
|Pro-rated gold costs ($)
|7,772
|14,827
|21,029
|6,279
|13,112
|6,502
|24,869
|Silver co-product cash costs ($)
|13.69
|17.26
|14.74
|16.30
|15.34
|28.00
|16.89
|Gold co-product cash costs ($)
|1,086
|1,369
|1,169
|1,078
|1,014
|1,851
|1,116
Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Gross silver sales
|$
|13,698
|$
|30,052
|$
|55,582
|$
|46,987
|Silver ounces sold
|602,894
|1,120,266
|2,320,662
|1,743,645
|Realized silver price per ounces
|$
|22.72
|$
|26.82
|$
|23.95
|$
|26.95
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Gross gold sales
|$
|18,021
|$
|18,305
|$
|34,531
|$
|36,463
|Gold ounces sold
|9,792
|9,810
|18,173
|20,473
|Realized gold price per ounces
|$
|1,840
|$
|1,866
|$
|1,900
|$
|1,781
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Appendix
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|30,782
|$
|47,775
|$
|88,522
|$
|82,241
|Cost of sales:
|Direct production costs
|19,828
|26,223
|46,549
|44,951
|Royalties
|2,194
|4,340
|6,511
|6,800
|Share-based payments
|113
|111
|240
|229
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|4,175
|6,624
|10,481
|14,120
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|-
|272
|-
|272
|26,310
|37,570
|63,781
|66,372
|Mine operating earnings
|4,472
|10,205
|24,741
|15,869
|Expenses:
|Exploration and evaluation
|3,784
|5,025
|7,000
|9,155
|General and administrative
|1,348
|4,293
|5,645
|7,816
|Care and maintenance costs
|189
|55
|379
|576
|Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
|-
|-
|-
|(16,791
|)
|Write off of exploration properties
|500
|-
|500
|-
|5,821
|9,373
|13,524
|756
|Operating earnings (loss)
|(1,349
|)
|832
|11,217
|15,113
|Finance costs
|336
|216
|634
|507
|Other income (expense):
|Foreign exchange
|(289
|)
|659
|522
|(35
|)
|Gain on asset disposal
|-
|5,841
|-
|5,841
|Investment and other
|(6,872
|)
|1,802
|(1,052
|)
|4,553
|(7,161
|)
|8,302
|(530
|)
|10,359
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|(8,846
|)
|8,918
|10,053
|24,965
|Income tax expense:
|Current income tax expense
|1,325
|1,146
|2,340
|1,817
|Deferred income tax expense
|1,752
|1,116
|7,974
|4,243
|3,077
|2,262
|10,314
|6,060
|Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period
|$
|(11,923
|)
|$
|6,656
|$
|(261
|)
|$
|18,905
|Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.12
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.11
|Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|184,569,970
|172,195,942
|179,018,499
|167,743,113
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|116,226
|$
|103,303
|Other investments
|8,293
|11,200
|Accounts and other receivable
|13,486
|14,462
|Income tax receivable
|1,219
|177
|Inventories
|35,664
|27,485
|Prepaid expenses
|11,566
|5,135
|Total current assets
|186,454
|161,762
|Non-current deposits
|595
|599
|Non-current income tax receivable
|3,570
|3,570
|Non-current other investments
|2,943
|-
|Non-current IVA receivable
|7,528
|4,256
|Deferred income tax asset
|-
|936
|Intangible assets
|-
|40
|Right-of-use leased assets
|614
|664
|Mineral properties, plant and equipment
|141,806
|122,197
|Total assets
|$
|343,510
|$
|294,024
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|26,383
|$
|31,991
|Income taxes payable
|4,995
|4,228
|Loans payable
|5,179
|4,128
|Lease liabilities
|176
|207
|Total current liabilities
|36,733
|40,554
|Loans payable
|7,392
|6,366
|Lease liabilities
|755
|794
|Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation
|7,576
|7,397
|Deferred income tax liability
|8,545
|1,506
|Total liabilities
|61,001
|56,617
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued
|and outstanding 181,051,354 shares (Dec 31, 2021 - 170,537,307 shares)
|631,751
|585,406
|Contributed surplus
|5,349
|6,331
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(354,591
|)
|(354,330
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|282,509
|237,407
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|343,510
|$
|294,024
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating activities
|Net earnings (loss) for the period
|$
|(11,923
|)
|$
|6,656
|$
|(261
|)
|$
|18,905
|Items not affecting cash:
|Share-based compensation
|972
|1,028
|2,499
|2,193
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|4,324
|6,723
|10,786
|14,347
|Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
|-
|-
|-
|(16,791
|)
|Write off of exploration properties
|500
|-
|500
|-
|Deferred income tax expense
|1,752
|1,116
|7,974
|4,243
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(84
|)
|-
|(143
|)
|(220
|)
|-
|(53
|)
|Finance costs
|336
|216
|634
|507
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|-
|272
|-
|272
|Loss (gain) on asset disposal
|105
|(5,841
|)
|46
|(5,807
|)
|Loss (gain) on other investments
|7,626
|(1,366
|)
|2,269
|(3,912
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|(22,156
|)
|806
|(21,042
|)
|(8,360
|)
|Cash from (used in) operating activities
|(18,548
|)
|9,467
|3,185
|5,544
|Investing activities
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|48
|6,985
|82
|7,541
|Mineral property, plant and equipment
|(15,451
|)
|(8,164
|)
|(28,448
|)
|(15,434
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(748
|)
|-
|(2,119
|)
|(832
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
|-
|4,905
|-
|9,288
|Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits
|2
|19
|4
|(1
|)
|Cash from (used) in investing activities
|(16,149
|)
|3,745
|(30,481
|)
|562
|Financing activities
|Repayment of loans payable
|(1,214
|)
|(918
|)
|(2,297
|)
|(1,887
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(54
|)
|(43
|)
|(106
|)
|(85
|)
|Interest paid
|(204
|)
|(174
|)
|(381
|)
|(367
|)
|Public equity offerings
|-
|29,034
|46,001
|59,134
|Exercise of options
|1,448
|785
|1,578
|4,583
|Share issuance costs
|(15
|)
|(664
|)
|(2,812
|)
|(1,266
|)
|Deferred share unit redemption
|(6
|)
|-
|(6
|)
|-
|Performance share unit redemption
|-
|(2,174
|)
|(1,897
|)
|(2,174
|)
|Cash from (used) financing activities
|(45
|)
|25,846
|40,080
|57,938
|Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|(46
|)
|144
|139
|64
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(34,742
|)
|39,058
|12,784
|64,044
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|151,014
|85,989
|103,303
|61,083
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|$
|116,226
|$
|125,191
|$
|116,226
|$
|125,191
|134.48
|10%
|14.12
|18.52
|(24%)
|Silver co-product cash costs (2)
|14.74
|16.89
|(13%)
|1,144
|1,289
|(11%)
|Gold co-product cash costs (2)
|1,169
|1,116
|5%
|Financial
|30.8
|47.7
|(35%)
|Revenue ($ millions)
|88.5
|82.2
|8%
|602,894
|1,120,266
|(46%)
|Silver ounces sold
|2,320,662
|1,743,645
|33%
|9,792
|9,810
|(0%)
|Gold ounces sold
|18,173
|20,473
|(11%)
|22.72
|26.82
|(15%)
|Realized silver price per ounce
|23.95
|26.95
|(11%)
|1,840
|1,866
|(1%)
|Realized gold price per ounce
|1,900
|1,781
|7%
|(11.9)
|6.7
|(279%)
|Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)
|(0.3)
|18.9
|(101%)
|(4.3)
|2.4
|(280%)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions)
|2.0
|(3.7)
|155%
|4.5
|10.2
|56%
|Mine operating earnings ($ millions)
|24.7
|15.9
|56%
|8.8
|17.2
|(49%)
|Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions) (2)
|35.5
|30.5
|16%
|3.6
|8.7
|(58%)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes (2)
|24.2
|13.9
|74%
|(4.3)
|15.9
|(127%)
|EBITDA (2) ($ millions)
|21.3
|39.8
|(47%)
|149.7
|146.8
|2%
|Working capital (2) ($ millions)
|149.7
|146.8
|2%
|Shareholders
|(0.07)
|0.04
|(275%)
|Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)
|0.00
|0.12
|(100%)
|0.02
|0.05
|(61%)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (2)
|0.14
|0.08
|62%
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|7%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|7%
( 1 ) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net revenue, decreased by 35% to $30.8 million (Q2 2021: $47.7 million).
