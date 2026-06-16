Radius Gold Announces Leadership Transition To Support Next Phase Of Growth

(TheNewswire)
June 16, 2026 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strengthening of its leadership team as the Company advances its exploration portfolio and evaluates new growth opportunities throughout the Americas.
The Company has appointed Dr. Luke Longridge as President and Simon Ridgway as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Bruce Smith will continue as a Director and Technical Advisor, ensuring continuity of technical leadership and strategic support as Radius enters its next phase of growth. The leadership transition reflects the Company's increasing exploration activity in Peru, including the advancement of the Tierra Roja and Jonco projects, while continuing efforts to unlock value from the Amalia discovery in Mexico and Holly discovery in Guatemala.
Dr. Longridge is an exploration and economic geologist with more than 15 years of international experience across the mining lifecycle, including exploration leadership, target generation, technical program execution, structural geology, and project advancement. He has worked with both junior exploration companies and major mining companies, bringing a strong technical and strategic background to Radius as the Company continues to evaluate and advance its portfolio of precious metals opportunities.
Most recently, Dr. Longridge served as Principal Structural Geologist with Teck Resources Limited, where he worked on the Zafranal Project and regional district in southern Peru, among other exploration and development projects. His previous roles include Vice President of Exploration at Canterra Minerals Corporation in Newfoundland, Senior Structural Geologist with CSA Global Consultants Canada, and Exploration Manager with Bushveld Minerals Limited in South Africa.
Dr. Longridge holds a PhD in Geology and a BSc Honours in Geology from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and technical reports and brings deep expertise across a broad range of commodities, geological settings, and deposit types.
Simon Ridgway commented: "Radius has assembled a compelling portfolio of exploration opportunities, particularly in Peru where we are advancing the Tierra Roja Copper and Jonco Silver Lead Zinc projects. Luke brings a combination of strong technical expertise, exploration leadership and international experience that will be invaluable as we move these projects forward. We are delighted to welcome him to the management team."
Mr. Ridgway added: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Bruce for his leadership and many years of commitment to Radius. Bruce has played a central role in building Radius and advancing its exploration strategy. We are pleased that Bruce will remain actively involved as a Director and Technical Advisor, where his geological expertise and extensive knowledge of the Company's assets will continue to benefit Radius."
Dr. Longridge commented: "I am excited to join Radius at such an important stage in its development. The Company has assembled an impressive portfolio of projects with significant discovery potential, particularly in Peru, a country I look forward to continuing to work in. It will be a pleasure to work with Simon, Bruce and the technical team to advance the Company's existing projects while pursuing new opportunities for growth."
The Board believes these leadership changes position Radius to accelerate exploration activities, evaluate new business opportunities and continue its long-standing strategy of generating and advancing high-quality mineral projects.
About Radius Gold Inc.
Radius Gold Inc. is an exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality projects in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and advance exploration opportunities with strong discovery potential. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Chairman
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans to advance its properties. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the advancement of the Company's projects will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.