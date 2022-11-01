Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) (the "Company" or "Buffalo Coal") announced that it will be offering rights (the "Rights Offering") to holders of its common shares ("Common Shares") of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Pursuant to the Rights Offering, each holder of Common Shares (a "Shareholder") will receive one transferable right (each, a "Right") for each Common Share held as of the Record Date. One Right will entitle the holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share upon payment of the subscription price of $0.01 or ZAR 0.13396 (the "Subscription Price") per Common Share (the "Basic Subscription Privilege"), subject to certain limitations as outlined below. Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights under the Basic Subscription Privilege will also be entitled to subscribe for additional Common Shares, on a pro rata basis, if available as a result of unexercised Rights prior to the expiry time of the Rights Offering (the "Additional Subscription Privilege").
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") will host its annual Fall Mining Showcase in-person at the newly renovated Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel, on November 9 and 10.
Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule including 4 keynote speakers, and over 80 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest. It's the perfect opportunity for mining companies, brokers, and investors to connect with Red Cloud's biggest names in mining. You won't want to miss Red Cloud's largest in-person conference yet.
"We're thrilled to be able to bring such an amazing lineup of Red Cloud's biggest names in mining," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our annual conference is our first in-person conference in nearly three years, and we're excited to watch and learn from management teams discussing the latest news, developments and updates on their projects. We also welcome some of the best minds in the industry, providing educational sessions with our keynote speaker lineup."
Keynote presentations from thought leaders including:
Wednesday November 9, 2022
- Matt Watson, Founder, Precious Metals Commodity Management LLC
- Andrew Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
Thursday November 10, 2022
- Paul Brink, President and CEO, Franco-Nevada Corp.
- David Rosenberg, Founder and President, Rosenberg Research
To view the schedule, register, book 1x1 meetings, or for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page.
Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://youtu.be/5bJOmPbq-wU
For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Rights Offering
The Rights will be offered to Shareholders resident in each province and territory of Canada and in South Africa (the "Eligible Jurisdictions") and Shareholders who have satisfied the requirements of the Company for those resident outside of the Eligible Jurisdictions. Accordingly, and subject to the detailed provisions of the rights offering circular dated November 1, 2022 (the "Circular"), Shareholders resident outside of the Eligible Jurisdictions will not be able to exercise their Rights unless such Shareholders are able to establish to the satisfaction of the Company, on or before December 15, 2022, that they are eligible to participate in the Rights Offering. Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional Common Shares, if available, that were not subscribed for by other holders of Rights prior to the Expiry Time. The Rights Offering will close at 12:00 p.m. in South Africa and 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (the "Expiry Time") on December 22, 2022, after which time unexercised Rights will be void and of no value.
The Corporation's majority shareholder, Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere"), has agreed, subject to certain terms and conditions, at the Subscription Price and on the closing date, all of the Common Shares that are not otherwise subscribed for and purchased under the Rights Offering by holders of Rights so that the maximum number of Common Shares that may be issued in connection with the Offering will be issued. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Belvedere's participation pursuant to its Basic Subscription Privilege, Additional Subscription Privilege and standby commitment is limited, in that it can only exercise rights to the extent that the public float (as defined for TSXV purposes) is not less than 10%, and can in any event not acquire more than 409,936,374 Common Shares under the Rights Offering.
The Company currently has 421,352,596 Common Shares issued. If all Rights issued under the Rights Offering are validly exercised, an additional 421,352,596 Common Shares will be issued. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Rights Offering to settle the Company's indebtedness to Investec Bank Limited and for general working capital purposes and costs associated with the Rights Offering. If the Company completes 100% of the Rights Offering, it will have insufficient working capital to meet its ongoing obligations over the next twelve months. Please refer to the Circular for further information regarding the "Use of Available Funds".
Complete details of the Rights Offering are set out in the Circular and the rights offering notice (the "Notice"), which are field under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Registered Shareholders who wish to exercise their Rights must complete and forward the direct registration statement, together with applicable funds, to TSX Trust Company, the depositary for the Rights Offering, on or before the Expiry Time. Shareholders who own their Common Shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust corporation, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary.
To facilitate the Rights Offering, the position in the Company's share register representing the Common Shares that trade on the JSE will be frozen from November 16, 2022 to November 18, 2022. Shareholders will continue to be able to trade their Common Shares on the JSE and TSXV during this period but will be unable to transfer their positions between exchanges.
Shareholders Holdings Common Shares Listed on the JSE Limited ("JSE")
Eligible Holders of certificated Common Shares will be sent a form of instruction in respect of their letters of allocation. Eligible Holders of certificated Common Shares who exercise their Rights must complete the form of instruction in accordance with the instructions contained therein and lodge it, together with the amount due in ZAR with Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited ("JSE Transfer Secretaries") on or before the Expiry Time.
Eligible Holders of dematerialized Common Shares who wish to exercise their Rights must notify their CSDP or broker of their acceptance of the Rights Offering in the manner and time stipulated in their custody agreement with their CSDP or broker.
Ineligible Holders of certificated Common Shares will be sent a letter advising them that their letters of allocation will be issued to, and held on their behalf by, the JSE Transfer Secretaries and they will be sent an Exempt Purchaser Status Certificate. The Exempt Purchaser Status Certificate will set out the conditions required to be met, and procedures that must be followed, in order for such Ineligible Holders to participate in the Rights Offering.
