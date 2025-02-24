RAD to present at TD Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference

As the CWENCH Hydration™ brand continues to gain popularity, Cizzle Brands is strategically adding new retailers in select North American markets. Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are both chains of supermarkets in Alberta, and are expected to play a key role in building out the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in Western Canada.
Investor Insight
Radiopharm Theranostics represents a promising investment opportunity in the rapidly growing field of radiopharmaceuticals, leveraging its innovative technology platform and diverse clinical pipeline.
Overview
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Founded with a mission to address significant unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of precision medicine.
Radiopharm Theranostics presents a compelling value proposition for investors, characterized by several key factors:
- Strategic Partnerships
- Lantheus’ strategic investment in Radiopharm Theranostics, committing up to AU$18 million, strengthens Radiopharm's financial position and supports the advancement of its projects.
- Radiopharm owns 75 percent interest in Radiopharm Ventures, a joint venture created with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, to develop novel radiopharmaceutical products for cancer treatment.
- Market Positioning: Radiopharm is strategically positioned to capture a significant share of the expanding theranostics market.
- Diverse Product Pipeline: The company boasts a robust pipeline of radiopharmaceutical products targeting various oncological diseases, which diversifies risk and increases potential revenue streams.
- Innovative Technology: Radiopharm's focus on leveraging technological advancements in radiopharmaceuticals, particularly in treating oncological diseases, positions it at the cutting edge of medical innovation.
Lantheus’ investment in Radiopharm marks a pivotal moment for both companies and holds substantial implications for the field of theranostics. The funding will facilitate Radiopharm's research and development efforts, accelerating its product pipeline and market presence. Under the agreement, Radiopharm will transfer two early preclinical assets to Lantheus for a further AU$3 million, fostering a collaborative relationship focused on radiopharmaceutical development. The collaboration positions Radiopharm to capitalize on the increasing demand for theranostic solutions, aligning with trends in personalized medicine. Moreover, this financial backing will support clinical trials and operational needs, while also aiming for the commercialization of their products.
Company Highlights
- Radiopharm Theranostics is focused on developing and commercializing radiopharmaceutical products and nuclear medicines for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications in precision oncology.
- Radiopharm has four licensed platform technologies – nanobody, peptide, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) – with diagnostic and therapeutic applications in both pre-clinical and clinical stages of development.
- The company has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for an investigational new drug application with two INDs (one for RAD 301 and one for RAD 101). Phase 1 for RAD 301 and for RAD 204 is in progress.
- The company aims to commercialize its pipeline for possible licensing and distribution agreements and has secured four platform technologies, which it is seeking to develop for the diagnosis and treatment of certain cancers.
- Radiopharm owns 75 percent interest in Radiopharm Ventures, a joint venture created with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Technology and Clinical Pipeline
Radiopharm has four licensed platform technologies – nanobody, peptide, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) – with diagnostic and therapeutic applications in both pre-clinical and clinical stages of development.
Radiopharm’s clinical stage development in the pipeline include:
- PD-L1 (non-small cell lung cancer indication) - currently in phase 1 in Australia;
- HER2 (breast/gastric cancer indication) - will begin phase 1 trials this year;
- Integrin VB6 (pancreatic cancer indication) - now in Phase I imaging in pancreatic cancer.
- Fatty Acid Synthase (brain METS indication) - preclinical has been completed and with IND approval for Phase IIb Imaging
The company recently received FDA approval for its investigational new drug application for 18-Pivalate (RAD 101). Labelled with the radioisotope F18, Pivalate is a small molecule that targets fatty acids synthase, which is overexpressed in brain tumours but not in normal cells.
Positive data from the company’s Phase 2 imaging trial of 17 patients with brain metastases has shown significant tumour uptake. Radiopharm holds an exclusive global license for the Pivalate platform.
Radiopharm highlights that Pivalate is potentially a new target for radiopharmaceutical brain imaging agents, and its unique mechanism of action may offer eligible patients a better option in relation to current imaging technology, which has many limitations.
Management Team
Paul Hopper – Executive Chairman
Paul Hopper is the founder of Radiopharm Theranostics. He has over 25 years of experience in the biotech, healthcare and life sciences. Focused on start-up and rapid-growth companies, he has served as the founder, chairman, non-executive director or CEO of more than 15 companies in the US, Australia and Asia. Previous and current boards include Imugene, Chimeric Therapeutics, Viralytics, Prescient Therapeutics and Polynoma. His experience covers extensive fund raising in US, Australia, Asia and Europe, and he has deep experience in corporate governance, risk management, and strategy.
