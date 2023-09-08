Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Denis Laviolette as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Laviolette for his contributions and wishes him well on his future endeavours.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on providing exposure to uranium and other commodities through the investment, acquisition, exploration, and development of projects and companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cejay Kim
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 886-1826
Email: cejay.kim@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180037

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

