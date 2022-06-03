Company NewsInvesting News

Quizam Media Corporation

Canada: CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

USA: OTCQB Trading Symbol: QQQFF

Telephone: (604) 683-0020

Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

Email: ir@quizammedia.com

www.quizammedia.com

June 3rd, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C SX :QQ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce that the 4,000,000  Unit PP @ $0.06 is now closed .

The Unit Private Placement consists of 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months.

Subscription details are as follows: 9 Placees;

Insider Blueskyview Software Corp. (Russ Rossi CEO)  – 755,000 units;

Shares and warrants issued as a result of this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring October 4 th ­­­, 2022.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

QQ:CC
Quantum 1 Cannabis

Quantum 1 Cannabis


Quizam Grants Options to Directors, Employees and Consultants

Quizam Grants Options to Directors, Employees and Consultants

Quizam Media Corporation

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 23, 2022 Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,450,000 shares of the Company's capital stock to its directors,  employees and consultants.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quantum 1 Cannabis to Open New Vancouver store at Cambie & 40th Friday November 19th

Quantum 1 Cannabis to Open New Vancouver store at Cambie & 40th Friday November 19th

Quizam Media Corporation

November 18th, 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C NSX :QQ. CN ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its brand New Vancouver Store - Friday November 19 th at 9am. This Quantum 1 Recreational Cannabis Store is located at 5528 Cambie Street.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quantum 1 Gets Provincial and City Approval for Vancouver Cambie & 40th Cannabis Store

Quizam Media Corporation

November 1, 2021 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C NSX :QQ. CN ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce that both The Provincial Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch and the City of Vancouver have approved Quantum 1's application for a recreational cannabis retail store licence in Vancouver at Cambie and 40th.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quizam Closes $400,000 Private Placement

Quizam Media Corporation

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 27th, 2021 Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) is pleased to announce that the 2,000,000 Unit PP @ $0.20 is now closed .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quantum 1 Cannabis Closes on Flagship Location Near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver's Largest Retail and Residential Development

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 5 th 2021 Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Quantum 1 Cannabis ("Quantum"), one of Canada's fastest growing and leading recreational cannabis retailers, has solidified the Lease for it's new location at 5528 Cambie Street, Vancouver BC near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver's largest retail and residential development. In addition, Quantum 1 has received Development Permit approval from the City of Vancouver.  Quantum 1 is in the process of  applying for an Occupancy permit which is the final step towards a grand opening.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

