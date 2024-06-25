Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$70.0 million (before costs) by way of a placement (the Placement) comprised of international and Australian institutional and industry investors, including Lantheus Holdings (“Lantheus”) and specialist US healthcare investors.

  • Radiopharmaceutical industry leader, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., has agreed to make an initial strategic equity investment of A$7.5m at A$0.05 per share, which represents a 47% premium to last closing price of A$0.034 on 19 June 2024
  • Two Tranche Placement to raise an additional A$62.5m, taking total amount raised under the placement to A$70.0m
  • Offer price for shares issued under the balance of the placement of A$0.04 represents an 18% premium to the last closing price
  • Participation from leading international institutional investors including US specialist healthcare investors
  • Net proceeds are expected to fully fund the current clinical programs until the end of 2026
  • Executive Chair, Paul Hopper, to participate in the placement with A$3.0 million investment, subject to shareholder approval
  • Option for Lantheus to invest a further A$7.5m within 6 months on the same terms
  • Lantheus will also secure rights to two early preclinical assets in exchange for an A$3m upfront payment pursuant to a transfer and development agreement

As part of the Placement, as announced on 20 June 2024 and subject to shareholder approval, Lantheus has subscribed for:

  • a) A$7.5 million (US$4.99 million) at A$0.05 (US$0.033) per share;
  • b) unlisted options with a six-month term after the date the subscription shares are issued to invest up to an additional A$7.5 million (US$5 million) at A$0.05 (US$0.033) per share; and
  • c) one option for every four shares subscribed for (inclusive of any shares further subscribed for in the next six months), exercisable at A$0.06 per option expiring in August 2026, (together, “Lantheus Interests”).

Riccardo Canevari, Radiopharm’s Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, said “We are delighted to complete this significant capital raise which will allow us to accelerate the development of our portfolio, as well as provide an expected cash runway to the end of 2026. To have attracted investment from Lantheus, one of the radiopharmaceutical industry’s leading companies, is a solid endorsement of RAD’s potential. We look forward to working closely with Lantheus in the coming years.”

As announced on 20 June 2024, and separate to the Placement, under a separate transfer and development agreement, RAD has agreed to assign and sub-license two of its preclinical assets to Lantheus for A$3.0 million (US$2.0 million). Assets covered under the agreement are a TROP2 targeting nanobody and a LRRC15 targeting mAb.

“We are pleased to make a strategic investment in RAD and partner with them to further expand our innovative pipeline,” said Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “Radiopharmaceutical theranostics are changing the way cancer is diagnosed and treated, yet we still have more work to do and are inspired to further advance this field with these two preclinical oncology assets.”

An Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) to approve the Lantheus Interests, second tranche component of the Placement (as described further below), and all options offered under the capital raising is anticipated to be held in early August 2024.

Bell Potter Securities Limited acted as lead manager to the capital raising and B. Riley Securities Inc acted as US placement agent. B. Riley Securities is acting as financial advisor to the Company on the Lantheus transactions.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Radiopharm Theranostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX: RAD) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (‘RAD’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of RAD, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 24 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holds hand to head as fragments break off representing Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Stocks: 3 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2024

Alzheimer’s disease treatment stocks are focused on Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder that results in declining memory and thinking skills and typically affects people in their mid-60s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, neurons in other areas of the brain also begin to deteriorate as Alzheimer’s disease gets worse, resulting in the loss of basic human functions and overall cognitive impairment.

This condition affects more than 6.9 million people in the US alone; it’s also the most common form of dementia and is the seventh leading cause of death in America. Treatments are available to alleviate Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, but because they do not affect the underlying causes of this neurodegenerative disease, they’re only a bandaid solution.

Keep reading...Show less
GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is pleased to announce that its innovative anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMim™, has been featured in Stonegate Healthcare's newly published research report, "Novel Treatments for Age-Related Skin Problems." The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest advancements in the $12.5 billion anti-aging skincare market.

The research highlights GlycoProteMim alongside other prominent active ingredients such as OneSkin's OS-01, Sisley Paris' Soy Peptides, SK-II's Pitera™, and SkinMedica's TNS Advanced Serum. GlycoProteMim is recognized for its unique approach to skin rejuvenation, addressing both surface-level appearance and underlying cellular mechanisms, making it a standout in the evolving landscape of skincare treatments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Stonegate Healthcare Partners, a leading name in healthcare consultancy and market intelligence, is pleased to announce the publication of a comprehensive thematic report titled "Leading Innovations in Anti-Aging Dermatology." This report delves into the transformative advancements in the treatment of age-related skin conditions, focusing on cutting-edge technologies and personalized holistic approaches that are poised to revolutionize the skincare industry.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Emerging novel topicals: Innovations like OneSkin's OS-01, Sirona Biochem's GlycoProteMim, and SK-II's Pitera offer signficant benefits that will let them take market share away from existing treatments.
  • Personalized and holistic skincare: Advances ingenomics, skin diagnostics, and AI-driven tools enable tailored treatment plans ushering in a new era of skincare.
  • Companies highlighted in this report are: SkinMedica, SK-II, Sirona Biochem (TSXV: SBM), One Skin, and CTEK Sisley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/213432_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA APPROVES BLINCYTO® IN CD19-POSITIVE PHILADELPHIA CHROMOSOME-NEGATIVE B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA IN THE CONSOLIDATION PHASE

BLINCYTO ® Added to Multiphase Consolidation Chemotherapy Reduced Risk of Death by 58% Showing Superior Overall Survival Versus Chemotherapy Alone

First and Only Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE ® ) Therapy for Consolidation Treatment Regardless of Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) Status

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Seaweed-Sourced Energy R&D Program Further Refined - Focus on Biohydrogen and Essential Mineral Extraction

The Board ofBPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has further reviewed and refined its R&D program, and in particular, its Seaweed-sourced energy R&D program.

Keep reading...Show less

×