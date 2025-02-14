Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 23rd, 2024, the Company has completed a third tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 3,135,800 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $940,740. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company shall pay total cash finders' fees on Feb.14, 2025 of $21,720 and a total of 72,400 finder's warrants are being issued.

Quimbaya is also pleased to announced that due to strong investor demand, the private placement has been increased to $3,000,000 on the same terms and is expected to close on or before February 21st, 2025.

"We are very encouraged with the additional investor interest and enthusiasm for the high-grade discovery potential of our Colombian gold projects that we anticipate commencing drilling in the coming months," stated Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO.

Included as part of the private placement, Quimbaya has completed debt settlements (the "Debt Settlement') with certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors") also announced on December 23th, 2024, pursuant to which the Company issued to the Creditors, and the Creditors agreed to accept, an aggregate of 484,068 Units in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $146,103.40.

All securities issued in connection with the Placement and the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Company has issued an aggregate of 116,666 Units pursuant to the Placement, to Olivier Berthiaume (CFO and director of Quimbaya) who are considered "related parties" of the Company (the "Interested Parties"), in each case constituting, to that extent, a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the participation of the Interested Parties in the Placement in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Placement nor the securities issued in connection therewith, in so far as the Placement involves the Interested Parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company also announces that William DeJong has stepped down from the Board of Directors and continues to support the company as advisor and counsel.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. person absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@quimbayagold.com

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; closing of an additional tranches, if any; future drilling and anticipated timing thereof; are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240883

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of a rock sampling program conducted on the Tahami North project in Segovia, Colombia . These results include rock samples grading up to 5.86 gt gold and 133 gt silver along a new 2km trending vein system. The targeted veins trend to the North-West within the Company's claims. This represents a significant advancement in the understanding of the potential of these goldsilver vein systems at Tahami North.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has undertaken a LIDAR survey at its Tahami South Project in Colombia . The aim of the LIDAR survey is to acquire high-resolution geospatial data for topographic mapping and detailed terrain analysis. The resulting data will significantly support ongoing exploration efforts by providing accurate terrain models and enhancing the understanding of surface features essential for project planning, exploring, drilling and decision-making processes.

The outlined study area within the polygon covers a total of 575.10 hectares. Figure 1 and Table 1 provide the geospatial location of the polygon to be surveyed in DATUM UTM zone 18N WGS 1984.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Appoints Ricardo Sierra as Vice-President of Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Appoints Ricardo Sierra as Vice-President of Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ricardo Sierra B.Sc., as Vice-President of Exploration effectively immediately. A native of Colombia Mr. Sierra currently resides in Manizales which is close to Medellin a short distance from the Company's main projects.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Ricardo Sierra is a professional Economic Geologist with over 18 years of exploration experience in Colombia-Chile-Cuba-Brazil in orogenic, mesothermal, porphyry type deposits, epithermal systems, skarn and stratabound deposits. Juan Ricardo Sierra started his career with Anglo American as an Exploration geologist in greenfield and brownfield exploration, supervising diamond drilling on their Colombian and Chilean properties. His knowledge in vein systems, critical in understanding mineralization processes, was honed while Exploration Superintendent with Continental Gold (acquired by Zijin Mining Group for CA $1.9 billion in 2020) on their Buritica (Antioquia) Au/Ag deposit. While at Continental Gold, Mr. Sierra also participated in their regional exploration (Choco, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia). After leaving Continental in 2020, Continental Gold worked as Exploration Manager, Collective Mining Inc. (TSX: CNL). Since 2021, Mr. Sierra has been consulting to various companies active in Colombia , Brazil and Cuba including Quimbaya Gold.

Mr. Sierra Largo graduated in 2007 as a Geologist from Universidad de Caldas ( Colombia ). He is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, also he is Competent Person (CP) of Comision Colombiana de Recursos y Reservas Mineras (CCRR) and Volunteer member of the Copper innovation HUB.

"Ricardo has already established himself a key member of our technical advisory committee, " said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold. " Given his direct exploration experience in Antioquia, Colombia , he is the right person to help lead us in making the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

Quimbaya also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Debt Settlement') with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor"), pursuant to which the Company will issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor agreed to accept, an aggregate of 22,058 common shares at a price of $0.34 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $7,500 .

All securities to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc  
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold  
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/20/c0113.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 19-20 2025 . VRIC, is a key event in the junior mining sector for 25 years and draws over 9,000 investors and 300 investment opportunities in the mining sector.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

This conference presents an excellent opportunity for Quimbaya to expose early stage discovery investors to its three large scale claim packages in Antioquia, Colombia and to outline its exploration plans for 2025. The conference schedule includes tailored meetings that match investors with appropriate projects, supported by expert analyses and updates on the latest trends in the mining sector.

Investors interested in attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference . Quimbaya invites attendees to visit us at Booth 704 where they will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's management team and learn more about Quimbaya's exploration activities.

"We're excited to join VRIC 2025, one of the premier events for investors and resource enthusiasts," said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold.  "This conference is our springboard into our most active year ever on our quest to make the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/10/c6999.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 2,171,665 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $651,500 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Download the PDF here.

Opawica Drill Hole Targets 2D Seismic on the Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

Opawica Drill Hole Targets 2D Seismic on the Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 13th 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Fully Repays Acquisition Loan Within 3 Months.

Heliostar Fully Repays Acquisition Loan Within 3 Months.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has repaid the US$5M loan obtained from Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd on November 6th, 2024. The loan was used to acquire the portfolio of operating and development assets in Mexico from Florida Canyon Gold Inc.

Heliostar CEO Charles Funk commented, "Repayment of this loan is another significant milestone for Heliostar. In November 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of producing gold assets with a clear upside for less than one percent equity dilution by taking on debt. Using debt was assessed to be the best outcome for shareholders to minimize dilution. Making the repayment earlier than had been expected, within approximately three months of the asset acquisition, speaks to the free cash flow generation from our operating mines and the Company's fiscal discipline. Looking forward, being debt-free allows all profits generated from operations to be reinvested directly into our Company's growth. This reinvestment will focus on expanding production and growing resources across our portfolio throughout 2025."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces C$5 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

RUA GOLD Announces C$5 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as sole agent (the " Agent "), pursuant to which the Agent has agreed to act as agent on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 8,333,400 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.60 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,000,040 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about February 20, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agent, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

LaFleur Minerals Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

February 12 2025 — Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0, OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC ("Crescita"), effective February 7, 2025 . This strategic agreement includes a CDN $5 million equity drawdown facility and advisory services aimed at accelerating the Company's growth and enhancing its operational and financial objectives.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

Related News

gold investing

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Gold Investing

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

Silver Investing

5 Top Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL UPDATE

Rare Earth Investing

Trump Ties Ukraine Aid to US$500 Billion in Rare Earths

Platinum Investing

Gold vs. Platinum: Which is the True Metal of Love?

Rare Earth Investing

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

×