Gross sales of $31.7 million in Q2 2022 represented a 34% decrease over the $48.3 million in Q2 2021. Silver oz sold decreased by 46%, due to the buildup of the larger finished goods inventory held at June 30, 2022. There was a 15% decrease in the realized silver price, resulting in a 54% decrease in proceeds from silver sales. Gold oz sold were flat with a 1% decrease in the realized gold price, resulting in a 1% decrease in proceeds from gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 602,894 oz silver and 9,792 oz gold for realized prices of $22.72 and $1,840 per oz, respectively, compared to Q2 2021 sales of 1,120,266 oz silver and 9,810 oz gold for realized prices of $26.82 and $1,866 per oz, respectively. In Q2 2022, London spot prices for silver and gold averaged $22.60 and $1,877, respectively.
The Company significantly increased its finished goods silver inventory and slightly decreased its finished goods gold inventory to 1,411,764 oz and 3,167 oz, respectively, at June 30, 2022 compared to 668,382 oz silver and 3,841 oz gold at March 31, 2022. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $20.8 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $13.5 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $34.5 million, compared to $24.1 million at March 31, 2022. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow (2) , operating cash flow (2) and EBITDA (2) were impacted by the withholding of sales during Q2 2022.
After cost of sales of $26.3 million (Q2 2021 - $37.5 million), a decrease of 30%, mine operating earnings were $4.5 million (Q2 2021 - $10.2 million). The decrease in cost of sales was impacted by the decrease in the quantity of silver ounces sold during the period offset by increased labour, power and consumables costs with lower royalty costs. Royalties decreased 49% to $2.2 million primarily due to the decrease in silver ounces sold during the period.
The Company had an operating loss of $1.3 million (Q2 2021: operating earnings of $0.8 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $3.8 million (Q2 2021: $5.0 million), general and administrative costs of $1.3 million (Q2 2021: $4.3 million) a write off of exploration properties of $0.5 million (Q2, 2021 - $Nil), and care and maintenance cost of $0.2 million (Q2 2021: $0.1 million).
The loss before income taxes was $8.8 million (Q2 2021: earnings before taxes of $8.9 million) after finance costs of $0.3 million (Q2 2021: $0.2 million), a foreign exchange loss of $0.3 million (Q2 2021: gain of $0.7 million), and investment and other expense of $6.9 million (Q2 2021: investment and other income of $1.8 million). The investment and other expenses during Q2 2022 primarily resulted from an unrealized loss on marketable securities and warrants of $7.6 million (Q2 2021: $1.5 million).
The Company realized a net loss for the period of $11.9 million (Q2 2021: net earnings of $6.7 million) after an income tax expense of $3.1 million (Q2 2021: $2.2 million). Current income tax expense increased to $1.3 million (Q2 2021 - $1.1 million) due to increased profitability impacting the income tax and special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $1.8 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income generated at both Guanacevi and Bolanitos (Q2 2021 – $1.1 million).
Direct operating costs (2) on a per tonne basis increased to $132.63, up 11% compared with Q2 2021 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year.
Consolidated cash costs per oz( 2 ), net of by-product credits, decreased to $10.08 driven by increased silver grades, reduced royalty costs and increased by-product gold sales, offset by increased direct operating costs per tonne( 2 ) AISC( 2 ) decreased by 23% on a per oz basis compared to Q2 2021 as a result of a 27% increase in ounces produced driven by a 51% increase in silver grade, decreased allocated general and administrative costs and a decrease in mine site exploration offset by increased sustaining capital expenditures.
The complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at gmeleger@edrsilver.com.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the Company's Q2 2022 financial results will be held today at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.
|Date & Time:
|Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
|Telephone:
| Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
Local or International +1-604-638-5340
Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|Replay:
|A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 9151#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger,
Vice President of Investor Relations
Tel: (604)640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Endnotes
1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)
AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and R atios
Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.
Please see the June 30, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the June 30, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Reconciliation of Working Capital
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|As at June 30, 2022
|As at December 31, 2021
|Current assets
|$
|186,454
|$
|161,762
|Current liabilities
|36,733
|40,554
|Working capital
|$
|149,721
|$
|121,208
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|(except for share numbers and per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements
|($
|11,923
|)
|$
|6,656
|($
|261
|)
|$
|18,905
|Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(16,791
|)
|Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
|-
|(5,807
|)
|-
|(5,807
|)
|Change in fair value of investments
|7,626
|1,539
|2,269
|9
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)
|($
|4,297
|)
|$
|2,388
|$
|2,008
|($
|3,684
|)
|Basic weighted average share outstanding
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
|($
|0.02
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|($
|0.02
|)
|Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Mine operating earnings per financial statements
|$
|4,472
|$
|10,205
|$
|24,741
|$
|15,869
|Share-based compensation
|113
|111
|240
|229
|Amortization and depletion
|4,175
|6,624
|10,481
|14,120
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|-
|272
|-
|272
|Mine operating cash flow before taxes
|$
|8,760
|$
|17,212
|$
|35,462
|$
|30,490
|Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|(except for per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements
|($
|18,548
|)
|$
|9,467
|$
|3,185
|$
|5,544
|Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements
|(22,160
|)
|806
|(21,046
|)
|(8,360
|)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|$
|3,612
|$
|8,661
|$
|24,231
|$
|13,904
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.08
|Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income for the period per financial statements
|($
|11,923
|)
|$
|6,656
|($
|261
|)
|$
|18,905
|Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales
|4,175
|6,624
|10,481
|14,120
|Depreciation and depletion – exploration
|98
|72
|205
|151
|Depreciation and depletion – general & administration
|51
|38
|99
|72
|Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance
|30
|(11
|)
|60
|4
|Depreciation and depletion – inventory write down
|-
|6
|-
|6
|Finance costs
|212
|216
|389
|507
|Current income tax expense
|1,325
|1,146
|2,340
|1,817
|Deferred income tax expense
|1,752
|1,116
|7,974
|4,243
|EBITDA
|($
|4,280
|)
|$
|15,863
|$
|21,287
|$
|39,825
|Share based compensation
|972
|1,028
|2,499
|2,193
|Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(16,791
|)
|Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
|-
|(5,807
|)
|-
|(5,807
|)
|Change in fair value of investments
|7,626
|1,539
|2,269
|9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,318
|$
|12,623
|$
|26,055
|$
|19,429
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|Adjusted EBITDA per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.12
Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$
|7,797
|$
|12,031
|$
|19,828
|$
|15,713
|$
|7,770
|$
|2,740
|$
|26,223
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|937
|937
|-
|514
|68
|582
|Opening finished goods
|(7,908
|)
|(2,995
|)
|(10,903
|)
|(5,935
|)
|(204
|)
|(442
|)
|(6,581
|)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266
|266
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Direct operating costs
|16,053
|10,654
|26,707
|16,763
|8,488
|3,777
|29,028
|Royalties
|2,128
|66
|2,194
|4,158
|70
|112
|4,340
|Special mining duty (1)
|795
|127
|922
|684
|257
|(38
|)
|903
|Direct costs
|18,976
|10,847
|29,823
|21,605
|8,815
|3,851
|34,271
|By-product gold sales
|(5,719
|)
|(12,302
|)
|(18,021
|)
|(4,209
|)
|(11,909
|)
|(2,187
|)
|(18,305
|)
|Opening gold inventory fair market value
|3,724
|3,763
|7,487
|1,925
|309
|662
|2,896
|Closing gold inventory fair market value
|(4,662
|)
|(1,061
|)
|(5,723
|)
|(3,349
|)
|(633
|)
|(1,038
|)
|(5,020
|)
|Cash costs net of by-product
|12,319
|1,247
|13,566
|15,972
|(3,418
|)
|1,288
|13,842
|Amortization and depletion
|940
|3,235
|4,175
|2,487
|3,800
|337
|6,624
|Share-based compensation
|57
|56
|113
|54
|51
|6
|111
|Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
|(1,689
|)
|(897
|)
|(2,586
|)
|(1,137
|)
|(118
|)
|(133
|)
|(1,388
|)
|NRV depreciation cost adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
|3,733
|199
|3,932
|1,333
|220
|30
|1,583
|Total production costs
|$
|15,360
|$
|3,840
|$
|19,200
|$
|18,709
|$
|535
|$
|1,534
|$
|20,772
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|94,017
|107,344
|201,361
|111,893
|107,912
|22,213
|242,018
|Payable silver ounces
|1,190,568
|155,708
|1,346,276
|936,424
|112,456
|13,387
|1,062,267
|Cash costs per silver ounce
|$
|10.35
|$
|8.01
|$
|10.08
|$
|17.06
|($
|30.39
|)
|$
|96.21
|$
|13.03
|Total production costs per ounce
|$
|12.90
|$
|24.66
|$
|14.26
|$
|19.98
|$
|4.76
|$
|114.59
|$
|19.55
|Direct operating costs per tonne
|$
|170.75
|$
|99.25
|$
|132.63
|$
|149.81
|$
|78.66
|$
|170.04
|$
|119.94
|Direct costs per tonne
|$
|201.84
|$
|101.05
|$
|148.11
|$
|193.09
|$
|81.69
|$
|173.37
|$
|141.61
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$
|25,681
|$
|20,868
|$
|46,549
|$
|23,773
|$
|14,875
|$
|6,303
|$
|44,951
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|1,591
|1,591
|-
|1,003
|206
|1,209
|Opening finished goods
|(10,093
|)
|(2,857
|)
|(12,950
|)
|(1,509
|)
|(250
|)
|(642
|)
|(2,401
|)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266
|266
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Direct operating costs
|31,752
|20,283
|52,035
|29,249
|16,036
|7,278
|52,563
|Royalties
|6,362
|149
|6,511
|6,371
|138
|291
|6,800
|Special mining duty (1)
|1,526
|371
|1,897
|941
|408
|-
|1,349
|Direct costs
|39,640
|20,803
|60,443
|36,561
|16,582
|7,569
|60,712
|By-product gold sales
|(10,741
|)
|(23,790
|)
|(34,531
|)
|(7,673
|)
|(22,438
|)
|(6,352
|)
|(36,463
|)
|Opening gold inventory fair market value
|1,900
|4,784
|6,684
|735
|746
|1,283
|2,764
|Closing gold inventory fair market value
|(4,662
|)
|(1,061
|)
|(5,723
|)
|(3,349
|)
|(633
|)
|(1,038
|)
|(5,020
|)
|Cash costs net of by-product
|26,137
|736
|26,873
|26,274
|(5,743
|)
|1,462
|21,993
|Amortization and depletion
|4,850
|5,631
|10,481
|4,080
|7,593
|2,447
|14,120
|Share-based compensation
|120
|120
|240
|93
|91
|45
|229
|Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
|(1,965
|)
|(635
|)
|(2,600
|)
|(271
|)
|(104
|)
|(804
|)
|(1,179
|)
|NRV depreciation and depletion cost adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|6
|Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
|3,733
|199
|3,932
|1,333
|220
|30
|1,583
|Total production costs
|$
|32,875
|$
|6,051
|$
|38,926
|$
|31,509
|$
|2,057
|$
|3,186
|$
|36,752
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|195,270
|212,238
|407,508
|200,525
|205,604
|45,342
|451,471
|Payable silver ounces
|2,321,016
|328,800
|2,649,816
|1,851,886
|211,444
|35,647
|2,098,977
|Cash costs per silver ounce
|$
|11.26
|$
|2.24
|$
|10.14
|$
|14.19
|($
|27.16
|)
|$
|41.01
|$
|10.48
|Total production costs per ounce
|$
|14.16
|$
|18.40
|$
|14.69
|$
|17.01
|$
|9.73
|$
|89.38
|$
|17.51
|Direct operating costs per tonne
|$
|162.61
|$
|95.57
|$
|127.69
|$
|145.86
|$
|77.99
|$
|160.51
|$
|116.43
|Direct costs per tonne
|$
|203.00
|$
|98.02
|$
|148.32
|$
|182.33
|$
|80.65
|$
|166.93
|$
|134.48
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Closing finished goods depletion
|3,733
|199
|3,932
|1,333
|220
|30
|1,583
|Finished goods inventory
|$
|19,897
|$
|880
|$
|20,777
|$
|8,318
|$
|628
|$
|1,175
|$
|10,121
Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Cash costs net of by-product
|$
|12,319
|$
|1,247
|$
|13,566
|$
|15,972
|($
|3,418
|)
|$
|1,288
|$
|13,842
|Operations share-based compensation
|57
|56
|113
|39
|40
|39
|118
|Corporate general and administrative
|401
|155
|556
|2,013
|1,093
|277
|3,383
|Corporate share-based compensation
|527
|214
|741
|460
|250
|64
|773
|Reclamation - amortization/accretion
|69
|53
|122
|13
|11
|3
|27
|Mine site expensed exploration
|360
|308
|668
|538
|305
|2
|845
|Intangible payments
|(0
|)
|0
|(0
|)
|80
|29
|(16
|)
|94
|Equipment loan payments
|246
|488
|734
|300
|524
|-
|824
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|7,050
|2,788
|9,838
|3,696
|3,366
|-
|7,062
|All-In-Sustaining Costs
|$
|21,028
|$
|5,310
|$
|26,338
|$
|23,112
|$
|2,200
|$
|1,656
|$
|26,968
|Growth exploration and evaluation
|2,901
|3,963
|Growth capital expenditures
|5,613
|1,102
|All-In-Costs
|$
|34,852
|$
|32,033
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|94,017
|107,344
|201,361
|111,893
|107,912
|22,213
|242,018
|Payable silver ounces
|1,190,568
|155,708
|1,346,276
|936,424
|112,456
|13,387
|1,062,267
|Silver equivalent production (ounces)
|1,488,550
|613,777
|2,102,327
|1,185,961
|660,284
|120,759
|1,967,004
|Sustaining cost per ounce
|$
|17.66
|$
|34.10
|$
|19.56
|$
|24.68
|$
|19.56
|$
|123.73
|$
|25.39
|All-In-costs per ounce
|$
|25.89
|$
|30.16
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Cash costs net of by-product
|$
|26,137
|$
|736
|$
|26,873
|$
|26,274
|($
|5,743
|)
|$
|1,462
|$
|21,993
|Operations share-based compensation
|120
|120
|240
|93
|91
|45
|229
|Corporate general and administrative
|2,468
|1,031
|3,499
|3,622
|1,966
|498
|6,086
|Corporate share-based compensation
|1,444
|603
|2,047
|987
|536
|136
|1,658
|Reclamation - amortization/accretion
|134
|106
|240
|25
|22
|5
|52
|Mine site expensed exploration
|712
|558
|1,270
|994
|539
|195
|1,728
|Intangible payments
|29
|12
|41
|111
|60
|15
|187
|Equipment loan payments
|491
|977
|1,468
|608
|1,092
|-
|1,700
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|12,696
|5,214
|17,910
|7,900
|6,100
|-
|14,000
|All-In-Sustaining Costs
|$
|44,230
|$
|9,358
|$
|53,588
|$
|40,615
|$
|4,663
|$
|2,355
|$
|47,633
|Growth exploration and evaluation
|5,314
|6,970
|Growth capital expenditures
|10,538
|1,434
|All-In-Costs
|$
|69,440
|$
|56,037
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|195,270
|212,238
|407,508
|200,525
|205,604
|45,342
|451,471
|Payable silver ounces
|2,321,016
|328,800
|2,649,816
|1,851,886
|211,444
|35,647
|2,098,977
|Silver equivalent production (ounces)
|2,900,560
|1,212,322
|4,112,882
|2,323,618
|1,261,071
|319,135
|3,903,824
|Sustaining cost per ounce
|$
|19.06
|$
|28.46
|$
|20.22
|$
|21.93
|$
|22.05
|$
|66.07
|$
|22.69
|All-In-costs per ounce
|$
|26.21
|$
|26.70
Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|$
|9,838
|$
|7,062
|$
|17,910
|$
|14,000
|Growth capital expenditures
|5,613
|1,102
|10,538
|1,434
|Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|$
|15,451
|$
|8,164
|$
|28,448
|$
|15,434
Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$
|7,797
|$
|12,031
|$
|19,828
|$
|15,713
|$
|7,770
|$
|2,740
|$
|26,223
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|937
