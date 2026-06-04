Rackla Metals appoints Senior Mining Executive Jeff Reinson to the Board

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 4, 2026 Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Reinson to the Company's Board of Directors.
Mr. Reinson is a seasoned mining executive with more than 25 years of project, engineering, development and operational leadership experience. His appointment adds significant mine development and operating expertise to Rackla's Board at an important time, as the Company evaluates the potential of its tungsten assets in the Northwest Territories and the broader opportunity to participate in the redevelopment of a Canadian tungsten district.
Mr. Reinson previously served as Vice President of Operations at Burgundy Diamond Mines, where he oversaw the 24-hour operations of the Ekati Diamond Mine. Prior to his tenure at Burgundy, he was Chief Operating Officer at First Mining Gold Corp. He is currently Senior Vice President of Development at Li-FT Power Ltd., another critical mineral company.
Throughout his career, Mr. Reinson has held senior leadership and project director roles with internationally recognized mining companies, including Goldcorp, Newmont and Rio Tinto. He holds both a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan.
"Jeff's appointment is an important addition to the Board of Rackla," stated Simon Ridgway, CEO of Rackla Metals. "As Rackla advances its tungsten strategy in the Northwest Territories, we believe it is essential to add senior mine engineering and operating experience at the Board level. Jeff's background in mine development, project execution and operations will help the Company better evaluate development opportunities, technical and operating risks, and capital requirements, as Rackla considers the potential path from exploration toward development."
Management of Rackla believes the Northwest Territories tungsten belt represents a compelling critical minerals opportunity, particularly in light of strong tungsten prices and growing Western interest in securing reliable North American sources of supply. The proximity of the past-producing Cantung Mine to Rackla's Lentung tungsten project and the historic tungsten resources discovered by Union Carbide at Lentung could potentially contribute to the redevelopment of tungsten mining in the region.
The Company also announces that it has granted a stock option to Mr. Reinson to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of the Company exercisable for up to 10 years at a price of $0.15 per share.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and advancement of critical mineral projects, including tungsten opportunities in the Northwest Territories. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and to working constructively with local communities, Indigenous governments and other stakeholders.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway,
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's property plans will proceed as intended; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the Company plans for its properties will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's plans for its properties will proceed as intended; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.