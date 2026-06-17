Rackla Metals Appoints Paul Gruner to Advisory Committee to Support Indigenous Partnership and Northern Development Strategy

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 17, 2026 Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Gruner has joined Rackla's advisory committee to assist the Company in developing its Indigenous partnership strategy and engagement framework in connection with the advancement of its northern critical minerals assets.
Mr. Gruner is a senior executive with extensive experience in Indigenous business leadership, mining, infrastructure, renewable energy, economic development, and partnership building across Northern Canada. He brings a deep understanding of the practical, commercial, cultural, and governance considerations required to build durable relationships between resource companies and Indigenous governments, development corporations, and community stakeholders.
Mr. Gruner currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Tlicho Investment Corporation, the economic arm of the Tlicho First Nation. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Det'on Cho Management LP, the economic development arm of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, and as Chief Executive Officer of the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation, the business arm of the Tahltan Nation. In these roles, Mr. Gruner has led major Indigenous-owned businesses involved in mining services, infrastructure, logistics, construction, energy, and community economic development.
Rackla believes that meaningful Indigenous participation will be central to the responsible advancement of critical mineral projects in Northern Canada. Mr. Gruner will assist the Company in shaping an approach that emphasizes early engagement, respect for Indigenous rights and interests, employment and training opportunities, business participation, environmental stewardship, and long-term value creation for Indigenous communities.
"Paul brings exactly the kind of experience Rackla needs as we advance our northern critical minerals strategy," said Simon Ridgway, Chief Executive Officer of Rackla. "He has led major Indigenous economic development organizations in regions where mining and infrastructure are important parts of the economy, and he understands how to structure relationships that are commercially sound, respectful, and capable of creating lasting benefits. His involvement will be invaluable as Rackla works to build the right partnerships around its projects."
Mr. Gruner added: "I am pleased to be working with Rackla as it advances its critical minerals portfolio in Northern Canada. Successful resource development requires trust, transparency, and meaningful participation by Indigenous communities. I look forward to assisting Rackla in developing an approach that recognizes those priorities while supporting responsible project advancement."
Rackla's current focus includes the advancement of its 100%-owned Lentung tungsten property in the Northwest Territories. Tungsten is recognized as a critical mineral due to its importance in defense, manufacturing, energy, mining, and industrial supply chains. The Company believes that responsible development of domestic critical mineral assets must be built on strong technical work, environmental responsibility, and constructive partnerships with Indigenous communities and northern stakeholders.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on gold and critical minerals projects in Northern Canada. The Company is advancing a portfolio of exploration assets in the Yukon and Northwest Territories, including the Lentung tungsten property, as part of its strategy to identify and develop mineral projects with district-scale potential and strategic importance.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway,
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its properties and the development of its Indigenous engagement strategy; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the Company's plans for its properties will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's plans for its properties will proceed as intended; that the Company's stated business goals will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; assumptions about future metal prices; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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