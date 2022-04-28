Real Matters Inc. a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2022. “We reported consolidated revenues of $95.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. In U.S. Appraisal, we continued to deliver at the top of our customers’ scorecards and gained ...

REAL:CA