CSDPs or Brokers cannot follow the Rights in respect of Ineligible Holders of dematerialized Common Shares, unless the Ineligible Holder has completed an Exempt Purchaser Status Certificate and has provided same to the JSE Transfer Secretaries on or prior to December 15, 2022, (Ineligible Holders must confirm the provision of the Exempt Purchaser Status Certificate to their CSDP or Broker). After 15 December 2022, Ineligible Holders should instruct their CSDPs or Brokers to attempt to sell their Rights for the account of such holders and to deliver any proceeds of sale to such holders or allow their Rights to lapse.
The form of Exempt Purchaser Status Certificate has been sent to Ineligible Holders (or their CSDP or Broker) and will be available on the Company's website www.buffalocoal.co.za and from the JSE Transfer Secretaries upon request, who can be contacted at +27 (0) 861 100 634 (local) or +27 11 370 5000 (international).
General
Neither the Rights being offered or the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Rights have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be exercised, offered or sold, as applicable, in the United States absent registration (which the Company has not sought) or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company. There shall be no offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction.
A copy of the notice of rights offering (the "Notice") and the Circular are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.buffalocoal.co.za.
Capitalised terms used below and that are not otherwise defined, bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.
The important dates and times in respect of the Rights Offering are as set out below:
|2022
|Circular, Notice and news release filed on SEDAR, announced on SENS and published on the Company's website at www.buffalocoal.co.za (finalization date) prior to 11:00 EST for Shareholders on the TSXV and 11:00 SAST for Shareholders on the JSE
|Friday, 4 November
|Last day to trade in Common Shares on the JSE in order to participate in the Rights Offering (cum entitlement)
|Tuesday, 15 November
|Listing and trading of Rights (Letters of Allocation) commence on the JSE at 09:00 SAST under the JSE share code BUCN and ISIN CA1194421196
|Wednesday, 16 November
|Common Shares commence trading ex-Rights on the JSE at 09:00 SAST
|Wednesday, 16 November
|Last day to trade in Common Shares on the TSXV in order to participate in the Offering (cum entitlement)
|Wednesday, 16 November
|Common Shares commence trading ex-Rights on the TSXV at market open.
|Thursday, 17 November
|Record Date for the Rights Offering (TSXV & JSE)
|Friday, 18 November
|Certificated Shareholders on the JSE will have their Rights (Letters of Allocation) credited to an electronic account held at the JSE Transfer Secretaries
|Monday, 21 November
|Dematerialized Shareholders on the JSE will have their accounts at their CSDP or Broker credited with their entitlement
|Monday, 21 November
|Offering opens for Shareholders with Common Shares on the TSXV at market open and for Shareholders with Common Shares on the JSE at 09:00 SAST
|Monday, 21 November
|Print and distribute Notice, including form of instruction, to all Shareholders residents in any province in Canada and South Africa
|Monday, 21 November
|Print and distribute Notice to Ineligible Shareholders
|Monday, 21 November
|Print and distribute Form of Instruction to Certificated Shareholders
|Monday, 21 November
|Last day for trading Rights (Letters of Allocation) on the JSE
|Monday, 19 December
|Form of Instruction in respect of Rights lodged by Certificated Shareholders on the JSE wishing to sell all or part of their Rights (Letter of Allocation) at the JSE Transfer Secretaries by 12:00 SAST
|Monday, 19 December
|Offering closes at 12:00 EST for Shareholders on the TSXV and 12:00 SAST for Shareholders on the JSE (Expiry Time)
|Thursday, 12 December
|Deadline for payment to be made and Form of Instruction in respect of Rights to be lodged by Certificated Shareholders at the JSE Transfer Secretaries or the TSXV, as applicable
|Thursday, 12 December
|Record Date for the Rights (Letters of Allocation)
|Thursday, 12 December
|Rights Shares issued and posted to Shareholders in Certificated form on the JSE (where applicable)
|Thursday, 29 December
|CSDP or Broker accounts in respect of Dematerialized Shareholders on the JSE will be updated with Rights Shares and debited with any payments
|Thursday, 29 December
|Results of Offering published on SEDAR and SENS simultaneously
|Thursday, 29 December
|Listing of Rights Shares and trading therein on the JSE and TSXV commences
|Thursday, 29 December
|Refunds transferred to Certificated Shareholders
|Friday, 30 December
Notes:
- Shareholders shall be prohibited from transferring their Common Shares between the JSE and the TSXV share registers from Wednesday, 16 November 2022 to Friday, 18 November 2022, both days inclusive.
- Shareholders on the JSE share register may not Dematerialize or rematerialize their Common Shares from Wednesday, 16 November 2022 to Friday, 18 November 2022, both days inclusive.
- All times are stated in Eastern Standard Time unless otherwise specified.
- If you are a Qualifying Dematerialised Shareholder, you are required to notify your duly appointed CSDP or broker of your acceptance of the Rights Offer in the manner and time stipulated in the agreement governing the relationship between yourself and your CSDP or broker.
- CSDPs effect payment on a delivery versus payment method in respect of Qualifying Dematerialised Shareholders
- The Rights Shares will only be listed and traded from commencement of business on Thursday, 29 December 2022 (this is a deviation from the normal JSE process of trading on Record Date minus 2 business days).
About Buffalo Coal
Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused Board and Management team.
