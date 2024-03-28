Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper Crunch Coming as Demand Rises and Mine Supply Falls Short

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

  • Commencement of the Company's 2024 drilling program on the Rottenstone SW property. To date, the Company has successfully drilled four (4) holes for a total of 1180m with the core being transported to a facility to be processed.
  • Completion of the exploration program recommended in the Technical Report on the Rottenstone SW property, including airborne time domain electromagnetics (TDEM) geophysical survey, soil sampling and interpretation of the geophysical survey for drill target generation.
  • As disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 22, 2023, appointed Dr. Mark Bennett, founder of Sirius Resources (acquired for AUD$1.8 billion) who oversaw the development of the Nova-Bollinger mine, as a Strategic Advisor.

"We are excited to provide an update on our exploration activities and our initial drilling campaign," commented Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. "After receiving the data from our geophysics program, we noticed similarities between our eye structure and the Nova Eye that was discovered by Dr. Mark Bennett at Sirius Resources. The team is excited about the potential of these drill targets and making a brand new discovery in Saskatchewan."

The recommended work program on the Rottenstone SW property yielded what Ramp Metals believes are favourable results, which prompted the Company to carry out a drilling program in order to better understand the subsurface geology of the property.

Four high-priority targets were generated from the dataset. The Company's current drilling program is testing two of these near-surface targets. The first target is the anomaly in the center of the claims and is located within the "Rottenstone Eye'' structure. The second is an anomaly outside the eye structure approximately 3 km East-South-East of the first location.

The Rottenstone SW Property

The Rottenstone SW property is located in the Rottenstone Domain, in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, approximately 115 kilometers North of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The property consists of 12 mineral deposit claims covering approximately 17,285 hectares. The Rottenstone SW property is located along a regional NE-SW structure from the historic Rottenstone Mine, which produced 40,000 tons of high grade nickel-copper-platinum group elements plus gold (Ni-Cu-PGE + Au) ore grading 3.28% Ni, 1.83% Cu and 9.63 g/t (Pt-Pd-Au).

In April 2023, the Company completed an 858 line-km airborne time domain electromagnetics (TDEM) geophysical survey which was flown at 100m spacing. The survey was flown using the 30Hz Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) system towed by an FX2 helicopter platform, collecting time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic data simultaneously.

The survey generated a high-definition magnetic map of the "Rottenstone Eye" structure (Figure 1) and compelling EM targets. The eye structure and location of the conductive targets show striking similarities to geophysical response of the Nova-Bollinger deposit.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/203395_699aae9e840f680b_001full.jpg

Figure 1: Total magnetic intensity map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/203395_699aae9e840f680b_001full.jpg

The EM data displays prominent, discrete conductors associated with both the early times, as well as distinct late time conductors at depth (Figure 2). The profile maps of the layered earth inversion also show conductivity continuing at depth for the anomaly in the center of the claims.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/203395_rampfigure2_550.jpg

Figure 2: Select EM Channel Grids: dB/dt Z Component

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/203395_rampfigure2.jpg

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada. The management team is passionate about green field exploration and new technologies. The vision of Ramp Metals is to make the next big discovery required to fuel the green technology movement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Ramp Metals Inc.

Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
jordaneblack@rampmetals.com

Prit Singh
Director
905 510 7636

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203395

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ramp MetalsRAMP:CCTSXV:RAMPBase Metals Investing
RAMP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: AAC.P) (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced reverse-takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated effective July 28, 2023, between the Company (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation), Ramp Metals Inc. ("Ramp") and 1429494 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together, the "Parties").

The Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that our 2024 Exploration Program has officially started on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project.  The 2024 Exploration Program will begin with a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM") as overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G..

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844"), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit"). At closing, the Company issued 14,117,500 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $282,350 (the "Unit Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,935,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.155 per share.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces the launching of a metallurgical testing program (the "Metallurgical Program") for its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino "). Fifteen composite samples were prepared from core acquired in 2023 (the "Drill Program"). Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, prepared the Drill and Metallurgical Programs.

Drill Program

The 2023 Drill Program consisted of seven holes for 2,244 m ranging from 130 m to 556 m in length. The drill holes were located inside the current pit boundaries and were selected to provide a range of grades, host rocks, and mineralogy for the Metallurgical Program (see Figure 1). The drill holes were also selected to convert indicated resource to measured.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Geophysical program designed to deliver a pipeline of priority drill targets for new copper discoveries

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details on the upcoming geophysical surveys and exploration program at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed a private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent private placement with the incoming CEO.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 239,528 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.35 per share for proceeds of C$323,363 , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/25/c5284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND FORECASTS APPROXIMATE 100% GROWTH IN REVENUE IN 2024 DRIVEN BY CORNERSTONE ROYALTIES ENTERING PRODUCTION

4 Stocks To Watch With Rising Copper Prices

Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper

Related News

Resource Investing

Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper

Copper Investing

TNC Announces Institutional Placement

Gold Investing

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Resource Investing

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

Lithium Investing

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Gold Investing

Investor Education: Gold vs. US Dollar Outlook with Expert Don Hansen

×