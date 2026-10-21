Rackla Metals to Present at Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 21, 2026 Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CEO & Director Simon Ridgway is scheduled to present at the Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference (KD26) on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 12:00pm PT 3:00pm ET.
Kinvestor's fourth annual Kinvestor Day conference brings together a range of established and emerging public companies across commodities, oil & gas, technology, and more. KD26 will include a full day of company presentations, live Q&A sessions, and a roundtable discussion featuring Adrian Day, Andy Schectman and Garrett Goggin titled "The Bull Market Playbook: How to Invest in a Resource Bull Market".
Presentation Details:
Date: October 22, 2026
Presentation Time: 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET
Presenter: Simon Ridgway, CEO & Director
Register now: https://events.zoom.us/ev/AhVK7c0shrMUsYbrBMMAIl3bjVTunvi6XAMJif1N1KW-_PrZ_wY9~AvtHFVi_NIJp-KcIuVGtZcO2RCvbbb341TofUNkU_lh41xZpVM6q-meq2ZGTPFFtXGncm4WEBAfdpo5kNPiZEOwfPA
About Kinvestor: At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net.
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver-based junior exploration company focused on tungsten and rare earth minerals in the Tombstone-Tungsten Belt of eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories, a region hosting world class tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the Company's exploration and development goals; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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