|937
|-
|514
|68
|582
|Royalties
|2,128
|66
|2,194
|4,158
|70
|112
|4,340
|Special mining duty (1)
|795
|127
|922
|684
|257
|(38
|)
|903
|Opening finished goods
|(7,908
|)
|(2,995
|)
|(10,903
|)
|(5,935
|)
|(204
|)
|(442
|)
|(6,581
|)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266
|266
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Direct costs
|$
|18,976
|$
|10,847
|$
|29,823
|$
|21,605
|$
|8,815
|$
|3,851
|$
|34,271
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Silver production (ounces)
|1,194,150
|165,057
|1,359,207
|939,241
|120,044
|14,439
|1,073,724
|Average realized silver price ($)
|22.72
|22.72
|22.72
|26.82
|26.82
|26.82
|26.82
|Silver value ($)
|27,131,580
|3,750,163
|30,881,743
|25,186,472
|3,219,073
|387,193
|28,792,738
|Gold production (ounces)
|3,680
|5,609
|9,289
|3,084
|6,753
|1,329
|11,166
|Average realized gold price ($)
|1,840
|1,840
|1,840
|1,866
|1,866
|1,866
|1,866
|Gold value ($)
|6,772,598
|10,322,691
|17,095,289
|5,754,599
|12,600,781
|2,479,852
|20,835,232
|Total metal value ($)
|33,904,178
|14,072,854
|47,977,032
|30,941,072
|15,819,854
|2,867,045
|49,627,970
|Pro-rated silver costs (%)
|80
|%
|27
|%
|64
|%
|81
|%
|20
|%
|14
|%
|58
|%
|Pro-rated gold costs (%)
|20
|%
|73
|%
|36
|%
|19
|%
|80
|%
|86
|%
|42
|%
|Pro-rated silver costs ($)
|15,185
|2,891
|19,196
|17,587
|1,794
|520
|19,883
|Pro-rated gold costs ($)
|3,791
|7,956
|10,627
|4,018
|7,021
|3,331
|14,388
|Silver co-product cash costs ($)
|12.72
|17.51
|14.12
|18.72
|14.94
|36.02
|18.52
|Gold co-product cash costs ($)
|1,030
|1,419
|1,144
|1,303
|1,040
|2,506
|1,289
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$
|25,681
|$
|20,868
|$
|46,549
|$
|23,773
|$
|14,875
|$
|6,303
|$
|44,951
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|$
|1,591
|$
|1,591
|-
|1,003
|206
|1,209
|Royalties
|6,362
|149
|6,511
|6,371
|138
|291
|6,800
|Special mining duty (1)
|1,526
|371
|1,897
|941
|408
|-
|1,349
|Opening finished goods
|(10,093
|)
|(2,857
|)
|(12,950
|)
|(1,509
|)
|(250
|)
|(642
|)
|(2,401
|)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266
|266
|Closing finished goods
|16,164
|681
|16,845
|6,985
|408
|1,145
|8,538
|Direct costs
|39,640
|20,803
|60,443
|36,561
|16,582
|7,569
|60,712
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Silver production (ounces)
|2,328,000
|346,162
|2,674,162
|1,857,458
|226,271
|38,095
|2,121,824
|Average realized silver price ($)
|23.95
|23.95
|23.95
|26.95
|26.95
|26.95
|26.95
|Silver value ($)
|55,757,752
|8,290,900
|64,048,652
|50,053,984
|6,097,454
|1,026,568
|57,178,006
|Gold production (ounces)
|7,157
|10,827
|17,984
|5,827
|12,935
|3,513
|22,275
|Average realized gold price ($)
|1,900
|1,900
|1,900
|1,781
|1,781
|1,781
|1,781
|Gold value ($)
|13,599,206
|20,572,670
|34,171,876
|10,378,054
|23,037,606
|6,256,754
|39,672,414
|Total metal value ($)
|69,356,958
|28,863,570
|98,220,528
|60,432,038
|29,135,060
|7,283,321
|96,850,420
|Pro-rated silver costs (%)
|80
|%
|29
|%
|65
|%
|83
|%
|21
|%
|14
|%
|59
|%
|Pro-rated gold costs (%)
|20
|%
|71
|%
|35
|%
|17
|%
|79
|%
|86
|%
|41
|%
|Pro-rated silver costs ($)
|31,868
|5,976
|39,414
|30,282
|3,470
|1,067
|35,843
|Pro-rated gold costs ($)
|7,772
|14,827
|21,029
|6,279
|13,112
|6,502
|24,869
|Silver co-product cash costs ($)
|13.69
|17.26
|14.74
|16.30
|15.34
|28.00
|16.89
|Gold co-product cash costs ($)
|1,086
|1,369
|1,169
|1,078
|1,014
|1,851
|1,116
Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Gross silver sales
|$
|13,698
|$
|30,052
|$
|55,582
|$
|46,987
|Silver ounces sold
|602,894
|1,120,266
|2,320,662
|1,743,645
|Realized silver price per ounces
|$
|22.72
|$
|26.82
|$
|23.95
|$
|26.95
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Gross gold sales
|$
|18,021
|$
|18,305
|$
|34,531
|$
|36,463
|Gold ounces sold
|9,792
|9,810
|18,173
|20,473
|Realized gold price per ounces
|$
|1,840
|$
|1,866
|$
|1,900
|$
|1,781
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Appendix
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|30,782
|$
|47,775
|$
|88,522
|$
|82,241
|Cost of sales:
|Direct production costs
|19,828
|26,223
|46,549
|44,951
|Royalties
|2,194
|4,340
|6,511
|6,800
|Share-based payments
|113
|111
|240
|229
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|4,175
|6,624
|10,481
|14,120
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|-
|272
|-
|272
|26,310
|37,570
|63,781
|66,372
|Mine operating earnings
|4,472
|10,205
|24,741
|15,869
|Expenses:
|Exploration and evaluation
|3,784
|5,025
|7,000
|9,155
|General and administrative
|1,348
|4,293
|5,645
|7,816
|Care and maintenance costs
|189
|55
|379
|576
|Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
|-
|-
|-
|(16,791
|)
|Write off of exploration properties
|500
|-
|500
|-
|5,821
|9,373
|13,524
|756
|Operating earnings (loss)
|(1,349
|)
|832
|11,217
|15,113
|Finance costs
|336
|216
|634
|507
|Other income (expense):
|Foreign exchange
|(289
|)
|659
|522
|(35
|)
|Gain on asset disposal
|-
|5,841
|-
|5,841
|Investment and other
|(6,872
|)
|1,802
|(1,052
|)
|4,553
|(7,161
|)
|8,302
|(530
|)
|10,359
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|(8,846
|)
|8,918
|10,053
|24,965
|Income tax expense:
|Current income tax expense
|1,325
|1,146
|2,340
|1,817
|Deferred income tax expense
|1,752
|1,116
|7,974
|4,243
|3,077
|2,262
|10,314
|6,060
|Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period
|$
|(11,923
|)
|$
|6,656
|$
|(261
|)
|$
|18,905
|Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.12
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.11
|Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|180,974,609
|168,383,755
|176,291,929
|164,051,368
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|184,569,970
|172,195,942
|179,018,499
|167,743,113
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|116,226
|$
|103,303
|Other investments
|8,293
|11,200
|Accounts and other receivable
|13,486
|14,462
|Income tax receivable
|1,219
|177
|Inventories
|35,664
|27,485
|Prepaid expenses
|11,566
|5,135
|Total current assets
|186,454
|161,762
|Non-current deposits
|595
|599
|Non-current income tax receivable
|3,570
|3,570
|Non-current other investments
|2,943
|-
|Non-current IVA receivable
|7,528
|4,256
|Deferred income tax asset
|-
|936
|Intangible assets
|-
|40
|Right-of-use leased assets
|614
|664
|Mineral properties, plant and equipment
|141,806
|122,197
|Total assets
|$
|343,510
|$
|294,024
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|26,383
|$
|31,991
|Income taxes payable
|4,995
|4,228
|Loans payable
|5,179
|4,128
|Lease liabilities
|176
|207
|Total current liabilities
|36,733
|40,554
|Loans payable
|7,392
|6,366
|Lease liabilities
|755
|794
|Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation
|7,576
|7,397
|Deferred income tax liability
|8,545
|1,506
|Total liabilities
|61,001
|56,617
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued
|and outstanding 181,051,354 shares (Dec 31, 2021 - 170,537,307 shares)
|631,751
|585,406
|Contributed surplus
|5,349
|6,331
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(354,591
|)
|(354,330
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|282,509
|237,407
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|343,510
|$
|294,024
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating activities
|Net earnings (loss) for the period
|$
|(11,923
|)
|$
|6,656
|$
|(261
|)
|$
|18,905
|Items not affecting cash:
|Share-based compensation
|972
|1,028
|2,499
|2,193
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|4,324
|6,723
|10,786
|14,347
|Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
|-
|-
|-
|(16,791
|)
|Write off of exploration properties
|500
|-
|500
|-
|Deferred income tax expense
|1,752
|1,116
|7,974
|4,243
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(84
|)
|-
|(143
|)
|(220
|)
|-
|(53
|)
|Finance costs
|336
|216
|634
|507
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|-
|272
|-
|272
|Loss (gain) on asset disposal
