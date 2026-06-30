Real Matters to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on July 30, 2026

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results via news release on Thursday, July 30, 2026, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 30, 2026, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Pinto. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Financials section of our website shortly before the call.

Conference call dial-in:

  • Participants can dial-in to the conference call; however, pre-registration is required. To register, visit: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIad72b2fde60d45ee974b0797d3f463bc.
  • Once registered, you will receive an email including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call.
  • Please ensure you have registered at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time.

To listen to the live webcast of the call:

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Financials section of our website following the call.

About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

For more information:
Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930


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