RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. to Participate in Fully Charged LIVE Canada Show 2023

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC

Goldstorm Metals

GSTM:CC

Cantex Mine Development

CD:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. to Participate in Fully Charged LIVE Canada Show 2023

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. to Participate in Fully Charged LIVE Canada Show 2023

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or " Company "), a battery materials company focused on lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, is pleased to announce its involvement in the Fully Charged LIVE Canada Show - The World's No. 1 Home Energy & Electric Vehicle Show. This event is scheduled to take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre from September 8th to the 10th, 2023.

This marks the second time RecycLiCo has taken part in a Fully Charged event, and it's notable that this year's event is the first time Fully Charged Canada is being hosted in Vancouver, BC.

During the event, CEO of RecycLiCo, Zarko Meseldzija, will be a panelist in the discussion ‘Batteries - are they ethical, sustainable & recyclable?' which is scheduled from 1pm to 1:30pm on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. He will be joined by Robert Llewellyn, Founder of Fully Charged; Rebecca Paisley, Senior Geochemist at WSP; Ken Hendricks from The Automotive Retailers Association, and Sandy Munro, Chief Executive of Munro & Associates.

Mr. Meseldzija shared, "It's an honor to be a part of Fully Charged Canada's debut event in Vancouver. It offers a platform to underscore the innovation and environmental sustainability embedded in our lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling process and business model. We are eager to engage with the public and share insights with like-minded professionals."

Throughout the duration of the show, attendees are welcome to visit booth 625, where Zarko, accompanied by team members, will be addressing queries about RecycLiCo's patented lithium-ion battery recycling process and its role in enabling a sustainable circular battery supply chain.

In addition, RecycLiCo Battery Materials is offering a 50% discount on ticket prices for those interested in attending the event. Please use the code ‘FCFIFTY' when purchasing. For more information on Fully Charged LIVE and the various panel discussions, please click here .

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:
Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsAMY:CATSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Laboratories Enter Strategic Collaboration for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Laboratories Enter Strategic Collaboration for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries. This collaboration synergizes both companies' unique materials and technologies to establish an efficient, sustainable battery supply chain.

Nanoramic will contribute its discarded Neocarbonix® lithium-ion battery cathode electrodes, notable for their high-performance, low-cost nanocarbon mesh binding structure, for testing with RecycLiCo's proprietary lithium-ion battery recycling process, which has proven up to 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt from conventional waste cathode materials. The collaboration aims to attain mutual recognition of the future integration of Nanoramic and RecycLiCo technologies in commercial operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Provides Update on Zenith Transaction 

RecycLiCo Provides Update on Zenith Transaction 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has provided acceptance of the joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

Under the Agreement, RecycLiCo and Zenith will enter into a 50-50 joint venture to build a 2,000 metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. The plant, estimated to cost US$25 million, will use RecycLiCo's proprietary process to convert lithium-ion battery waste into lithium-ion battery cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide and other related products.  As consideration for contributing half of the capital required, Zenith will hold a 50% interest in the joint venture. As consideration for contributing 40% of the capital required and granting a license for its technology, RecycLiCo will also hold a 50% in the joint venture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

TSXV: AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE 2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., formerly American Manganese, a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"). The name change better reflects the Company's core competencies and mission in lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling and clearly communicates the Company's commercial opportunities to potential partners and shareholders

The Company's common shares began trading on the various stock exchanges on October 3, 2022, under the new name. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchanges will remain the same. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 75629Y108 and the new ISIN number will be CA75629Y1088.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has consented to the Company proceeding with the change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

The Company will be proceeding with its name change and expects to complete the process in the coming weeks. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchange will remain the same, after completion of the name change. On the TSXV the symbol will remain unchanged as "AMY"; on the OTCQB it will remain unchanged as "AMYZF"; and on the FSE it will remain unchanged at "2AM".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KLIMAT X PLANTS 400 HA IN WEST AFRICA UNDER PRE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FIRST FUND DISBURSEMENT RECEIVED

KLIMAT X PLANTS 400 HA IN WEST AFRICA UNDER PRE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FIRST FUND DISBURSEMENT RECEIVED

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company in the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce the completion of the first 400 ha of planting under its West African rewilding programme.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Further Drilling at Flagship Kachi Project

Lake Resources NL Further Drilling at Flagship Kachi Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) reports that deeper drilling at the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina indicates significantly larger horizontal and vertical extents of the lithium-bearing brine than previously understood.

