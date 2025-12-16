Rain Enhancement Technologies Reports Early Positive Indications From First Two U.S. Installations

Colorado and Utah WETA Systems Show Promising Winter Precipitation Enhancement; Advanced U.S. Radar Network Enables Direct Observation of Ionization Effects

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / RAIN Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced early positive indications from its first two U.S. installations in Colorado and Utah. The Company's Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) systems are showing promising results in winter precipitation enhancement, with observations suggesting the technology is influencing precipitation patterns as intended.

Most notably, the United States' extensive high-resolution weather radar network has enabled RET to directly observe potential WETA effects for the first time - a capability that was not available in ionization enhancement trials in Oman and Australia during warm weather conditions. This enhanced observational infrastructure allows the Company to detect and analyze subtle precipitation changes in real-time, providing valuable validation of the technology's performance.

"We are encouraged by these early observations from both installations, which suggest our ionization technology is performing as expected during winter weather conditions," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "For the first time, we can observe real-time evidence of precipitation enhancement at the exact locations our atmospheric modeling predicts. The early indications we're seeing align with the results from our peer-reviewed international trials, which demonstrated statistically significant 15-18% rainfall increases. We look forward to continuing to share our progress as we gather additional data through the winter season."

The Company's installation in Gill, Colorado, became operational in early November. During a line of light showers moving across Weld County, Dr. Jeffrey Chagnon, RET's Senior Meteorologist, observed an abrupt southward extension of the precipitation line with brightening in radar reflectivity - indicating potential rainfall enhancement - precisely where the Company's HYSPLIT atmospheric trajectory modeling predicted the ion plume would intersect the weather system.

The Company's Utah installation, operational since mid-November in Grand County's La Sal Mountain Range, has similarly shown encouraging early results. On Nov. 17, as showers moved across eastern Utah, Dr. Chagnon observed a distinct pattern of precipitation initiation, intensification, and lingering over the La Sal Mountains - precisely where RET's atmospheric modeling indicated the ion plume would be positioned.

Three-hour precipitation accumulation data showed a notable concentration over the La Sal Mountains, aligning with both the location of the WETA installation and the predicted ion plume trajectory. This marks the first time RET has demonstrated its technology's effectiveness in enhancing winter precipitation and snowpack, which is critical for Utah's water supply, as 95% of the state's water originates as mountain snowpack.

"The observations we're seeing from both installations are exactly what we would expect from our ionization technology working as designed," said Dr. Jeffrey Chagnon, Senior Meteorologist at Rain Enhancement Technologies. "In Colorado, we observed precipitation enhancement at the precise time and location where our HYSPLIT modeling predicted the ion plume would intersect approaching weather systems. In Utah, we're seeing similar alignment between our atmospheric predictions and observed precipitation patterns over the La Sal Mountains. While we're still in the early stages and continue to gather data for comprehensive scientific analysis, these observations provide encouraging evidence that our technology is performing as intended."

Both Colorado and Utah face persistent drought challenges that threaten agricultural operations, municipal water supplies, and long-term economic stability. Colorado's High Plains region depends heavily on precipitation for dryland farming and livestock operations, while Utah's water supply is critically dependent on mountain snowpack accumulation. RET's technology offers a potential tool for enhancing water resources in both rainfall and snowpack scenarios.

RAIN Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RAIN aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation and snow enhancement to expand weather modification capabilities beyond rainfall generation. To learn more, go to investor.rainenhancement.com.