Riccardo Canevari – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Riccardo Canevari has broad and deep experience across specialty pharma, oncology and radiopharmaceuticals. He was most recently chief commercial officer of Novartis Advanced Accelerator Applications, one of the leading radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine companies, globally. He was responsible for global commercial strategy and country organizations in ~20 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. He was responsible for Lutathera’s in-market growth strategy and execution to build a blockbuster asset and for the pre-launch plan for Lu-PSMA 617 in metastatic prostate cancer. Prior to this, Canevari was senior vice-president and global head, breast cancer franchise for Novartis Oncology since 2017, overseeing the launch of major breast cancer products, including KISQALI and PIQRAY. He also held various management roles with Novartis Pharma and Ethicon/Johnson & Johnson.
Dr. Sherin Al-Safadi - Vice-president, Medical Affairs
Dr. Sherin Al-Safadi is an accomplished industry leader with many years of experience in pharmaceuticals and biotech. Most recently she was vice-president – medical affairs at POINT Biopharma, where she led the strategic and tactical planning for Phase III support and launch preparation of radiopharmaceuticals. She also provided strategic input and leadership for business development and licensing opportunities. She currently serves as co-founder and president at Foundation Amal (Canada-USA), overseeing an executive leadership team of 12 directors and members, who led the successful 2021 cross-border expansion into the USA and spearheaded the development of a successful branding and communication strategy. Al-Safadi holds a PhD in neurobiology from Concordia University, an MBA in entrepreneurship & management from the John Molson School of Business, and a MSc in pharmacology (oncology drug development) from McGill University.
Vimal Patel - Vice-president, CMC
Vimal Patel joins RAD from Orum Therapeutics where he was vice-president, head of CMC and supply chain. He was responsible for all CMC functions including process and analytical development, manufacturing, quality control, quality assurance, regulatory and supply chain. He led the successful manufacture of two ADCs and contributed to filing an IND leading to a Phase-I trial. Prior to Orum, Patel held roles of increasing responsibility in process development and manufacturing sciences at several companies, including Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Patel also held a position at Pfizer where he contributed to the refiling of Mylotarg and the filing of Besponsa BLAs. He also developed manufacturing processes for various ADCs. He also held roles at Daiichi Sankyo, Progenics Pharmaceuticals and SibTech in various capacities. Patel has MS in biotechnology from University of Connecticut and B.S. in chemical engineering from Sardar Patel University.
Noel Donnelly - Non-executive Director
Noel Donnelly brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in finance, strategy and operations within the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He has a distinguished track record of building and leading cross-functional teams, driving corporate governance and executing complex financial strategies that support rapid company. growth. Donnelly is current the chief financial officer of PepGen, where he oversaw the company's financial strategy through its successful IPO, raising U$120 million and leading subsequent financial efforts that secured an additional US$90 million. Donnelly was previously the CFO of EIP Pharma (now, CervoMed), where he led the company's IPO plannig phase. He had a 15-year tenure at Takeda/Shire PLC, in various senior roles, where he led critical R&D integrations and oversaw more than US$160 billion in integration planning and execution. He was instrumental in shaping the company's portfolio management strategy.
Clinical trial data shows RAD 101 detects Brain Metastases
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
Lantheus increases shareholding in RAD with A$8m placement
Strategic Co-Development Partnership with Lantheus for Aus
RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial
Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that all four ready-to-drink ("RTD") flavours of its flagship product CWENCH Hydration™ are available for purchase chain-wide at Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros., each of which are major regional grocery chains in the Canadian province of Alberta. In addition to the RTD beverages, Freson Bros. is also carrying 10-count packs of CWENCH Hydration Mix packets in all four flavours.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220214731/en/
All four RTD flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ are shown on a retail shelf at a Calgary Co-op supermarket in the Calgary, Alberta area (Photo: Business Wire)
This placement adds to the brand's presence in Western Canada, following the Company's recent announcement that Kelowna-based gas station chain Canco Petroleum began carrying the full RTD lineup of CWENCH Hydration™ beverages.
Calgary Co-op is a member-owned retail cooperative with over 440,000 members that offers a full range of grocery products, in addition to pharmacy and fuel at select locations. Its first location was opened in 1956, working directly with local farmers and ranchers to offer locally sourced foods to Calgary-area residents and visitors. In 2025, Calgary Co-op has 43 stores and a total of 3,850 employees.
More information about Calgary Co-op can be found on its website: https://www.calgarycoop.com/
Freson Bros was founded in 1955 as a butcher shop, and later expanded into full-scale grocery. With 16 locations across the province of Alberta and over 1,000 employees, Freson Bros is situated in key Alberta markets including Edmonton, Grande Prairie, and Peace River.
