Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

October 31, 2025
Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts, and industry executives for two full days of high-impact presentations and networking.
As the resource sector regains momentum, driven by interest in gold, copper, uranium, and other critical minerals powering the energy transition - this year's showcase comes at a pivotal time for the industry. From the rebound in precious metals to the resurgence of nuclear energy and accelerating electrification demand, the 2025 program captures the macro themes and investment opportunities shaping the future of mining.
"The Fall Mining Showcase connects the top exploration, development, and junior producing mining stories directly with capital," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "This year's program reflects the strength and diversity of the sector, featuring exceptional management teams, timely insights, and keynote discussions that look beyond short-term cycles."
The 2025 Keynote Series will spotlight leading voices in mining, finance, and energy transition policy, offering unique perspectives on market outlooks, investment strategies, and sustainable growth across commodities.
Tuesday November 4, 2025
- Ken Hoffman, Commodity Strategist at Red Cloud Securities
- Neil Adshead, Consulting Geologist at Commodity Discovery Fund
Wednesday November 5, 2025
- Lewis M. Johnson, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Partner, and co-founder of Capital Wealth Advisors
- Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist, Bloomberg Intelligence
Day 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/272306_agenda_v11_email_fms2025_redcloud_day1.jpg
Day 2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/272306_agenda_v11_email_fms2025_redcloud_day2.jpg
Visit our website to register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and learn more about the conference: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities, and all additional sponsors.
For additional information and inquiries, please contact our events team: events@redcloudsecurities.com
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
https://x.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
https://www.youtube.com/@RedCloudTV
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
https://www.tiktok.com/@redcloudfs
www.redcloudsecurities.com
https://x.com/RedCloudSec
https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-securities/\
