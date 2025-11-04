Raytheon UK awarded UK Space Agency contract to deliver orbital analyst capability

Raytheon UK awarded UK Space Agency contract to deliver orbital analyst capability

Raytheon UK's analysts will support decision-making and situational awareness in space

- Raytheon UK, part of RTX's (NYSE: RTX) Raytheon business, has been awarded a contract to provide orbital analysts in support of the UK's Space Domain Awareness mission.

Under the contract, the UK Space Agency will gain access to Raytheon UK's NORSSTrack software, which enhances orbital analysis and operational responsiveness by mapping and tracking satellites, monitoring potential collisions and debris, assessing re-entries and providing critical data for decision-making.

The analysts will be based at a National Space Operations Centre facility at Royal Air Force Base High Wycombe, delivering an analysis and response capability that underpins the UK's growing leadership in space operations.

"Our orbital analysts are among the most capable in the industry," said James Gray, chief executive and managing director of Raytheon UK. "We've invested heavily in developing this talent, particularly in the North-East, as part of our continued support of space domain awareness."

Space domain awareness remains a vital national capability, ensuring the UK can operate safely, securely and confidently in an increasingly contested space environment. As highlighted in the UK's Strategic Defence Review, it is central to protecting critical space assets and strengthening resilience across government, defence and industry.

"Our continued partnership with Raytheon allows us to deliver key components of the National Space Operations Centre operations, analysis and response capability - clearly signalling our commitment to safeguarding UK and allied interests in an increasingly complex orbital environment," said Angus Stewart, head of the National Space Operations Centre.

Raytheon UK's continued partnership with the UK Space Agency, and investment in this strategically important domain, will help to ensure the country remains at the forefront of global leadership in space operations and innovation.

About Raytheon UK  
With over 2,000 employees in the UK, Raytheon UK is a major supplier and systems integrator to the UK Ministry of Defence that designs, develops and manufactures defence and space products. The company is also a leading provider of training transformations services and continues to invest in research and development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country. Raytheon UK is part of RTX's Raytheon business.  

About RTX   
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.  

