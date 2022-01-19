Gaming Investing News
Raidiant, the women's gaming empowerment platform launched by New Meta Entertainment, Inc (NME), parent company of storied esports organization, Dignitas, is set to host one of the largest Women's Rocket League tournaments in history. In collaboration with Rocket League's publisher Psyonix and live streaming service Twitch, the Raidiant Rocket League Series will take place February 26-27, 2022 and offer one of the largest prize pools for a Women's Rocket League tournament.

The tournament will offer a $15,000 prize pool and will be open to a mix of professional, amateur, influencer, and collegiate all-Women's teams. All Women's teams and individuals can sign-up for the event at Raidiant.gg/RocketLeagueSeries . The event will be produced from the Verizon 5G Gaming Center in Los Angeles , on Verizon's impressive XR Stage.

The Raidiant Rocket League Series is uniquely positioned to provide multiple engagement opportunities for players and fans. Raidiant will create shoulder content with participating teams, as an opportunity to celebrate the exponential growth of women in gaming. Twitch creators will have the opportunity to apply for co-streaming. Professional teams competing in the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) will have an opportunity to support the Women's teams by co-streaming matches on Twitch, broadening the viewership for the aspiring women's rosters. Rocket League Fan Rewards will be available to viewers watching on Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG .

Dignitas is the first RLCS team who has pledged support of the event through its Rocket League team, with Joris "Joreuz" Robben, Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton, and Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertsen - who recently won the BMW Rocket League Open - all co-streaming matches. Dignitas also will support the event through its popular content creators Elyse "Herculyse" Herrera, Demi "TigerQueen" Green, Sam "Sam" Zuhair and Max "MaximusAemulus" Andersen, who will create content from the event on their personal channels while co-streaming the tournament Twitch.

Dignitas co-streamers can be watched exclusively on Twitch:

Twitch.tv/ApparentlyJack_rl
Twitch.tv/Herculyse
Twitch.tv/MaximusAemulus
Twitch.tv/Joreuz_
Twitch.tv/Scrub
Twitch.tv/TigerQueenRL

The tournament is created in collaboration with the Twitch Women's Alliance . The Twitch Women's Alliance program is dedicated to supporting women creators on Twitch. The primary objectives are to build a direct support network, develop targeted educational and social programs, and increase representation of women in the Twitch community. Twitch Women's Alliance aims to strengthen the Twitch community and amplify, support and uplift all women streamers.

Raidiant.gg is an initiative and content hub focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. As the next stage of Dignitas' women's initiative, Raidiant provides educational, social and competitive resources for gamers. In June 2021 , alongside Dignitas and Riot Games, Raidiant collaborated on the Verizon VCT Game Changers, an all Women's VALORANT tournament which was one one of the most viewed Women's esports events in history with over 400,000 viewed hours and more than 30,000 concurrent peak viewers.

Rocket League esports has historically been a highly sought after opportunity for brands seeking an entryway into esports. With the game's similarities to traditional football, paired with rocket powered flying cars, it's an easily understandable esport title that's brand friendly. Further, the Raidiant Rocket League Series will welcome a truly diverse audience from across the globe as both men and women are expected to tune into the stream.

Raidiant partner, VIRUS International, will be providing all competitors with custom Raidiant jerseys for their participation. NYX Professional Makeup, a founding partner of Raidiant, will support the event through content and product giveaways.

The Raidiant Rocket League Series will air on Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG and Twitch.tv/WCBC starting at 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, February 26, 2022 and Sunday, February 27, 2022 . Additional event content will be available on Raidiant.gg .

Twitch content creators can apply to co-stream the event at Raidiant.gg/RocketLeagueSeries .