More information about Freson Bros. can be found on its website: https://www.freson.com/
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented "Step by step, we are strategically building out a market presence for CWENCH Hydration™ across North America. Community grocers such as Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are important pillars of this strategy as we continue to gain market acceptance. CWENCH Hydration™ keeps growing its market share in Western Canada, and we plan to keep up this momentum with the addition of these two grocery chains in Alberta. We are excited to be working with Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. as we continue commercializing the CWENCH Hydration™ brand across Canada."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220214731/en/
For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Publication of Research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science That Supports Development of Its Proprietary Subcutaneous Drug Candidate, CRD-38, for the Treatment of Heart Failure
Data demonstrates improvement in cardiac function and reductions in cardiac hypertrophy, remodeling, inflammation, and cell death - key underlying mechanisms in heart failure
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announced today the publication of research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science ("JACBTS"), titled "Cannabidiol Prevents Heart Failure Dysfunction and Remodeling Through Preservation of Mitochondrial Function and Calcium Handling" (www.jacc.orgdoiabs10.1016j.jacbts.2024.12.009). This research was conducted by scientists from Tecnológico de Monterrey who, together with researchers from the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center in Houston, TX, are collaborating with Cardiol on the development of the Company's proprietary subcutaneous ("SubQ") formulation of cannabidiol, CRD-38, to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. This common form of heart failure remains a leading cause of hospitalization worldwide and is associated with a five-year mortality that exceeds 75% in hospitalized patients.
"We are very pleased to see these comprehensive new findings from our international research collaboration culminate in this publication in one of the JACC family of journals, which are some of the most widely read, most impactful cardiovascular journals in the world," said Dr. Andrew Hamer, Cardiol Therapeutics' Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development. "Heart failure progression is characterized by fibrosis, inflammation, and decreased contractile function of the myocardium, in part driven by mitochondrial dysfunction. The JACBTS publication provides fascinating new data that suggest a key mode of action of CRD-38 to potentially treat heart failure is through its ability to sustain cardiomyocytes, the muscle cells of the heart, and preserve mitochondrial function, the energy producing structures in cardiac cells. We look forward to incorporating this new information into our CRD-38 development program as we complete the IND-enabling work necessary to support advancing this novel drug candidate into clinical development."
These newly published data demonstrate that pharmaceutically manufactured cannabidiol, administered subcutaneously, provides cardioprotection in a pre-clinical model of heart failure by improving cardiac function and reducing cardiac hypertrophy, remodeling, inflammation, and cell death, and provides additional important rationale for the development of CRD-38 as a new approach to the treatment of heart failure.
The JACBTS publication comprises results from multiple models of heart failure:
- an in vivo model of angiotensin II-induced heart failure
- SubQ administration resulted in attenuation of cardiac fibrosis, hypertrophy, and inflammation, and also improved ejection fraction and cardiac output.
- an ex vivo analysis of heart failure ventricular myocytes from the in vivo model
- Cannabidiol preserved mitochondrial function and redox balance resulting in both cell shortening and calcium handling.
- an in vitro investigation in hypertrophic cardiac myoblast cells
- Cannabidiol provided a cardioprotective effect that may be dependent on peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma ("PPAR-γ") activation, thereby decreasing mitochondrial calcium uniporter hyperactivity and preventing mitochondrial dysfunction.
Together, these results highlight the importance of mitochondrial function and the role Cardiol's small molecule drug candidate plays in protecting the heart against mitochondrial stress. The authors concluded that SubQ cannabidiol prevented inflammation and pathologic cardiac structural changes such as hypertrophy and preserved heart function. Cellular investigations suggest that this cardioprotective effect is achieved by the preservation of cardiac muscle cell shortening, sarcoplasmic reticulum calcium uptake, mitochondrial function, and redox balance which adds to the understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms by which CRD-38 can improve heart failure.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.
Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the completed Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The ongoing ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.
Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.
For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-Looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to statements regarding the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of the Company's product candidates, the Company's intended clinical studies and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, including the Company's plan to complete the Phase III study in recurrent pericarditis with CardiolRx, the Company's plan to advance the development of CRD-38, a novel subcutaneous formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure, the newly published data providing additional important rationale for the development of CRD-38 as a new approach to the treatment of heart failure, and the JACBTS publication provides fascinating new data that suggest a key mode of action of CRD-38 to potentially treat heart failure is through its ability to sustain cardiomyocytes and preserve mitochondrial function. Forward-Looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators on April 1, 2024, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Supplement, the accompanying Base Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein.
For further information, please contact:
Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241601
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
