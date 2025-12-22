Quantum-Si Announces Launch of New Version 3 Library Preparation Kit and a Suite of Data Analysis Tool Enhancements

New library prep kit enables detection of proteins with as little as 1-2 ng of input
Data analysis enhancements unlock new amino acid detection
Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced the launch of the Version 3 Library Preparation Kit and a new suite of data analysis tool enhancements. When combined with the Version 4 Sequencing Kit which was launched in September 2025, the Company expects users will see significant improvements analyzing scarce biologic samples, complex mixtures, and detecting low abundance biomarkers.
The Version 3 Library Preparation Kit is a significant improvement over the current kit and requires 200 ng or less of total protein input. This represents a 100-fold improvement over the current kit. Furthermore, data from internal validation studies demonstrates that the Version 3 Library Preparation Kit enables detection of proteins in mixtures with as little as 1-2 ng of protein which equates to less than 1% relative abundance in a sample mixture. These capabilities will greatly increase the ability for users to process scarce biologic samples and detect low abundance proteins in applications such as signaling pathways.
In addition to the launch of the Version 3 Library Preparation Kit, the Company also announced the release of a suite of data analysis tool enhancements. The new analysis tools unlock the detection of an additional amino acid (methionine), further increase peptide alignment accuracy and improve overall protein inference performance and interpretability.
"The Version 3 Library Prep Kit is by far the most sensitive kit the Company has released to date. With the ability to sequence proteins with as little as 1-2 ng of input, our customers will be able to explore low abundance biomarkers and biomarker panels that have been previously inaccessible with our technology," said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. "In addition, the new data analysis tools continue to enhance the accuracy and robustness of the data our customers are generating and expands the amino acid coverage to 15 amino acids on path to our goal of demonstrating detection of all 20 amino acids in 2026."
About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company's platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway, anticipated data and product launches (including Proteus), investor confidence in Quantum-Si and our strategic roadmap, and any financial guidance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth and retain its key employees; the Company's ongoing leadership transitions and succession planning; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities, including the use and benefit of artificial intelligence in these and other activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company's existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company's commercialized Platinum protein sequencing instruments and kits and the Company's other products (including Proteus) once commercialized; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; the Company's defense and initiation of litigation matters; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