The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ms. Emma Oosthuizen
Chief Executive Officer
Email: emma.oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za
Registered Office:
Greytown Road
Industrial Area, Dundee
KwaZulu-Natal, 3000
November 4, 2022
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143025
Accelerating Decarbonisation and Energy Transition Amid Rising Costs
The second day of the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) has put a spotlight on the industry’s response to ESG and energy transition.
The keynote address was a panel discussion focusing on energy transition and decarbonisation. The panel was made up of global heavyweights from the energy, mining, infrastructure, and digital sector.
Setting the scene, David Solsky, Vice President Sustainability Software Solutions at IBM said “We are on the verge of the biggest transformation of the global economy in a century.”
“What is certain is that the energy transition is going to happen. What is unknown is when or how,” said Sarah Barker, Head of Climate Risk Governance at Minter Ellison. “We do know however, transitions are not linear, they tend to be bumpy”
Talking to the mammoth task ahead, Sue Brown, Executive Group Director Sustainability at Worley said “the scale of investment needed in energy infrastructure alone will need to increase 4 or 5 times every year for the next 20 to 30 years”
However, the transition comes with risk warns Michael van Maanen, Executive General Manager, Corporate, Government and Community at Whitehaven Coal. Mr Maanen understands the social and economic imperative of transitioning to green and renewable energy but believes the transition must not come at the expense of exponentially higher power prices.
“Investors are accelerating the transition much faster than customers can bear and that’s problematic,” said Mr Maanen.
Eng. Suliman Bin Khaled Almazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) explained how Saudi Arabia is tackling energy costs amid their rapid transition to renewable and green energy.
“We have added sustainability to our equation when determining risk in new projects. What we have found is that by doing that we are creating long-term value for companies who want to invest new projects,” said Eng. Almazroua.
Over the three-day conference, delegates at IMARC have discussed how to best approach energy transition and the need to decarbonise. Delegates have used the forum to determine global best practices and to explore new technologies that can with the transition.
Tomorrow is the final day of IMARC 2022 and will focus on the sector’s digital transformation, the future of workplace culture and diversity and inclusion.
About
The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is where global mining leaders collaborate on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future. As Australia’s largest mining event, it brings together over 7,500 decision makers, mining leaders, policy makers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from more than 110 countries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking. IMARC is developed in collaboration with its founding partners the Victorian State Government of Australia, Austmine, the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and Mines and Money.
For more information, please visit https://imarcglobal.com/
Media Enquiries
Jim Carden
+61 429 112 381
Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Third Quarter 2022 Distribution of $0.75 per Unit
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported third quarter 2022 results as follows:
For the Three Months
Ended
Last Twelve Months
Ended
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
Operating cash flow (1)
$
82,496
$
253,111
Free cash flow (2)
83,012
254,731
Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (2)
129,607
Net income
$
74,555
$
260,915
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
85,625
308,750
|______________________________
(1)
Operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $197,950.
(2)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Highlights:
- G enerated record free cash flow of $83 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $199 million in the first nine months of 2022
- Closed new five-year, $130 million revolving credit facility
- Announced full repayment of outstanding 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025
- Executed second subsurface carbon dioxide ("CO 2 ") sequestration lease
- Pro-forma leverage ratio of 0.6x following the repayment of 9.125% Senior Notes, down from 4.6x as of June 30, 2021
"NRP's record year continues with third quarter free cash flow generation of $83 million, bringing our year-to-date free cash flow to $199 million, primarily due to the strong results of our Mineral Rights segment," stated Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "It is fitting that the 20th anniversary of the Partnership's initial public offering coincides with the best operating performance in our history. Not only has this year been exceptional from a free cash flow perspective, but we continue to execute on our strategy to de-risk the capital structure and grow our carbon neutral portfolio. During the third quarter, we closed a new five-year revolving credit facility that increased our borrowing capacity from $100 million to $130 million. We also announced the redemption of our outstanding 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025 and fully repaid the Senior Notes in October. After giving effect to the redemption, NRP has permanently retired $249 million of debt this year. In the third quarter we also executed our second subsurface CO 2 sequestration lease for an estimated carbon storage capacity of at least 500 million metric tons of CO 2 . NRP currently has approximately 140,000 acres of pore space under lease for carbon sequestration with estimated potential CO 2 storage capacity of at least 800 million metric tons. We continue to believe that de-risking the Partnership and leveraging our asset footprint in this regard, while continuing to provide unitholder distributions, is the right strategy to maximize unitholder value."
NRP announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on November 22, 2022 to unitholders of record on November 15, 2022. In addition, the board declared a $7.5 million cash distribution on its outstanding preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions, including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.
NRP's liquidity was $190.9 million at September 30, 2022, consisting of $60.9 million of cash and $130.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its recently amended revolving credit facility.
Segment Performance
Mineral Rights
Mineral Rights net income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $35.6 million as compared to the prior year period. Free cash flow for the third quarter increased $42.0 million as compared to the prior year period. These increases were primarily due to stronger metallurgical coal demand and pricing in 2022. Approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 40% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the third quarter of 2022.
Metallurgical and thermal coal prices remain supported by ongoing tightness in the supply-demand balance for coal. Many operators are limited in their ability to increase production due to ongoing labor shortages, global supply chain interruptions, and access to capital. Thermal coal prices are further supported by the European Union's ban on Russian coal due to the war in Ukraine, as well as increased natural gas prices and demand for electricity. While metallurgical markets are seeing weakened demand for steel, and thermal markets continue to face ongoing environmental and political pressures, supply constraints should provide continued support for metallurgical and thermal coal prices for the foreseeable future.
