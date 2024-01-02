Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ‎today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin Alexandre de Beaulieu Bill de Jong Jean-Luc Peyrot and Juan Sanchez .

The Company welcomes Mr. Juan Sanchez to the board of directors. Mr. Sanchez has 10 years of experience as a manager in the mining sector. He has been active in commodities trading and financial services in Europe and South America . He is currently the Colombia Country Manager for the Swiss trading company Open Mineral AG.

The Company also acknowledges former director Mr. Chris Gulka for his contributions over the last ‎two years and wishes him continued success in his other business endeavors.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia .

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/02/c2701.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×