In Lake's resource update on June 15, 2023, the Company reported that future drilling was targeting additional step out holes and exploring the deeper resource beyond 400 metres below ground surface. This update provides highlights from drillhole K23D40 which is the first hole at the Project drilled beyond 430 metres below ground surface to a total depth of 610 metres below ground surface.

The data from this drillhole will be used to support planned resource updates and the hydrogeologic models being developed to simulate the extraction and injection wellfields as part of the Project's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Phase 1.

"The latest drilling intercept results indicate that this resource is much larger than initially anticipated as the known lithium brine extent continues to expand laterally and vertically," commented Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology of Lake Resources.

"The K23D40 hole represents the first time Lake has drilled significantly beyond 400 metres to over 600 metres.

Even more exciting is that average lithium grades in all brine samples collected between 400 and 600 metres are above 209 mg/L, proving that the brine extends at depth to over 600 metres at K23. This has big implications for what may be present in the central resource area at these depths."

Lake CEO David Dickson commented, "In drilling 180 metres deeper than we have before, we are excited to find lithium-bearing brine the whole way down, increasing the extent of known brine in the vertical dimension by 30%."

"These findings could have a major impact on the resource if it is also present at these depths in the remainder of the brine footprint. This work will contribute to further resource updates, which we expect to provide in September, in support of the completion of our Phase 1 DFS."

The Kachi Project has shown continual increases in mineral resource estimates since the maiden estimate of 4.4 Mt of contained battery grade Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in Inferred and Indicated categories was announced in November 2018. The resource was significantly upgraded in January 2023 with a Measured and Indicated resource of 2.2 Mt of LCE and approximately 3.1 Mt of LCE of Inferred mineral resources. The total resource was again increased in June of 2023 with more than 2.9 Mt LCE in Measured and Indicated and approximately 5.3 Mt of LCE in the Inferred category for a total resource estimate of more than 8.1 Mt of LCE. As reported in the the Company's June 15, 2023 ASX announcement, the lithium grade of the Measured Resource (0-400 metres) across the salar is 210 mg/L lithium, the Indicated Resource immediately south-east is 174 mg/L lithium, and the surrounding Inferred Resource (0-400m) has a concentration of 199 mg/L lithium.

Recent extraction and injection testing has built on the existing knowledge around the large lithium brine resource and demonstrated that the reservoir in the resource area is permeable and that productive wells can be drilled and constructed. The additional drilling and testing results from K23D40 provided in this announcement demonstrate that the resource is present significantly further west and north of the core resource area and extends to more than 600 metres, which is significantly deeper than previously defined.

Step out hole K23D40 (K23 Platform), drilled about 3.5 kilometres northwest of K22D39 (K22 Platform; Figure 1*), has an average lithium grade of 232 mg/L from twelve (12) samples collected between 288 and 610 meters below ground surface. All samples were collected with single packer configurations generally with a test interval of about 10 metres, although this varied depending on hole conditions. Standard operating procedures are followed with significant development of the test interval, at least 3 borehole volumes (measured from surface to hole bottom), and sampling only occurs once brine is clear and field chemistry parameters are stable and indicative of reservoir fluids.

A standpipe piezometer was installed and screened between 372 to 384 metres below ground surface and was developed and sampled via air-lifting and a measured lithium concentration of 224 mg/L (Alex Stewart Laboratory, Jujuy, Argentina), which is consistent with the packer test sample from 360 metres to 390 metres below ground surface which measured 230 mg/L (Table 1*).

Multiple exploration targets for injection of spent brine, locations north and south of the Project (K21, K22, and K23; Figure 1*), have all encountered lithium-bearing brine above 200 mg/L. The results for K21 and K22 have been reported previously by Lake Resources with average lithium grades of 219 and 283 mg/L lithium, respectively. Results from K23, approximately 3.5 km northwest of K22, indicate that brine is also present beneath the present-day surface expression of the alluvial fan west of the salar (Table 1, Figure 1*). Results reaffirm Lake's conceptual model of the presence of lithium brine within the alluvial fan deposits west of the central resource area. A highlight from the results is that the lithium brine occurs within coarser grained materials such as gravelly sands, sandy gravels, and clean sands (Figure 2 and Figure 3*).