NRP continues to identify alternative revenue opportunities across its large portfolio of land and mineral assets. NRP owns the rights to sequester CO 2 on approximately 3.5 million acres of pore space in the southern United States. As announced previously, in the first quarter of 2022 NRP executed its first subsurface CO 2 sequestration lease on 75,000 acres of underground pore space NRP owns in southwest Alabama with the potential to store over 300 million metric tons of CO 2 . In October of 2022, NRP announced its second subsurface CO 2 transaction with the execution of a lease for approximately 65,000 acres of pore space controlled by NRP near southeast Texas with estimated storage capacity of at least 500 million metric tons of CO 2 . In total, NRP has approximately 140,000 acres of pore space under lease for carbon sequestration with estimated CO 2 storage capacity of 800 million metric tons. While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows being realized from these activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States will provide additional opportunities to create value in this regard and position NRP as a key beneficiary of the transitional energy economy with minimal capital investment.
Soda Ash
Soda Ash net income in the third quarter of 2022 increased $7.9 million as compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of increased international sales prices. Free cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 increased $10.3 million as compared to the prior year period due to Sisecam Wyoming reinstating its regular quarterly cash distributions beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Supply interruptions in China and input cost inflation which significantly increased the global marginal cost of soda ash production led to historically high soda ash prices in the third quarter of 2022. Though soda ash demand weakened in many parts of the world during the third quarter due to slowing global economic growth and lower construction activity in China, Sisecam Wyoming remained sold-out as it took advantage of its low-cost position to profitably export soda ash. Consequently, Sisecam Wyoming delivered strong financial results in the third quarter of 2022.
Corporate and Financing
Corporate and Financing costs in the third quarter of 2022 decreased $1.6 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower interest expense resulting from less debt outstanding, partially offset by the loss on early extinguishment of debt. Free cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 was relatively flat as compared to the prior year period.
During the third quarter of 2022, NRP repaid $60.5 million of debt and refinanced, upsized, and extended its credit facility to $130 million due 2027. In October of 2022, NRP fully retired its outstanding $121.4 million of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025 at its redemption price of 102.281%, utilizing cash on hand and $70 million of borrowings under its new credit facility. After giving effect to this redemption, NRP's remaining total debt outstanding is $189.4 million.
Additionally, in August of 2022, NRP paid a second quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit of NRP and a $7.5 million cash distribution on the preferred units.
Conference Call
A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/kfJdSHYP . After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com . To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.
Withholding Information for Foreign Investors
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of NRP's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable rate.
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.
For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com . Further information about NRP is available on the Partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes " forward-looking statements " as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; future distributions on the Partnership ' s common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC ' s trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners ' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.
"Distributable cash flow " or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
"Free cash flow " or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
"Cash flow cushion" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions and redemption of PIK units, common unit distributions and warrant cash settlements. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.
-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per unit data)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Revenues and other income
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
81,379
$
47,884
$
79,333
$
231,795
$
114,422
Transportation and processing services
5,969
2,171
5,612
15,377
6,545
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
14,556
6,672
14,643
44,036
11,246
Gain on asset sales and disposals
354
68
345
699
243
Total revenues and other income
$
102,258
$
56,795
$
99,933
$
291,907
$
132,456
Operating expenses
Operating and maintenance expenses
$
7,898
$
8,354
$
10,015
$
25,989
$
19,076
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
6,850
5,182
5,847
16,565
15,145
General and administrative expenses
4,518
4,052
5,052
14,037
11,550
Asset impairments
812
57
43
874
4,116
Total operating expenses
$
20,078
$
17,645
$
20,957
$
57,465
$
49,887
Income from operations
$
82,180
$
39,150
$
78,976
$
234,442
$
82,569
Other expenses, net
Interest expense, net
$
(5,141
)
$
(9,652
)
$
(8,108
)
$
(22,636
)
$
(29,308
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(2,484
)
—
(4,048
)
(6,532
)
—
Total other expenses, net
$
(7,625
)
$
(9,652
)
$
(12,156
)
$
(29,168
)
$
(29,308
)
Net income
$
74,555
$
29,498
$
66,820
$
205,274
$
53,261
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders
(7,500
)
(7,961
)
(7,500
)
(22,500
)
(23,530
)
Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner
$
67,055
$
21,537
$
59,320
$
182,774
$
29,731
Net income attributable to common unitholders
$
65,714
$
21,106
