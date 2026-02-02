RBC to announce first quarter results on February 26, 2026

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) will release its first quarter results for 2026 on February 26, which will be made available at rbc.cominvestor-relations.
Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call will be available on a listen-only basis at: rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (647-557-5257, 888-440-2170, passcode 2559316#). Please call between 8:20 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. ET.
Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. ET on February 26, 2026 until May 27, 2026 at rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (647-362-9199 or 800-770-2030, passcode 2559316#).
