Rackla Metals Announces The Addition Of Ms. Claudine Lee To Advisory Committee And The Granting Of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia August 11, 2026 TheNewswire - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Claudine Lee has agreed to join the Advisory Committee to assist the Company in developing its Indigenous partnership strategy and engagement framework and permitting in connection with the advancement of its northern critical mineral assets.
Ms. Lee is a professional geoscientist and has over 20 years of experience working in the Canadian north on mining projects from exploration to operations. Starting as an exploration geologist, Claudine worked on gold and diamond exploration projects. She continued supporting the mining and O&G industry as a project manager and consultant for contaminated sites in Alberta, Yukon, and the NWT, before returning to mining and operations with 10 years at the Ekati Diamond Mine. There she was responsible for onsite H&S and environment operations, as well as the caretaker of Indigenous benefit agreements and relationships with Indigenous governments, and territorial and federal governments. She joined Canadian Zinc in February 2021 as the VP of Corporate Social Responsibility. In this work, Claudine has been responsible for negotiating and implementing impact benefit agreements and ESG programs, and is committed to helping companies deliver sustainable mining projects and benefits to Indigenous partners.
Ms. Lee holds an MSc in Geology/Environmental Geochemistry from Queen's University (2003) and an Honours BSc in Geology and Environmental Science from the University of Western Ontario (1999). Claudine is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientist of British Columbia and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists.
The Company also announces that it has granted stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to a total of 1,900,000 common shares of the Company exercisable for up to 10 years at a price of $0.18 per share.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and advancement of critical mineral projects, including tungsten opportunities in the Northwest Territories. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and to working constructively with local communities, Indigenous governments and other stakeholders.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway,
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's stock option grants; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the Company's stock option grants will be completed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stock option grants will be completed as planned; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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