$
58,134
$
179,119
$
29,136
Net income attributable to the general partner
1,341
431
1,186
3,655
595
Net income per common unit
Basic
$
5.25
$
1.71
$
4.65
$
14.36
$
2.36
Diluted
3.71
1.10
3.29
10.24
1.98
Net income
$
74,555
$
29,498
$
66,820
$
205,274
$
53,261
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other
289
4,204
(4,013
)
(1,179
)
7,469
Comprehensive income
$
74,844
$
33,702
$
62,807
$
204,095
$
60,730
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
74,555
$
29,498
$
66,820
$
205,274
$
53,261
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
6,850
5,182
5,847
16,565
15,145
Distributions from unconsolidated investment
10,339
—
10,486
34,055
3,920
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(14,556
)
(6,672
)
(14,643
)
(44,036
)
(11,246
)
Gain on asset sales and disposals
(354
)
(68
)
(345
)
(699
)
(243
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,484
—
4,048
6,532
—
Asset impairments
812
57
43
874
4,116
Bad debt expense
1
2,069
(388
)
641
1,715
Unit-based compensation expense
1,429
1,118
1,339
4,216
2,837
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
215
653
1,297
1,887
1,899
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,494
(9,163
)
(5,033
)
(10,118
)
(12,332
)
Accounts payable
210
182
73
223
89
Accrued liabilities
278
357
2,047
(4,831
)
(839
)
Accrued interest
3,177
7,262
(7,413
)
3,014
6,971
Deferred revenue
(7,519
)
(2,652
)
(2,259
)
(17,094
)
(2,121
)
Other items, net
2,081
2,236
1,204
1,447
3,471
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
82,496
$
30,059
$
63,123
$
197,950
$
66,643
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals
$
353
$
74
$
346
$
699
$
249
Return of long-term contract receivable
575
540
563
1,138
1,622
Capital expenditures
(59
)
—
—
(59
)
—
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
869
$
614
$
909
$
1,778
$
1,871
Cash flows from financing activities
Debt repayments
$
(60,494
)
$
—
$
(120,474
)
$
(197,665
)
$
(19,061
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
(9,571
)
(5,671
)
(9,570
)
(24,813
)
(16,973
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
(7,500
)
(3,921
)
(7,500
)
(22,500
)
(11,591
)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP
—
—
—
—
(1,000
)
Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind
—
—
—
(19,579
)
—
Other items, net
(4,219
)
—
(2,722
)
(9,754
)
(690
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(81,784
)
$
(9,592
)
$
(140,266
)
$
(274,311
)
$
(49,315
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
1,581
$
21,081
$
(76,234
)
$
(74,583
)
$
19,199
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
59,356
97,908
135,590
135,520
99,790
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
60,937
$
118,989
$
59,356
$
60,937
$
118,989
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
1,729
$
1,898
$
15,128
$
18,501
$
20,829
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Preferred unit distributions paid-in-kind
—
3,921
—
—
11,591
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands, except unit data)
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,937
$
135,520
Accounts receivable, net
34,726
24,538
Other current assets, net
1,228
2,723
Total current assets
$
96,891
$
162,781
Land
24,008
24,008
Mineral rights, net
421,351
437,697
Intangible assets, net
15,168
16,130
Equity in unconsolidated investment
284,806
276,004
Long-term contract receivable, net
29,570
31,371
Other long-term assets, net
7,216
5,832
Total assets
$
879,010
$
953,823
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,179
$
1,956
Accrued liabilities
5,913
10,297
Accrued interest
4,227
1,213
Current portion of deferred revenue
8,886
11,817
Current portion of long-term debt, net
89,989
39,102
Total current liabilities
$
111,194
$
64,385
Deferred revenue
35,882
50,045
Long-term debt, net
148,734
394,443
Other non-current liabilities
5,231
5,018
Total liabilities
$
301,041
$
513,891
Commitments and contingencies
Class A Convertible Preferred Units (250,000 and 269,321 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
$
164,587
$
183,908
Partners' capital
Common unitholders' interest (12,505,996 and 12,351,306 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
$
358,332
$
203,062
General partner's interest
5,054
1,787
Warrant holders' interest
47,964
47,964
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,032
3,211
Total partners' capital
$
413,382
$
256,024
Total liabilities and partners' capital
$
879,010
$
953,823
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
Accumulated
Other
Total
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Comprehensive
Partners'
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Income
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2021
12,351
$
203,062
$
1,787
$
47,964
$
3,211
$
256,024
Net income (1)
—
62,621
1,278
—
—
63,899
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
—
(5,559
)
(113
)
—
—
(5,672
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
—
(7,603
)
(155
)
—
—
(7,758
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
155
—
—
—
—
—
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
—
(1,754
)
—
—
—
(1,754
)
Capital contribution
—
—
112
—
—
112
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
—
—
—
—
2,545
2,545
Balance at March 31, 2022
12,506
$
250,767
$
2,909
$
47,964
$
5,756
$
307,396
Net income (1)
—
65,484
1,336
—
—
66,820
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
—
(9,379
)
(191
)
—
—
(9,570
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
—
(7,350
)
(150
)
—
—
(7,500
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
—
1,231
—
—
—
1,231
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
—
—
—
—
(4,013
)
(4,013
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
12,506
$
300,753
$
3,904
$
47,964
$
1,743
$
354,364
Net income (1)
—
73,064
1,491
—
—
74,555
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
—
(9,380
)
(191
)
—
—
(9,571
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
—
(7,350
)
(150
)
—
—
(7,500
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
—
1,245
—
—
—
1,245
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
—
—
—
—
289