|105
|(5,841
|)
|46
|(5,807
|)
|Loss (gain) on other investments
|7,626
|(1,366
|)
|2,269
|(3,912
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|(22,156
|)
|806
|(21,042
|)
|(8,360
|)
|Cash from (used in) operating activities
|(18,548
|)
|9,467
|3,185
|5,544
|Investing activities
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|48
|6,985
|82
|7,541
|Mineral property, plant and equipment
|(15,451
|)
|(8,164
|)
|(28,448
|)
|(15,434
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(748
|)
|-
|(2,119
|)
|(832
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
|-
|4,905
|-
|9,288
|Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits
|2
|19
|4
|(1
|)
|Cash from (used) in investing activities
|(16,149
|)
|3,745
|(30,481
|)
|562
|Financing activities
|Repayment of loans payable
|(1,214
|)
|(918
|)
|(2,297
|)
|(1,887
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(54
|)
|(43
|)
|(106
|)
|(85
|)
|Interest paid
|(204
|)
|(174
|)
|(381
|)
|(367
|)
|Public equity offerings
|-
|29,034
|46,001
|59,134
|Exercise of options
|1,448
|785
|1,578
|4,583
|Share issuance costs
|(15
|)
|(664
|)
|(2,812
|)
|(1,266
|)
|Deferred share unit redemption
|(6
|)
|-
|(6
|)
|-
|Performance share unit redemption
|-
|(2,174
|)
|(1,897
|)
|(2,174
|)
|Cash from (used) financing activities
|(45
|)
|25,846
|40,080
|57,938
|Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|(46
|)
|144
|139
|64
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(34,742
|)
|39,058
|12,784
|64,044
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|151,014
|85,989
|103,303
|61,083
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|$
|116,226
|$
|125,191
|$
|116,226
|$
|125,191
Prismo Metals Receives LiDAR Data for Los Pavitos
Palos Verdes drilling program in progress
Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the data from the LiDAR survey carried out at its Los Pavitos project in Sonora State, Mexico. Preliminary interpretation of the topographic images is ongoing. Several structural features and small mine workings are visible in the data which will help to define the major mineralized structures at the project. The analysis of the data to date has identified several areas with small prospect pits that have not yet been visited or sampled.
Dr. Craig Gibson said: "While our analysis of the LiDAR data has not yet been completed, we are delighted with the results to date. Structural features and small mine workings are clearly visible in the data, and we feel that it will greatly aid in the delineation of important structural trends as part of the process to identify drill targets for a drilling campaign planned in late 2022."
Enlarged view of the central portion of the Los Pavitos concession showing features visible in the LiDAR data, including small mine workings and trenches along the Santa Cruz structural zone.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/135166_36b1891ab4362b3d_002full.jpg
View of the central portion of the Los Pavitos concession showing larger scale features visible in the LiDAR data.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/135166_36b1891ab4362b3d_003full.jpg
Geology overlain on the LiDAR map with the Santa Cruz structural zone defined by As assays.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/135166_36b1891ab4362b3d_006full.jpg
LiDAR map with geology overlay and interpreted mineralized areas in magenta with Au assays. Several small mine workings visible in the data have not yet been visited and sampled. Geologic units are as shown in the previous figure.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/135166_36b1891ab4362b3d_008full.jpg
Prismo also announced that its 2,000-meter drill program at its Palos Verdes project located in Sinaloa, Mexico is proceeding as planned with the first hole in progress. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. The drilling campaign is expected to last approximately two months.
The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. A minimum 2,000-meter program has been contracted with MW Drilling. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).
About the Los Pavitos project
Los Pavitos is an exploration project located in the Álamos area of Sonora State, Mexico. The project consists of one concession, Los Pavitos Reducción, that covers 5,289 hectares. The concession is located on the paved highway between Navajoa and Álamos at about the seventeen-kilometer marker, and the main mineralized area is about six kilometer north of the highway and are reached by unmaintained dirt roads that access local ranches. Several interior concessions owned by third parties cover mineralized occurrences within the boundaries of the Los Pavitos concession.
Mineralization at Los Pavitos consists of quartz veins and stockworks hosted in metasediments, in shear zones and parallel to foliation and crossing foliation. Three mineralized trends have been recognized through limited exploration that has been carried out. Two trends, the NE Santa Cruz trend and the NW Las Auras trend intersect in an area of small mines and prospects on the internal concessions mentioned previously and extend onto the Los Pavitos concession. The NE Omuri trend is parallel to the Santa Cruz trend about two kilometers to the northwest of the intersection of the other trends, and also intersect the La Auras trend.
About Prismo
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.
Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the warrants exercise financing, the proceeds received from such warrant exercise financing, the use of proceeds of the warrant exercise financing, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, the availability of financing, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135166
Finlay Minerals completes Acquisition of the ATG Property expanding the ATTY Property
Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release issued on July 11, 2022 the Company has today closed its acquisition of the ATG Property from Electrum Resource Corporation (" Electrum "), expanding Finlay's ATTY Property. The acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of an agreement dated as of July 11, 2022 between the Company and Electrum (the " Purchase Agreement "). The ATTY Property, which was purchased from Electrum in 1999, and the ATG Property are contiguous and located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia ; they are neighboured, to the south by Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Underground and Kemess East copper (Cu) gold (Au) porphyry deposits, and to the north by Amarc Resources Freeport McMoRan's Joy property.
Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Finlay acquired the ATG Property, which comprises three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares, for consideration consisting of 1,750,000 fully paid common shares of Finlay with a deemed value of $0.08 per share, for a deemed total value of $140,000 (the " Transaction ").
The ATTY Property was subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty held by Electrum (the " NSR Royalty "), with Finlay retaining the right to buy back one-half of the NSR Royalty (1.5%) for an aggregate payment to Electrum in the amount of $1,000,000 (the "Buy-Back Right"). As a result of the Transaction, the NSR Royalty applies over the Combined Property (as defined below) and, pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Buy-Back Right has been amended such that Finlay retains the right to buy back one-half of the NSR Royalty (1.5%) for an aggregate payment to Electrum in the amount of $1,500,000 .
The purchase of the ATG Property (which is northwest of and contiguous with the ATTY Property) pursuant to the Transaction expands Finlay's ATTY Property to 15 mineral tenures totaling approximately 4,498 hectares (collectively, the " Combined Property "). ( Click HERE to view the Company's ATTY and ATG Property).
