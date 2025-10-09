Red Pine Commences Surface Trenching and Sampling Programme in Potential Open Pit Areas at Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of a new surface trenching and geologic mapping and sampling program at the Wawa Gold Project, that aims to better define the geometry of the gold mineralization in the areas with open pit potential ( See Press Release dated May 8, 2025 ).
Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine, commented: "We are pleased to announce that a surface trenching program has started in the northern zone, targeting a potential open pit, where recent drilling has returned a number of higher-grade intersections.
The mapping and sampling of near-surface mineralization is a cost-effective way to collect vital data about the distribution and geometry of gold mineralization, that will support any future mining assessment.
We remain excited about the open pit potential of this northern area, that will form part of the updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ") expected to be released in H1 2026."
Mechanized trenching program in the Potential North Pit area
The North Pit area is located at the northern end of one of the ore shoots in the Jubilee Shear where the Jubilee Intrusive Stock is comprised of relatively homogeneous dioritic and tonalitic intrusions. This homogeneity of the Jubilee Intrusive Stock favoured the development of large fractures that were filled in and above the Jubilee Shear by an array of gold mineralized quartz veins forming a broad zone of gold mineralization with locally very significant gold enrichment.
Mechanized trenching is targeting the surface projection of high-grade gold mineralization over approximately 60 metres ("m") along the strike of the Jubilee Shear within the mining patents and leases. Smaller satellite trenches will also be completed beyond the principal trench along significant veins identified in the main trench to extend the known mineralization. Detailed geological mapping and methodical channel sampling of the veins will be done on the main quartz veins observed on the trenches. Previous significant drilling intersections in the North Pit area include (Figure 1 and 2):
- 45.38 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 3.13 m core length, including 141.00 g/t Au over 0.88 m in hole SD-25-559 (see press release of June 18, 2025)
- 14.51 g/t Au over 4.81 m, including 90.40 g/t Au over 0.67 m in hole SD-25-552 (see press release of May 12, 2025)
- Previous intersections from the same area reported in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated September 30, 2024 include:
- 109.00 g/t Au over 0.86 m in historical hole U0590L3;
- 176.00 g/t Au over 0.78 m in hole SD-16-45.
Baseline studies
Baseline studies continue to progress on the project. Key developments include the installation of 8 monitoring wells, packer testing of drill holes in the areas identified for open pit potential to better constrain groundwater movement, and additional data collection on fauna (Figure 3).
The mineral resource estimation, as well as mine design and metallurgical studies, which will be included in the PEA targeted for release in the first half of 2026, are also continuing.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures
Individual drill core samples are labelled and sawn in half along a pre-marked cutting line. A consistent half-core sample is then placed in an individual numbered plastic sample bag that is sealed. The remaining half-core samples are kept at the Company's core storage facility located on the Wawa Gold project. Quarter-core duplicates are taken from certain samples to define the variability of gold distribution. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags sealed with security seals to be transported by commercial carrier for analysis at Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), Ancaster, Ontario. NQ core assays are obtained by 50-gram fire-assay with a AA finish or by 1-kilogram metallic screen fire assay. The 1-kilogram metallic screen assay method is selected for samples anticipated to contain coarse gold and when the original fire-assay returns results greater or equal to 2.25 g/t Au. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for a minimum 90-day period if further work or verification is needed.
As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low- to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples and routinely inserts blanks immediately after samples with visible gold. Quarter core duplicates are routinely inserted to evaluate the natural variability of gold mineralization. Assay certificates are sent to at least three members of the senior management team, and they are directly accessible from the WebLIMS portal of Actlabs. Approximately 5% of the pulps and coarse rejects analyzed at Actlabs are sent to Agat Laboratories in Thunder Bay for umpire testing.
Qualified Person
Jean-Francois Montreuil, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Red Pine Exploration Inc.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".
The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. The Company's land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7,000 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.
For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com