289
Balance at September 30, 2022
12,506
$
358,332
$
5,054
$
47,964
$
2,032
$
413,382
|______________________________
(1)
Net income includes $7.5 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
Accumulated
Other
Total
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Comprehensive
Partners'
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Income
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2020
12,261
$
136,927
$
459
$
66,816
$
322
$
204,524
Net income (1)
—
8,213
168
—
—
8,381
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
—
(5,517
)
(113
)
—
—
(5,630
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
—
(7,461
)
(152
)
—
—
(7,613
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
90
—
—
—
—
—
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
—
215
—
—
—
215
Capital contribution
—
—
32
—
—
32
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
—
—
—
—
732
732
Balance at March 31, 2021
12,351
$
132,377
$
394
$
66,816
$
1,054
$
200,641
Net income (2)
—
15,074
308
—
—
15,382
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
—
(5,559
)
(113
)
—
—
(5,672
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
—
(7,571
)
(155
)
—
—
(7,726
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
—
515
—
—
—
515
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
—
—
—
—
2,533
2,533
Balance at June 30, 2021
12,351
$
134,836
$
434
$
66,816
$
3,587
$
205,673
Net income (3)
—
28,909
589
—
—
29,498
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
—
(5,558
)
(113
)
—
—
(5,671
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
—
(7,687
)
(156
)
—
—
(7,843
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
—
959
—
—
—
959
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
—
—
—
—
4,204
4,204
Balance at September 30, 2021
12,351
$
151,459
$
754
$
66,816
$
7,791
$
226,820
|______________________________
(1)
Net income includes $7.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.6 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
(2)
Net income includes $7.8 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.7 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
(3)
Net income includes $8.0 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.8 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and June 30, 2022:
Operating Segments
Mineral
Corporate
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenues
$
87,348
$
14,556
$
—
$
101,904
Gain on asset sales and disposals
354
—
—
354
Total revenues and other income
$
87,702
$
14,556
$
—
$
102,258
Asset impairments
$
812
$
—
$
—
$
812
Net income (loss)
$
72,173
$
14,525
$
(12,143
)
$
74,555
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
79,835
$
10,308
$
(4,518
)
$
85,625
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
75,948
$
10,309
$
(3,761
)
$
82,496
Investing activities
$
928
$
—
$
(59
)
$
869
Financing activities
$
—
$
—
$
(81,784
)
$
(81,784
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
76,876
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,365
Free cash flow (1)
$
76,523
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,012
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Revenues
$
50,055
$
6,672
$
—
$
56,727
Gain on asset sales and disposals
68
—
—
68
Total revenues and other income
$
50,123
$
6,672
$
—
$
56,795
Asset impairments
$
57
$
—
$
—
$
57
Net income (loss)
$
36,606
$
6,596
$
(13,704
)
$
29,498
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
41,845
$
(76
)
$
(4,052
)
$
37,717
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
33,968
$
(36
)
$
(3,873
)
$
30,059
Investing activities
$
614
$
—
$
—
$
614
Financing activities
$
—
$
—
$
(9,592
)
$
(9,592
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
34,582
$
(36
)
$
(3,873
)
$
30,673
Free cash flow (1)
$
34,508
$
(36
)
$
(3,873
)
$
30,599
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Revenues
$
84,945
$
14,643
$
—
$
99,588
Gain on asset sales and disposals
345
—
—
345
Total revenues and other income
$
85,290
$
14,643
$
—
$
99,933
Asset impairments
$
43
$
—
$
—
$
43
Net income (loss)
$
69,408
$
14,620
$
(17,208
)
$
66,820
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
75,298
$
10,463
$
(5,052
)
$
80,709
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
70,351
$
10,430
$
(17,658
)
$
63,123
Investing activities
$
909
$
—
$
—
$
909
Financing activities
$
—
$
—
$
(140,266
)
$
(140,266
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
71,260
$
10,430
$
(17,658
)
$
64,032
Free cash flow (1)
$
70,914
$
10,430
$
(17,658
)
$
63,686
|______________________________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Operating Segments
Mineral
Corporate
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenues
$
247,172
$
44,036
$
—
$
291,208
Gain on asset sales and disposals
699
—
—
699
Total revenues and other income
$
247,871
$
44,036
$
—
$
291,907
Asset impairments
$
874
$
—
$
—
$
874
Net income (loss)
$
204,548
$
43,931
$
(43,205
)
$
205,274
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
221,987
$
33,950
$
(14,037
)
$
241,900
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
194,475
$
33,934
$
(30,459
)
$
197,950
Investing activities
$
1,837
$
—
$
(59
)
$
1,778
Financing activities
$
(614
)
$
—
$
(273,697
)
$
(274,311
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
196,312
$
33,934
$
(30,518
)
$
199,728
Free cash flow (1)
$
195,613
$
33,934
$
(30,518
)
$
199,029
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Revenues
$
120,967
$
11,246
$
—
$
132,213
Gain on asset sales and disposals
243
—
—
243
Total revenues and other income
$
121,210
$
11,246
$
—
$
132,456
Asset impairments
$
4,116
$
—
$
—
$
4,116
Net income (loss)
$
82,980
$
11,115
$
(40,834
)
$
53,261
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
102,265
$
3,789
$
(11,550
)
$
94,504
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
91,958
$
3,817
$
(29,132
)
$
66,643
Investing activities
$
1,871
$
—
$
—
$
1,871
Financing activities
$
(1,132
)
$
—
$
(48,183
)
$
(49,315
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
93,829
$
3,817
$
(29,132
)
$
68,514
Free cash flow (1)
$
92,580
$
3,817
$
(29,132
)
$
67,265
