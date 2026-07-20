Rani Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

RANI Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("RANI Therapeutics"; "RANI" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today reported that it granted an equity award in the form of a stock option to purchase 2,000,000 shares of RANI Class A common stock to Nicholas Maestas, RANI's new Chief Financial Officer, as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with RANI.

The stock option was granted on July 17, 2026. The stock option has an exercise price of $0.6973 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Rani's Class A common stock on the grant date, has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of commencement of his employment and the remaining shares vesting over the following 36 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued service with Rani through the applicable vesting dates.

The stock option grant was approved by the Compensation Committee of Rani's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and is subject to the terms and conditions of Rani's 2026 Equity Inducement Plan and the form of stock option agreement under that plan.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.

Investor Contact:
investors@ranitherapeutics.com
Media Contact:
media@ranitherapeutics.com


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