Electrum and Baril Developments Ltd., each of which is a private British Columbia company controlled by John J. Barakso , Ilona B. Lindsay and Dr. John A. Barakso , and a personal trust of which John J. Barakso is the sole trustee and of which Ilona B. Lindsay and Dr. John A. Barakso are beneficiaries, are the registered holders, in the aggregate, of more than 20% of the voting rights attached to the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. In addition, each of Ilona B. Lindsay and Dr. John A. Barakso is a director and/or officer of the Company. As a result, the Transaction constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 provided by subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that, at the time the Transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the ATG Property to be acquired pursuant to, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Transaction exceeded 25% of Finlay's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
No finders' fees were paid in connection with the Transaction and no new insiders or control persons were created.
Robert Brown , President and Chief Executive Officer of Finlay, states:
" The ATG Property is strategically positioned south of Amarc's Joy Property and contiguous to the ATTY Property. In 2021, an exploration program consisting of soil sampling and alteration mapping outlined a 600m x 1,000m Cu and Au geochemical anomaly around the ATG's Wrich showing. The Wrich geochemical anomaly connects with the Cu and Au geochemical anomaly on the SW Takla target on the Joy and the two combined geochemical anomalies cover an area of 2,700m x 1,500m .
The ATG Property adds a porphyry target at Wrich and joins several compelling targets at ATTY including the drill-ready KEM target, which represents potential Kemess East-style porphyry mineralization, and the drill-ready Attycelley epithermal Au, Cu, silver, lead, and zinc target. "
Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.
Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia .
Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Robert F. Brown , P. Eng.
President & CEO
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration results, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, and the other risk factors described in Finlay's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/26/c1822.html
Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreements to Acquire a Bolivian Tin Project and Adds Board Member
Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., has signed agreements to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"), free of any debt (the "Agreements"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.
The primary asset of the Tin Company is a tin-zinc-silver-lead polymetallic mineral project or ATE (Temporary Special Authorization) located in the Oruro Department, Bolivia. The property was subjected to some small-scale, historic mining and was explored and drilled by Rio Tinto in 1999.
Two historical drill holes by Rio Tinto intercepted significant tin mineralization. Drill hole ESF001 intercepted a 236 m interval (from 125 m to 361 m) grading 0.41% tin, 1.12% zinc, and 15 grams per tonne silver. Drill hole ESF002 intercepted a 180 m interval (from 94 m to 274 m) grading 0.29% tin, 1.06% zinc, and 13 grams per tonne silver, including a 56 m interval grading 0.58% tin, 1.86% zinc and 13 grams per tonne silver.
Major Terms of the Two Agreements
Confirmation Drilling Agreement:
The Company will pay US$100,000 to the Vendors as an initial, non-refundable, fee to conduct a confirmation drill program. The program will twin two historical holes over the next three months.
Acquisition Agreement:
The Company will pay a total of US$3.65 million to acquire 100% of the Tin Company in the following instalments:
- Subject to satisfactory drill results (at the determination of Whitehorse Gold), a further US$400,000 shall be paid to the Vendors to have a 100% interest in the Tin Company transferred to Whitehorse Gold's subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp.
- US$1.25M on the first anniversary of the acquisition agreement.
- US$1.25M on the second anniversary of the acquisition agreement, plus an additional US$500,000 in cash or Whitehorse Gold shares.
- A finder's fee of US$250,000 will be paid in this transaction.
- Failure to make full payment will result in 100% interest reverted back to the Vendors.
Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other conditions as set out in the Agreements.
"Tin is a green metal and an essential component in every electronic circuit board made in the world. The tin market has seen exponential gains in the past couple of years and is projected to see further growth as electrification with decarbonization advances globally," said Gordon Neal, Whitehorse Gold's CEO, "With our team's previous successful experience in exploring in Bolivia, we believe that this tin project will be another successful exploration venture."
Property Location Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_004full.jpg
Location and History
At an elevation of approximately 4,200 metres, the Property covers an area of approximately 2.0 square kilometres (km). The property is located in both the Oruro and Potosi Departments of Bolivia, approximately 65 km northeast of the Huanuni Mine, the largest tin mine in Bolivia and the largest cassiterite deposit in the world. Access is relatively easy through a paved road of 45 km from Oruro and a gravel road of 25 km.
Historical Exploration and Mineralization
Host rocks of the mineralization are Silurian-aged quartz sandstone (referred to as quartzite) and arkosic sandstone of the Llallagua Formation, which sits on top of greywacke of the Cancañiri Formation. Tin mineralization extends over 2 kilometres long appears to strike North-North-West, and is steeply-dipping to the west.
In 1999, Rio Tinto conducted a 7 diamond drill hole program (including 5 holes completed on the Property). A plan map of the historic drill locations and a table of the results can be seen below:
Plan view of historic drill holes
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_005full.jpg
Table 1: Historic Drill Results
(Source: EMICRUZ, 1999 report)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_006full.jpg
Cross-section showing historic drill hole ESF001
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_007full.jpg
Cross-section showing historic drill hole ESF002
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_008full.jpg
Donald J. Birak, independent consultant geologist and Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has conducted a site visit to this property and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. As no intact, historic core or assay samples exist for inspection or resampling, the Qualified Person was not able to validate the historic drill results and is therefore relying on the historic results as indicative of the property's potential.
Confirmation Drilling
As per the recommendations of the Qualified Person and under the terms of the Confirmation Drilling Agreement, the Company will carry out a confirmation drilling program to twin two historical drill holes. The Company has commenced the process of assembling a Bolivian team and contracting a drilling rig to complete the confirmation drilling. This drill program will be implemented under industry best practices to assure the quality of drill results.
Board Appointment
Whitehorse Gold is pleased to announce the addition of Hernan Uribe to its board of directors. Mr. Uribe is a professional geologist with more than 25 years of experience in mineral exploration. He has worked with Billiton, Eaglecrest Exploration, New World Resources Corp, Apogee Minerals Corp, Lydian International, and New Pacific Metals Corp. Mr. Uribe is experienced in exploration and mining projects for gold-copper deposits, silver-lead-zinc polymetallic deposits, and lithium brines in Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Republic of Georgia, in various stages from exploration to development, with roles of Exploration Geologist, Chief Geologist, Exploration Manager, and Country Manager. Mr. Uribe received his degree in Geology from the University of La Paz, Bolivia, and conducted several courses of mineral exploration and mineral deposits evaluation.
About Whitehorse Gold
Whitehorse Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold development project in the Yukon. The company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in a tin project 65 km southeast of Oruro Bolivia. The company also owns 100% of the Skukum Gold project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Skukum Gold project hosts the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).
On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.
signed "Gordon Neal"
Gordon Neal, CEO & Director
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations, Whitehorse Gold Corp.,
Phone: (604) 336-5919
Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca
www.whitehorsegold.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of gold and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's capital expenditures; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.
Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in Canada and Bolivia; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.
This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 24, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
Cautionary Note to US Investors
The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve" and "mineral reserves" used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.
Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134859
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Drill Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the results of a diamond drilling program carried out in the winter and early spring of 2022 at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three drill holes were completed. for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends. A total of 262 samples were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan ("SRC"). Chip samples were submitted to Rekasa Rocks Inc. of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for portable Short Wave Infra-Red ("SWIR") spectral analysis to determine clay mineral alteration species.
Highlights of the 2022 Drilling Program
Anomalous uranium values were detected in the Athabasca sandstone in all three drill holes. Ten-metre composite samples returned up to 8.29 parts per million ("ppm") uranium from a partial digestion ("U-p").
There were three composite samples in hole GC22-01 (1.46 to 1.63 ppm), six composite samples in hole GC22-02 (1.29 to 8.29 ppm), and three composite samples in hole GC2-03 (1.46 to 3.99 ppm) that are considered anomalous. All of these samples occur in the lower portions of the sandstone.
The U-p result of 8.29 ppm is approximately 16 times greater than typical background levels of U-p in the Athabasca Group sandstone (approximately 0.5 ppm). The analytical results suggest that uranium-bearing fluids were present in the area of the Gibbons Creek drill holes.
Statistical analysis also shows that there are anomalous concentrations of the pathfinder elements boron, cobalt, copper, nickel, and lead associated with the anomalous U-p results. These pathfinder elements are commonly used as guides to discovery of unconformity-type uranium deposits and provide further evidence of the presence of fluid movement potentially related to a uranium mineralizing system.