|______________________________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per ton data)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Coal sales volumes (tons)
Appalachia
Northern
440
422
392
1,260
947
Central
3,503
3,199
3,484
10,238
8,824
Southern
498
642
312
1,171
1,058
Total Appalachia
4,441
4,263
4,188
12,669
10,829
Illinois Basin
3,490
2,689
3,403
8,395
7,987
Northern Powder River Basin
835
1,047
699
2,772
2,291
Gulf Coast
188
13
67
324
13
Total coal sales volumes
8,954
8,012
8,357
24,160
21,120
Coal royalty revenue per ton
Appalachia
Northern
$
6.74
$
7.18
$
11.84
$
9.48
$
5.57
Central
9.04
5.74
12.19
10.85
4.91
Southern
9.78
11.61
17.67
14.28
9.82
Illinois Basin
2.57
2.33
2.07
2.30
2.13
Northern Powder River Basin
4.56
3.71
4.74
4.24
3.59
Gulf Coast
0.59
0.54
0.57
0.58
0.54
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton
5.85
4.87
7.54
7.08
3.99
Coal royalty revenues
Appalachia
Northern
$
2,965
$
3,031
$
4,640
$
11,946
$
5,272
Central
31,680
18,357
42,461
111,121
43,308
Southern
4,872
7,452
5,513
16,725
10,390
Total Appalachia
39,517
28,840
52,614
139,792
58,970
Illinois Basin
8,967
6,261
7,061
19,331
17,044
Northern Powder River Basin
3,805
3,881
3,314
11,751
8,222
Gulf Coast
111
7
38
187
7
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues
52,400
38,989
63,027
171,061
84,243
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases
(19
)
(6,557
)
(82
)
(286
)
(18,148
)
Total coal royalty revenues
$
52,381
$
32,432
$
62,945
170,775
$
66,095
Other revenues
Production lease minimum revenues
$
1,885
$
3,235
$
65
$
3,542
$
10,241
Minimum lease straight-line revenues
4,778
4,808
4,674
14,235
15,773
Carbon neutral initiative revenues
8,600
—
—
8,600
—
Wheelage revenues
2,977
1,964
4,379
11,073
5,589
Property tax revenues
1,360
1,466
1,695
4,527
4,522
Coal overriding royalty revenues
1,367
757
682
2,307
3,592
Lease amendment revenues
759
1,519
811
2,450
3,159
Aggregates royalty revenues
884
429
1,037
2,691
1,339
Oil and gas royalty revenues
6,170
1,154
2,906
10,890
3,420
Other revenues
218
120
139
705
692
Total other revenues
$
28,998
$
15,452
$
16,388
$
61,020
$
48,327
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
81,379
$
47,884
$
79,333
$
231,795
$
114,422
Transportation and processing services revenues
5,969
2,171
5,612
15,377
6,545
Gain on asset sales and disposals
354
68
345
699
243
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income
$
87,702
$
50,123
$
85,290
$
247,871
$
121,210
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Mineral
Corporate
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
72,173
$
14,525
$
(12,143
)
$
74,555
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
—
(14,556
)
—
(14,556
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
—
10,339
—
10,339
Add: interest expense, net
—
—
5,141
5,141
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
2,484
2,484
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
6,850
—
—
6,850
Add: asset impairments
812
—
—
812
Adjusted EBITDA
$
79,835
$
10,308
$
(4,518
)
$
85,625
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net income (loss)
$
36,606
$
6,596
$
(13,704
)
$
29,498
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
—
(6,672
)
—
(6,672
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
—
—
—
—
Add: interest expense, net
—
—
9,652
9,652
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,182
—
—
5,182
Add: asset impairments
57
—
—
57
Adjusted EBITDA
$
41,845
$
(76
)
$
(4,052
)
$
37,717
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
69,408
$
14,620
$
(17,208
)
$
66,820
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
—
(14,643
)
—
(14,643
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
—
10,486
—
10,486
Add: interest expense, net
—
—
8,108
8,108
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
4,048
4,048
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,847
—
—
5,847
Add: asset impairments
43
—
—
43
Adjusted EBITDA
$
75,298
$
10,463
$
(5,052
)
$
80,709
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Mineral
Corporate
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
204,548
$
43,931
$
(43,205
)
$
205,274
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
—
(44,036
)
—
(44,036
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
—
34,055
—
34,055
Add: interest expense, net
—
—
22,636
22,636
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
6,532
6,532
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
16,565
—
—
16,565
Add: asset impairments
874
—
—
874
Adjusted EBITDA
$
221,987
$
33,950
$
(14,037
)
$
241,900
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net income (loss)
$
82,980
$
11,115
$
(40,834
)
$
53,261
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
—
(11,246
)
—
(11,246
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
—
3,920
—
3,920
Add: interest expense, net
24
—
29,284
29,308
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
15,145
—
—
15,145
Add: asset impairments
4,116
—
—
4,116
Adjusted EBITDA
$
102,265
$
3,789
$
(11,550
)
$
94,504
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Mineral
Soda Ash
Corporate
Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
75,948
$
10,309
$
(3,761
)
$
82,496
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
353
—
—
353
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
575
—
—
575
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
—
—
(59
)
(59
)
Distributable cash flow
$
76,876
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,365
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(353
)
—
—
(353
)
Free cash flow
$
76,523
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,012
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
928
$
—
$
(59
)
$
869
Net cash used in financing activities
—
—
(81,784
)
(81,784
)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
33,968
$
(36
)
$
(3,873
)
$
30,059
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
74
—
—
74
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
540
—
—
540
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
—
—
—
—
Distributable cash flow
$
34,582
$
(36
)
$
(3,873
)
$
30,673
