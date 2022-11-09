GamingInvesting News

The Six-Month Program Brings Epic Champions, Artifact Sets, Resources, and Items

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announced today that it is offering free, exclusive RAID: Shadow Legends rewards to Amazon Prime members on a monthly basis beginning today until April 27, 2023 . The first drop, Epic Champion Kunoichi, is available now and ends on December 7th .

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global)

Other exclusive drops over the six months include:

  • A 6-star, 6-piece Shield Artifact set
  • Resource and boost items: 500 energy, 1M silver, 200 auto battle tickets and 100% XP boost for 3 days
  • Epic Champion Genbo the Dishonored
  • A 6-star, 6-piece Savage Artifact set
  • Resources and Boost Items: Rank up chicken 4* x4, Void Potion High x10, XP Brew Void x25, 1M silver

Prime members can visit the Prime Gaming homepage at https://gaming.amazon.com/home to redeem rewards within the specific drop period. Once players open the RAID: Shadow Legends item detail page, they can select "Get in-game content" to receive a personalized promo code which can be entered in RAID or on a promo code redemption page to obtain the rewards.

This is the second time that Plarium has partnered with Prime Gaming to provide Prime members with exclusive content for the dark fantasy mobile collection RPG, with the first being in early 2019 shortly after the game launch.

"We are excited to work together with Prime Gaming once again and give its members amazing exclusive drops through April next year," said Sergey Dymshits , CMO at Plarium. "The prizes are substantial and sure to boost any player's party whether veteran players or RAID newcomers."

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform. The exclusive rewards are available to Prime members in all countries and territories where Prime Gaming is available .

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1,800 specialists at its headquarters and across eight offices and development studios in Europe and the United States . Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

About Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is a premium experience that is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video memberships. Prime Gaming features free games and exclusive in-game content, a channel subscription every month at no additional cost to be used on any Partner or Affiliate channels, exclusive emotes, and a custom chat badge. Visit gaming.amazon.com to learn more about the latest content offerings.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raid-shadow-legends-offers-exclusive-rewards-to-amazon-prime-members-301669264.html

SOURCE Plarium Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medala Simplifies Web3 for Game Developers and Players

New blockchain project aims to accelerate Web3 adoption in the mobile gaming community.

Medala, a new Web3 project that aims to simplify play-&-earn integrations for mobile game developers, today announced its participation in the Hyper Games Summit on November 14-15, 2022 . This will be the first time the project opens applications to its Founding Partner Program, which provides development grants, consulting, and other incentives for game studios to build on its platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Theia Studios Secures $2.4M to Create a Decentralized Modding Platform Intended to Revolutionize Strategy Games

Theia Studios has raised $2.4M to create a web3 creator platform for turn-based strategy games. The studio, launched by the co-founders of the popular social fantasy esports platform DraftBuff will also develop the first games in the Theia ecosystem. The first in this line of games will be the innovative Icons of Theia whose closed beta will begin on November 10th .

Players interested in testing can already pre-sign up on the game's official website .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tapinator Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results

- Revenue Decreases 14% Year-Over- Year to $1.3 Million
- Bookings* Decrease 31% Year-Over-Year to $1.2 Million
- Net Income Decreases 73% Year-Over-Year to $144k
- Adjusted EBITDA* Decreases 56% Year-Over-Year to $204k
- Basic and Fully Diluted EPS of $0.05

- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms and a collector and publisher of fine art NFTs, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the filing of its quarterly report for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gamelancer Signs Third Engagement with American-Owned International Sports Cable Channel

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it has signed its third contract with an American-owned international sports channel. Gamelancer was retained to produce creative short-form video content, which is then broadcast across the Gamelancer TikTok and Instagram network.

Gamelancer Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Media Corp.)

Each campaign is designed to drive awareness to two of the top five professional sports leagues, as well as the most profitable amateur sports organization in the United States , through short-form, viral-video distributed on the Gamelancer network. The deliverable being Gamelancer drives meaningful viewership and engagement to each television broadcast or live-stream.

Production was run by Gamelancer Studios, operated by JoyBox Media, the creative content and design studio acquired by the Company in Q1, 2022. Content was shot in San Francisco , Bedford, NY , Miami , Detroit , and North Carolina . San Francisco 49ers defensive end, Nick Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back, Aaron Jones , will be featured in 10 episodes to be broadcast across the Gamelancer network for the 3rd campaign in Q4 of this year.

The first campaign broadcast in June of this year featured Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. The second campaign extended over the Labor Day weekend, and featured Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips , Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore , and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis .

"The Gamelancer TikTok network functions as a utility to brands and cable TV broadcasters, as we produce native short-form video branded-content, which is distributed across our channels to our audience of over 28.65 million TikTok followers, encouraging them to tune into a specific television broadcast or live-stream. With a majority of Gamelancer's audience in the US, Canada , the UK and Australia , brands engage Gamelancer to build authentic connections with our GenZ & young Millennial community in regions that are increasingly relevant to them. TikTok's demographics demonstrate a deep entrenchment in the North America, Europe, and Australia . 57% of TikTok's users worldwide identify as female, 43% identifying as male, with the US demonstrating higher than average female engagement, with 62.1% identifying as females. ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ )." – Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 33,500,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA , Canada , the UK, and Australia .

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Visit us at Gamelancer.com and sign up to our email subscribers list to receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-signs-third-engagement-with-american-owned-international-sports-cable-channel-301672734.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Media Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c9100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bringing Canadians Together Through Gaming

New research highlights the growing role of community for Canadian video game players

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) today released new research conducted by the NPD Group on video game players across Canada . This year's survey reflected the growing popularity of online gaming, with an increasing number of Canadians playing video games as part of a broader online community.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gaming Innovation Group reports Q3 2022

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q3 2022 revenues* of €22.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €8.5 million.

" I am pleased with the development and performance of GiG over the third quarter. The business delivered another record quarter with revenue growth up 35% year-over-year ", says Richard Brown , CEO of GiG.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×