More than 30 million people have visited the 3D virtual space "World"

REALITY, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo ; President: Eiji Araki ), a wholly owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc., announced today that the number of global downloads of its smartphone metaverse "REALITY" has reached 10 million in October 2022 .

REALITY, the Metaverse for Smartphones Reaches 10 Million Downloads Worldwide

The application software "REALITY" is a metaverse platform for smartphone where people can enjoy various things such as interaction through live-streaming and playing games using their own original avatars. Users can also communicate with their friends in the 3D virtual space "World" function, where they can freely move the avatar around, and monetize the gifts that they receive through live-streaming.

"REALITY" was launched in August 2018 , and the number of downloads grew steadily, reaching 5 million in August 2021 , then doubling to 10 million in about a year. Currently, "REALITY" is distributed to users around the world in 63 countries and regions in 12 languages.

The efforts in the metaverse are said to be faced with the challenge of creating a 3D virtual space but having users not visit it at all. However, "REALITY" provides a number of contents in the 3D virtual space "World" that trigger communication, and the number of visitors has increased virally through the countless live streams by the users in these spaces, and a total of more than 30 million people have visited the eight "World" provided in the past 11 months*1.

Most recently, the number of visitors to "HIS Travel World," a collaboration with H.I.S. Co., Ltd., a well-known travel agency in Japan , exceeded 1.3 million visitors*2 in about a month, and the number of repeat users reached 61.6%.

Comment from Eiji Araki , the President and CEO of REALITY Inc .:
"REALITY is a metaverse platform born from the vision of ' We can be whoever we want ' . It is a world where people from all over the world can express themselves, interact, and play games regardless of their race, gender, or physical limitations . I am confident that by further strengthening the creator economy element, it will evolve into a platform where many people can engage in freer self-expression and economic activities and become a metaverse used by hundreds of millions of people around the world."

We REALITY, Inc. will continue to develop services even more so that our customers will enjoy using our app for a long time by realizing richer avatar expression and means of communication.

*1: December 16, 2021 - October 23, 2022 , based on in-house research
*2: From June 29, 2022 to July 27, 2022 , based on in-house research.

About REALITY, Inc.

Under the vision of "We can be whoever we want", REALITY, Inc. provides the smartphone metaverse "REALITY" for individual users, operates the "REALITY XR cloud" a metaverse construction platform using 3D CG and XR technology for corporate users. The company also develops and publishes blockchain games as its Web3 business.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

VNUE, INC. MOVES TO ACQUIRE DOMINANT GLOBAL METAVERSE MARKET POSITION WITH DEVELOPMENT DEAL, PLANS TO UPLIST TO NASDAQ WITH $15+MM RAISE

Company to build Roblox persistent entertainment experience in partnership with Kokku, the largest Brazilian Co-development company, known for its contribution on AAA games such as Guerrilla's Horizon franchise and Premium Roblox Experiences such as Samsung's "Space Tycoon" and Netflix' "Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall"

Rendering HERE

Vanta to Host Texas Esports League Championship Alongside Esposure

Vanta will be collaborating with educational organization Esposure this December to host their Texas Esports League state championship.

The event will be the culmination of Vanta's Texas Esports League season that began earlier this fall. The Texas Esports League hosts esports competition in top esports titles for middle and high schools across the state of Texas . The league is free to compete for all schools.

Samuel J. Palmisano and Christopher G. Caine join Streamline Media Group Advisory Board?

Former IBM Chairman and Corporate VP to help connect the global digital transformation with video game technology

Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse solutions company, revealed the latest additions to their Advisory Board. Samuel J. Palmisano and Christopher G. Caine align their visions for the future of technology with Streamline's mission to deliver innovative solutions to global enterprise businesses.

Adjust and Liftoff: Digital Payments Continue Driving Overall FinTech App Session Growth in Japan

New J apan Mobile App Trends 2022 report shows payment app sessions account for nearly 75% of total fintech sessions from 2021 through H1 2022

Adjust the mobile marketing analytics platform, and Liftoff a leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, today released Japan Mobile App Trends 2022: Essential App Performance Benchmarks and Insights a deep dive into the performance analytics on mobile gaming, e-commerce, fintech and dating apps, as well as CTV, in Japan . The joint report finds that fintech charted the highest session growth of all app categories during the first half (H1) of 2022, increasing 13% year-over-year (YoY).

Social Emotional Gaming Platform Makes Global Debut

LuvBug equips children through play-based and adaptive learning to proactively offset the effects of social media & bullying

 LuvBug Learning proudly announces the launch of their Social Emotional gaming platform, empowering children 4 to 11 to face both the virtual and actual world.

Swarmio Media Partners with Leading Entertainment Enabler UniPin, Allowing Gamers to Purchase In-Game Content Directly Through Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Partnership Unlocks Significant Revenue Growth Potential for Swarmio and UniPin, Eliminates Inventory Bottlenecks for Swarmio, and Introduces UniPin to Gamers in New and Growing Markets

  • Universal Pin ("UniPin") is the world's leading digital enabler for online games and digital products, facilitating 200,000+ daily transactions across 10,000+ game titles in 30+ countries.

  • Direct incorporation of UniPin's digital products including digital skins, upgrades and accessories into the Ember platform allows UniPin to expand its market presence to Swarmio's end users.

  • Gives Ember users unlimited access to in-game digital content and streamlines the purchasing mechanism for gamers, closing the gap between UniPin and gamers in untapped new markets.

  • Allows Swarmio to act as a payment aggregator for in-game digital content in under-served gaming markets such as Asia , Africa , the Middle East and LATAM, placing Swarmio directly into the USD $67 billion+ in-game digital content value chain.

  • Revenue share agreement unlocks considerable revenue growth potential for both Swarmio and UniPin.

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Universal Pin ("UniPin"), the world's leading enabler of digital content for online games and digital products, today announce a partnership (the "Partnership") whereby UniPin will enable its in-game digital content to be purchased directly in Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform. The in-game digital content, which includes in-game accessories, skins and other digital products, will be made available for gamers to purchase in the Ember platform via direct top-up mechanism, using various payment channels such as credit card, gamer e-wallet and direct carrier billing (DCB). This synergistic partnership creates multiple benefits to Swarmio, UniPin and Ember platform users, outlined below.