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(74
)
—
—
(74
)
Free cash flow
$
34,508
$
(36
)
$
(3,873
)
$
30,599
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
614
$
—
$
—
$
614
Net cash used in financing activities
—
—
(9,592
)
(9,592
)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
70,351
$
10,430
$
(17,658
)
$
63,123
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
346
—
—
346
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
563
—
—
563
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
—
—
—
—
Distributable cash flow
$
71,260
$
10,430
$
(17,658
)
$
64,032
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(346
)
—
—
(346
)
Free cash flow
$
70,914
$
10,430
$
(17,658
)
$
63,686
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
909
$
—
$
—
$
909
Net cash used in financing activities
—
—
(140,266
)
(140,266
)
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mineral
Soda Ash
Corporate
Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
194,475
$
33,934
$
(30,459
)
$
197,950
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
699
—
—
699
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
1,138
—
—
1,138
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
—
—
(59
)
(59
)
Distributable cash flow
$
196,312
$
33,934
$
(30,518
)
$
199,728
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(699
)
—
—
(699
)
Less: acquisition costs
—
—
—
—
Free cash flow
$
195,613
$
33,934
$
(30,518
)
$
199,029
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
1,837
$
—
$
(59
)
$
1,778
Net cash used in financing activities
(614
)
—
(273,697
)
(274,311
)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
91,958
$
3,817
$
(29,132
)
$
66,643
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
249
—
—
249
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
1,622
—
—
1,622
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
—
—
—
—
Distributable cash flow
$
93,829
$
3,817
$
(29,132
)
$
68,514
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(249
)
—
—
(249
)
Less: acquisition costs
(1,000
)
—
—
(1,000
)
Free cash flow
$
92,580
$
3,817
$
(29,132
)
$
67,265
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
1,871
$
—
$
—
$
1,871
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,132
)
—
(48,183
)
(49,315
)
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Cash Flow Cushion
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
Last 12
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
$
55,161
$
52,331
$
63,123
$
82,496
$
253,111
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
—
—
346
353
699
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
541
—
563
575
1,679
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
—
—
—
(59
)
(59
)
Distributable cash flow
$
55,702
$
52,331
$
64,032
$
83,365
$
255,430
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
—
—
(346
)
(353
)
(699
)
Free cash flow
$
55,702
$
52,331
$
63,686
$
83,012
$
254,731
Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments
(20,335
)
(16,697
)
(2,365
)
—
(39,397
)
Less: preferred unit distributions and redemption of PIK units
(3,980
)
(27,079
)
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
(46,059
)
Less: common unit distributions
(5,672
)
(5,672
)
(9,570
)
(9,571
)
(30,485
)
Less: warrant cash settlement
(9,183
)
—
—
—
(9,183
)
Cash flow cushion
$
16,532
$
2,883
$
44,251
$
65,941
$
129,607
Leverage Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
Last 12
Net income
$
55,641
$
63,899
$
66,820
$
74,555
$
260,915
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(10,625
)
(14,837
)
(14,643
)
(14,556
)
(54,661
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
7,350
13,230
10,486
10,339
41,405
Add: interest expense, net
9,568
9,387
8,108
5,141
32,204
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
4,048
2,484
6,532
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,930
3,868
5,847
6,850
20,495
Add: asset impairments
986
19
43
812
1,860
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66,850
$
75,566
$
80,709
$
85,625
$
308,750
Debt—at September 30, 2022
$
240,819
Less: Redemption of 9.125% Senior Notes
(121,396
)
Add: October 2022 draw on revolving credit facility
70,000
Pro-Forma Debt—at September 30, 2022
$
189,423
Leverage Ratio (1)
0.8 x
Pro-Forma Leverage Ratio at September 30, 2022
0.6 x
|______________________________
(1)
Leverage Ratio is calculated as the outstanding principal of NRP's debt as of September 30, 2022 divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA. Note that Adjusted EBITDA under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes may be different than the amount shown above. However, NRP's last twelve months Leverage ratio as of September 30, 2022, was 0.8x as calculated under the indenture governing NRP's 2025 parent company notes.
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Last 12
Net income
$
7,216
$
14,687
$
8,381
$
15,382
$
45,666
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(1,986
)
(5,528
)
(1,973
)
(2,601
)
(12,088
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
—
—
3,920
—
3,920
Add: interest expense, net
10,254
10,077
9,973
9,683
39,987
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,111
3,013
5,092
4,871
15,087
Add: asset impairments
934
2,668
4,043
16
7,661
Adjusted EBITDA
$
18,529
$
24,917
$
29,436
$
27,351
$
100,233
Debt—at June 30, 2021
$
458,819
Leverage Ratio (1)
4.6 x
|______________________________
(1)
Leverage Ratio is calculated as the outstanding principal of NRP's debt as of June 30, 2021 divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005139/en/
Tiffany Sammis, 713-751-7515
tsammis@nrplp.com
SouthGobi to Announce Third Quarter Results of 2022 on November 14, 2022
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022. These results will be released on Monday, November 14, 2022
About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com
SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723657/SouthGobi-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-Results-of-2022-on-November-14-2022
Former NZ PM Calls for Greater Transparency in Mining
BHP Calls for Radical Transparency Within The Mining Industry