Elevated gamma probe peaks in drill hole GC22-02 (964 counts per second ("cps") at 298.36 metres and 1,296 cps at 300.91 m) correlate with mudstone beds that show iron redox alteration patterns around the contacts between the sandstone and the mudstone beds. Selective interval samples over the mudstone beds and at the contacts returned U-p values of 36.1 ppm (298.30 to 298.70 metres) and 21.3 ppm (300.71 to 300.96 metres) over the mudstone beds, and 29.1 ppm (300.96 to 301.46 metres) from the sandstone immediately below the mudstone beds. These results are clear indicators of uranium remobilization by fluid flow in the sandstone.
Drill hole GC22-01, located along the southwestern portion of the Zinger Conductor, intersected pyrite, siderite, and bleaching high in the sandstone column.
Sudoite, a chloritic alteration mineral known to be associated with uranium mineralization, was identified by SWIR analysis in the sandstone of drill hole GC22-01 just above the unconformity.
A zone of moderately graphitic pelitic gneiss was intersected in drill hole GC22-01 between 396 and 400 metres, approximately 41 metres below the unconformity, and is associated with a basement fault.
ALX believes that further drilling is warranted at Gibbons Creek as follow-up to the 2022 drill results and also in the area of historical drill hole GC13-05 located in the eastern part of the Project (0.143% U3O8 over 0.23 metres beginning at a shallow depth of 107.67 metres).
About the 2022 Drilling Program
The 2022 drilling program targeted two untested conductors in a fertile uranium district. The nearby Black Lake Uranium Project (UEX Corporation 50.92% - ALX 40% - Orano Canada 9.08%) located contiguous to Gibbons Creek, hosts graphitic conductors on parallel trends to those present at the Project, which have produced significant uranium occurrences in historical drilling.
In March 2022, ALX prepared winter trails and drill pads on three target areas located along two geophysical conductors: the Zinger Conductor and the Eclipse Conductor. The two conductors were detected in historical airborne surveys and were computer-modelled by the Company's geophysical consultant to develop new drill targets (see Fig. 1 below).
Fig. 1: Gibbons Creek Uranium Project - 2022 drill hole locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/134789_70545f61f44f5b91_001full.jpg
The southern Zinger Conductor, with 4.7 kilometres of strike length, was first detected by a 2005 MEGATEM survey and confirmed by ALX's 2017 ZTEM survey. A Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil survey, carried out in 2021, outlined two specific areas along the Zinger Conductor that were interpreted as being prospective for uranium mineralization, and are approximately coincident with the locations of drill holes GC22-01 and GC22-02.
A portion of the Eclipse Conductor was first delineated by the 2005 MEGATEM airborne survey, but its full strike length was obscured by the electromagnetic effects of an encroaching powerline. ALX's Maxwell modeling of the highly-conductive anomaly led to the identification of a new uranium target, tested by drill hole GC22-03.
To view maps and photos of Gibbons Creekclick here
About Gibbons Creek
Gibbons Creek consists of seven mineral claims comprising 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres) located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project is located in a region hosting numerous historical uranium occurrences. ALX holds an exploration permit for Gibbons Creek, good until October 2022, which allows for up to 20 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 5,000 metres, along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. A permit extension application for an additional 18 months has been submitted to Saskatchewan Environment. Access to Gibbons Creek is via roads and trails that lead from the community of Stony Rapids, SK, which is connected to all-weather Highway 905, thereby creating flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs.
Sampling and Analytical Method and Statement of Qualified Person
The sandstone in all three of the 2022 drill holes was systematically sampled using composite samples collected over 10-metre intervals. Selective sandstone samples were collected from zones of interest, including fracture and alteration zones, as well as within areas of elevated gamma probe results. Continuous systematic sampling was carried out above and below the unconformity. Selective sampling was conducted in the basement rocks over zones of interest, including fracture and alteration zones, and graphitic horizons. ALX regularly inserts duplicates and blank samples into the sample batches, as per industry standards, for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) purposes.
Geochemical analyses were carried out by SRC in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan using Inductively-Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") and Inductively-Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry ("ICP-MS") methods. A standard uranium exploration package of analyses (99 analytes in total) were completed, including total digestions utilizing aliquots of pulps prepared from a mixture of concentrated HF:HNO3:HClO4 acids and partial digestions utilizing a mixture of HNO3:HCl acids. Boron is analyzed from an aliquot of a pulp following sodium peroxide fusion. SRC also regularly inserts their own blanks, standards. and repeat analyses into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. Partial digestions of a sample (e.g. U-p) use a weaker acid digestion than total digestions and are designed to liberate only the more mobile uranium that might be enhanced by hydrothermal fluid circulation. Anomalous uranium analyses from partial digestion are commonly used in uranium exploration because they are more indicative of proximity to uranium mineralization, or uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluid flow.
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.
ALX is an active explorer with interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with UEX Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2022 exploration results at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, nickel, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134789
First Tellurium Secures Drilling Team for Exploration in Colorado and British Columbia
First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that it has secured Canadian Remote Drilling Services ("CRDS") of Maple Ridge, BC and Las Vegas, Nevada to conduct exploration drill campaigns at both the Klondike tellurium-gold project in Colorado and the Deer Horn tellurium-gold-silver project in British Columbia.
FTEL's immediate focus is at the Deer Horn Project, while the Klondike campaign is expected to launch later this year.
"Canadian Remote Drilling, led by Phil McLean, is a highly-regarded operator with over forty years of experience worldwide," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "We're fortunate to have secured their services, especially considering the tight market for quality drilling companies."
Docherty noted that CRDS also manufactures leading edge drills used by a number of major mining companies. "Considering CRDS' experience, technical know-how and track record, we're confident that the program will be managed efficiently and professionally. We look forward to working with Mr. McLean and his team."
Drilling at the Colorado Klondike property will follow up on high-grade showings of both tellurium and gold identified through exploration by First Solar Inc. as part of their tellurium exploration initiative in the mid-2000s. During that time, First Solar performed geophysics, sampling, drill targeting, and permitting at Klondike. Following a corporate mandate to terminate their exploration initiative and source tellurium through open markets, First Solar dropped Klondike prior to drilling the identified targets. The property was then acquired by FTEL's Colorado Project Manager John Keller, P.Geo, who had managed Klondike exploration for First Solar. Mr. Keller, along with others who worked for First Solar at Klondike, will direct the upcoming drill program for FTEL.
As reported in the 2015 Colorado Mineral and Energy Industry Activities 2014-2015 publication, surface sampling by First Solar in 2006 found very high tellurium grades of up to 3.3% (33,000 ppm), along with locally high gold grades. The report noted that Tellurium grades at Klondike were the highest encountered in the First Solar's nationwide exploration program.
"With the growing focus on critical metals for green energy, the Klondike Property really stands out for its high-grade tellurium showings," said Docherty. "There's a good reason First Solar wanted Klondike to help supply tellurium for their cadmium-telluride solar panel production. They completed a lot of high-quality exploration, from which we're now benefitting."
Near-term drilling at the Deer Horn Project, located south of Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine and Surge Copper's Ootsa-Berg Project, is expected to focus on the copper porphyry showings reported in FTEL's August 23 news release. The objective is to gain a better understanding of potential porphyry systems related to these targets.
Drilling at Deer Horn in 2023 is targeted to further evaluate the known Te-Ag-Au resource, as recommended in the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment.
"We're very excited about taking these next steps at Deer Horn and learning more," said Docherty. "The copper targets span a very large area, and the current identified tellurium, silver and gold resource occupies only 450 meters of a 2.4 kilometer-long surface expression."
In a 2012 presentation to the International Minor Metals Conference in Cologne, Germany, First Solar identified Deer Horn as one of the world's top four primary tellurium properties, comparing Deer Horn to projects in China, Mexico and Sweden.
"Combining the drill campaigns on both properties, including current copper porphyry investigations underway at Deer Horn, we expect an active exploration pipeline over the coming 12-18 months," said Docherty. "We look forward to sharing news and results with our shareholders."
Ab out First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.
Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.
First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.
On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event .
