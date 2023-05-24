Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Radio Fuels Announces Appointment of Collin Kettell to the Board of Directors

Radio Fuels Announces Appointment of Collin Kettell to the Board of Directors

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Collin Kettell to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Kettell is a co-founder of New Found Gold Corp. and of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New Found Gold Corp., a Canadian resource investment company, Mr. Kettell is responsible for developing the strategic plan for the discovery, financing and continued exploration of the Queensway Project. In his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., Mr. Kettell has been the driving force behind its inception, leading to its current stature as a multi-hundred-million-dollar investment company, while incubating and developing several companies under the Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. umbrella. Mr. Kettell is an active participant in the resource sector as an investor and company builder, focused on the discovery of mineral deposits both in Canada and the United States. He is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nevada King Gold Corp., founder of Radio Fuels Energy Corp., co-founder of EarthLabs Inc. (previously Goldspot Discoveries), and co-founder and director of Golden Planet Mining Corp.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on providing exposure to uranium and other commodities through the investment, acquisition, exploration, and development of projects and companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cejay Kim
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 886-1826
Email: cejay.kim@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Radio Fuels Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

Radio Fuels Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), under which it may purchase up to 7,097,489 common shares of the Company over a period of one year (the "NCIB Period"), representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, with up to 2,838,995 common shares of the Company purchasable over any 30-day period within the NCIB Period, being 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The NCIB is expected to commence on or about November 21, 2022, and will continue until the earlier of November 20, 2023, or the date by which the Company has acquired the maximum number of common shares which may be purchased under the NCIB.

Consolidated Uranium Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Premier American Uranium Inc., Creating a New Pure-Play U.S. Uranium Company

Consolidated Uranium Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Premier American Uranium Inc., Creating a New Pure-Play U.S. Uranium Company

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce the creation and planned spin-out (the " Spin-Out ") of Premier American Uranium Inc. (" PUR "), currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Wyoming and Colorado. (Figure 1).

On May 24, 2023, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement with PUR (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which among other things the Company has agreed to transfer ownership of certain indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries which hold eight U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE ") leases and certain patented claims located in Colorado (the " CUR Assets ") to PUR in exchange for 7,753,752 Class A common shares of PUR (" PUR Shares "), a portion of which will be distributed to the Company's shareholders on a pro rata basis (the " Arrangement "). PUR intends to apply to list the PUR Shares (the " TSXV Listing ") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The TSXV Listing will be subject to PUR fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSXV.

Forum Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 22,222,222 flow through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.135 per FT Share. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by Forum to conduct a 2,000 metre drill program on its Nunavut Uranium Project in July, 2023 and mobilization of equipment and supplies in preparation for a 2024 drill program. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of highly prospective ground for high grade, unconformity-style uranium deposits in the Thelon Basin, a geological analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.

Blue Sky Uranium Provides an Update on Activities at its Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Provides an Update on Activities at its Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development work carried out at its wholly owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina ("AGP"), which includes the Ivana uranium-vanadium deposit.

GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia Ramps Up for 2023

GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia Ramps Up for 2023

  • Feasibility Study and ESIA planned for 2024
  • Dibbwi East Deposit resource update to be released shortly
  • GoviEx is the only uranium developer with two African projects in development and expected near term production

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a successful drilling program in 2022 on its Muntanga uranium project in Zambia ("Muntanga Project"), it will expand the scope of the Feasibility Study for the Muntanga Project to include detailed engineering and design. The Company will also complete the project's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") update and undertake additional drilling to target mineralisation extensions along sections at the project's Dibbwi East deposit.

In 2022, the Company conducted an extensive 15,500-metre infill drilling program at the Dibbwi East Deposit, which is targeting conversion of the current 29 million pounds U3O8 from inferred into indicated resources.1 GoviEx will provide an update to its mineral resource estimate in the coming weeks.

Skyharbour Resources Engages Marketing Firm

Skyharbour Resources Engages Marketing Firm

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Marco Messina ("Messina"), a German based communications and media services provider, pursuant to which Messina will provide the Company with investor relations services. The consulting agreement has a term of nine (9) months, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. The investor relations services provided by Messina will be in consulting with the Company's management in building investor awareness of the Company through Messina's network in Europe. The Company has agreed to pay Messina a total initial cost of EUR $85,000 upon the commencement of services. Messina is at arm's length from the Company and Messina does not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities. The Company's engagement of Messina is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture.