As a result of the significant spatial expansion of the known lithium-bearing brine intercepted to both the north and south of the central resource area, additional exploration drilling and testing for suitable injection locations will be necessary. As injection targets are located further outside the central resource area, coarser-grained, more permeable sediments have been encountered (e.g. K22 and K23). Permeable coarse-grained stratigraphy would provide conditions even more favorable for injection than that demonstrated with the positive results from the injection trials at KB and KC (see Lake's 16 August 2023 ASX announcement - Lake Resources Completes Intermediate Milestone to Achieve DFS with Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at its Flagship Kachi Project). Results from K23D40 confirm that the basin consists of coarse-grained sediments west and northwest of the central resource area.

Additional infill drilling in the southern region of the Project area is ongoing at K24D41 (K24 Platform) and K25D42 (K25 Platform) (Figure 1*). The objective of drilling and testing at these locations is to improve understanding of the hydrogeologic system in addition to collecting brine samples, which could potentially allow for the upgrade of resource areas from inferred to indicated and indicated to measured, subject to additional testing (Figure 1 and Table 2*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9U3297CH



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's Advanced Waste Treatment Technology Start-Up Yields Positive Early Results

Bion's Advanced Waste Treatment Technology Start-Up Yields Positive Early Results

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, reports it has completed initial system startup at its Fair Oaks demonstration facility and is very encouraged by early operational results. Bion has already been able to operate the system at 'steady state' for (planned) short run-times, producing purified, concentrated ammonium bicarbonate base liquid distillate from manure digestate.

Fair Oaks Demonstration Facility

Bion anticipates it will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) for the next 3-4 weeks during the current operational phase – processing manure digestate. Steady state operational optimization will continue for at least an additional 8 weeks, to produce repeatable operating data that supports (or surpasses) the existing economic models. Bion will use the optimized operating data to complete the final design of the 15,000-head modules that will make up full-scale projects, that today include Olson Feeders, Dakota Valley Growers, and Ribbonwire Ranch.

The Fair Oaks project will demonstrate the effectiveness of Bion's patented Ammonia Recovery System, the heart of Bion's Gen3Tech platform, at commercial scale. Today, up to 80 percent of the nitrogen in manure waste – most of its fertilizer value – is lost via ammonia emissions. Bion's ARS captures and stabilizes that ammonia, using the carbon dioxide also in the waste stream, to produce liquid organic- and low-carbon water-soluble nitrogen fertilizers that can be precision applied, when and where needed. The ARS upcycles the ammonia nitrogen that would have been lost, creating a new revenue source, while preventing its release to the environment, where today it contributes to nutrient runoff, harmful algae blooms and coastal dead zones, groundwater contamination, and the formation of PM2.5, small inhalable particulate matter that represents a significant human health risk.

To supplement its press releases, Bion will also post periodic updates regarding Fair Oaks progress on its website (full link below) and its social media channels, including Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook (links on Bion's website).

About Bion: Bion's patented 3 rd generation technology (Gen3Tech) dramatically reduces the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increases resource efficiencies by recovering high-value byproducts, and delivers a verified sustainable end product. The platform minimizes air, water, and soil pollution, while recovering low-carbon Climate Smart and organic fertilizer products and renewable energy. Bion is focused on developing the cleanest state-of-the-art cattle feeding operations in the world, that will produce premium beef with a sustainable brand certified by the USDA. For more information, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'will', 'anticipate(s)', 'believe(s)', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Distillate (right) produced from manure digestate (left)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bions-advanced-waste-treatment-technology-start-up-yields-positive-early-results-301901349.html

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Klimat X Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to confirm the appointments of Brad Douville as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and "Executive Vice Chair" while Ian Kane is now President and CEO. These appointments, as previously announced on June 8, 2023 mark an important next step in the execution of Greenlane's strategic plan and represent a significant addition to its leadership team. Mr. Kane has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

Antler Gold: Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market

Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Related News

Gold Investing

Antler Gold: Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market

Critical Metals Investing

Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

×