FireFox Gold Reports More Shallow High-Grade Gold from the East Target at the Mustajärvi Project, Finland
FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final results from its 2021 - 2022 drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. The last two core holes (22MJ017 and 22MJ018) tested the East Target (see Figure 1), which hosts the best drill hole to date from the project: 13.85 metres averaging 14.39 gt gold in 22MJ006 (see Company news release dated July 13, 2022). Both of these drill holes encountered significant gold mineralization, sometimes coming to surface beneath thin glacial sediments
Hole 22MJ018 returned multiple significant gold intervals starting near-surface and continuing to depths of approximately 80 metres, an extension of nearly 50 metres down-plunge from previous drilling at this location. The intercepts are summarized below, but in aggregate, the grade-thickness of gold mineralization in this hole is more than 110 gram-metres. FireFox has now drilled six holes into three different target areas at Mustajärvi with > 90 gram-metres of gold mineralization. These intercepts occur along more than 1.5km strike of the shear zone.
The strongest intercepts from both new holes are highlighted below, and additional details are provided in Table 1:
- 22MJ017: 1.0m at 9.42g/t Au from 70.7m depth;
- 22MJ018: 11.6m at 5.06 g/t Au from 10.3m depth, including
- 4.2m at 10.60 g/t Au from 17.7m depth;
- 22MJ018: 4.6m at 7.91 g/t Au from 77.2m depth, including
- 1.7m at 11.19 g/t Au from 77.20m depth.
"These results cap off a very successful program at Mustajärvi that has seen us drill many new gold intervals including three new +100 gram-metre holes," commented Carl Löfberg, President of FireFox Gold. "While our structural model holds up well in the East Target, the team has also noted some potentially important changes in host rock and alteration. The strike length of the system is impressive and each round of drilling yields high-grade gold intercepts. We are hard at work on the evolving interpretation of the results and planning for more drilling in the last quarter of the year."
Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Details
The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The property straddles the Mustajärvi Shear Zone (MSZ), a major right-lateral shear zone that has associated second and third-order structures which further dissect the project into separate structural zones. The Sodankylä Group rocks, which are primarily to the north of the shear zone in the footwall, include metamorphosed sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks. Geophysics and drilling have identified an extensive corridor of albite - sericite alteration in the footwall along more than two kilometres of the structure. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 11,644 metres to date.
FireFox's structural model identified repetitive dilatant zones along the MSZ where vein swarms and higher-grade gold are concentrated. Three main areas of gold with significant mineralization have been identified along a 2.1-kilometre segment of the MSZ, namely the Central Zone, the Northeast Target, and the Eastern Target. The recently completed drill program at Mustajärvi included 23 diamond drill holes for a total of 4,624 metres between October and May, which included drilling at the Northeast Target and the recently reported drill tests at the Central Zone and Gabbro Target, but much of the focus was on the newly discovered East Target.
The final two drill holes of the campaign were collared in the East Target (see Figure 1) and returned significant gold intervals as shown in Table 1 and described below.
Table 1: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts
Cut-off Grade 0.5 g/t Au
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval* (m)
Gold (g/t)
Grade - Thickness (gram - metres)
22MJ018
10.3
21.9
11.6
5.06**
58.7
including
17.7
21.9
4.2
10.6
including
1.3
21.3**
and including
19
20
1.0
7.39
and including
20.9
21.9
1.0
8.42
30.7
34
3.3
2.97
9.8
including
31.5
32.3
0.8
4.91
and including
33.2
34
0.8
8.57
46.6
47.6
1.0
6.10
6.1
62.7
63.7
1.0
0.89
0.90
77.2
81.8
4.6
7.91
36.3
including
77.2
78.9
1.7
11.19**
22MJ017
70.7
71.7
1.0
9.42**
9.42
* Drilling is believed to be perpendicular to the dip of the mineralization, however true widths are not yet known and will be confirmed with additional drilling and geological modelling.
** Selected intervals were subjected to a 1,000gm screen fire assay designed to capture coarse gold
The East Target mineralization exhibits extensive albite - sericite alteration, as is typical along the MSZ, but iron oxide and iron carbonate veining is more common in this eastern part of Mustajärvi. Similar to previously reported holes from the East Target, the gold mineralization is associated with fractures and impregnation of partially oxidized pyrite along fractures, forming blebs, nests, disseminated and semi-massive mineralization within the host rock. The deeper mineralized intervals include the more typical quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) vein style of mineralization commonly seen at Mustajärvi.
Drill hole 22MJ018 was a twin hole designed to test for depth continuation of gold mineralization identified in drill hole 22MJ011, which was drilled to only 33 metres using a light hybrid drill rig. That hole intersected three significant gold intervals and ended in a 2-metre interval of semi-massive pyrite mineralization that assayed 5.11 g/t Au and was strongly enriched in silver (Ag), bismuth (Bi), tellurium (Te), selenium (Se), cobalt (Co), nickel (Ni), and tungsten (W) (see Company news Release dated July 13, 2022).
Drill hole 22MJ018 was collared in thin glacial sediments overlying intensely altered intermediate tuffites and intersected gold mineralization immediately beneath the glacial cover starting at 10.3 m down-hole. Like its predecessor 22MJ011, this hole returned several gold intervals in the top 35 metres, including 11.6 m averaging 5.06 g/t Au. The highest-grade intercept was 1.3 m at 21.3 g/t Au from 17.7 m depth. In addition, the hole successfully confirmed that gold mineralization continues past the depth of the previous hole by at least 46 metres. In fact, the upper 80 metres of the drill hole included a total of 16 assay intervals exceeding 1.0 g/t gold.
The near-surface high-grade gold mineralization is associated with strong enrichment of Co, Ni and Te. The hole intersected semi-massive and massive pyrite intervals that returned 8.1m averaging 0.17% Co from 13.8m depth and 2.3m averaging 0.37% Co from 17.7m depth, including 1.3m averaging 0.46% Co from 17.7m depth.
At approximately 85 metres depth, this drill hole encountered a zone of intensely altered ultramafic volcanic rocks. The ultramafic rocks were only weakly anomalous in gold, but a 4.6 metre interval just above the ultramafics averaged 7.91 g/t gold. This association of disseminated pyrite and fuchsite (a green mica containing elevated chromium) in ultramafic rocks with nearby gold is noted at a number of other gold occurrences in Lapland, as well as other greenstone belts around the world. FireFox geologists have now noted the altered ultramafic rocks in several of the holes in the East Target.
Drill hole 22MJ017 was collared 70 metres to the southeast from drill hole 22MJ018, also in thin glacial sediments (approximately 8.8 metres thick) and passed quickly into unaltered ultramafic volcanic rock. It was designed to test an interpreted magnetic low and possible splay in the MSZ. Drilling passed back into the intermediate tuffites, which are commonly albite-sericite altered and variably veined. One of the QCTP veins at approximately 70.7 metres downhole contained 9.42 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.
Deeper in the hole, faulting appears to increase, and the rock is commonly mylonitized. Thin units of mafic to ultramafic volcanics dominate the lithology below 125 metres depth, often cut by veins of various composition. There are multiple intervals of silica carbonate alteration with variable fuchsite, disseminated pyrite, and (rare) chalcopyrite. Once again, the abundant mylonite cutting chrome-altered mafic and ultramafic rocks appear to underly the gold mineralization in the East Target.
Table 2: Mustajärvi 2022 Collar Information(coordinates presented in EPSG:3067).
Drill Hole
Easting
Northing
Azimuth
(°)
Plunge
(°)
Final Depth (m)
22MJ017
429154
7501012
320
45
169.6
22MJ018
429088
7501029
140
80
125.3
Methodology & Quality Assurance
The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.
FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Selected samples were assayed with a 1,000 gram Au-SCR24 method (screen fire assays). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.
ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.
Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved, the technical information in this news release.
Dr. Sven Hönig, Certified European Geologist (EFG EurGeol Title # 1789) and General Manager of Exploration for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Hönig has supervised the field work reported herein and has helped to prepare and approves, the technical information in this news release.
About FireFox Gold Corp.
FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.
Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.
For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer
CONTACT:
FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1 778-938-1994
Forward Looking Statements
The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.
Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713424/FireFox-Gold-Reports-More-Shallow-High-Grade-Gold-from-the-East-Target-at-the-Mustajrvi-Project-Finland
