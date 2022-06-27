Fintech Investing News

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its third quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, July 28, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 28, 2022, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

To access the call:

  • Participant Local (Toronto): (416) 764-8642
  • Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 884-4523
  • Conference ID: 06369257

To listen to the live webcast of the call:

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930

Decentralised Finance: How Australia Fits into the Picture

Decentralised Finance: How Australia Fits into the Picture

DeFi, short for "decentralised finance," is a promising component of our brave new crypto world. The DeFi sector in Australia is here to stay, but what should investors know about this space?

DeFi offers an alternative to traditional financial services and institutions by bypassing banks, brokers, exchanges, and other "middlemen" which serve as financial intermediaries that regulate the markets. In effect, DeFi is evolving into a parallel financial framework that facilitates and records transactions involving financial instruments and payment mechanisms chiefly related to trading and lending operations.

Credit Karma Money Brings Cash Back Rewards to the Masses With Latest Launch

New feature gives members more ways to earn cash back when they spend at everyday brands like adidas and Shake Shack

Credit Karma Money™, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending 1 and saving 2 , today announced the launch of cash back rewards, giving its more than 110 million members in the U.S. the chance to earn cash back when they spend money at certain merchants using their Credit Karma Visa® debit card. 3 This experience, powered by Cardlytics' cash back platform , gives Credit Karma members access to Cardlytics' network of thousands of merchants, including major brands like adidas and Shake Shack, as well as local small businesses across the U.S. This launch serves as Credit Karma Money's latest move towards making financial services more inclusive, giving members the opportunity to earn cash back when they spend.

PayPal Introduces 'Pay Monthly' to Give Consumers More Choice at Checkout

Expansion of 'Buy Now Pay Later' product suite offers new flexible monthly payments with no late fees in the U.S.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced PayPal Pay Monthly 1 its newest buy now, pay later offering, issued by WebBank, which gives U.S. consumers the ability to spread payments out over longer periods of time. With the addition of Pay Monthly, customers will have access to a new offering through PayPal that gives them greater flexibility and even more choices to pay for the items they want and need.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

