Quantum Secures Claim Covering Historic Silver Workings at Babine South, British Columbia

Minfile Reports Up to 835 oz/t (26,000gpt) Silver
100% Quantum ownership with no royalties or option obligations
Multiple documented surface and underground silver occurrences
Evidence of a polymetallic epithermal system with presence of lead and zinc
Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - January 27, 2026 – Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news of January 14, 2026, it has expanded its mineral tenure at the Babine South Silver Project to include a neighbouring adit known as East Sunrise with notable historical silver values.
The newly acquired claim is contiguous to the existing Babine South property, covering the Boling showing which reports favourable host rocks and historical silver mineralization recorded in BC Minfile 093K 028, including grab samples assaying up to 835 oz/t silver (26,000 g/t Ag), chip samples assaying 1.1 oz/t silver (34.2 g/t Ag), and float returning 417 oz/t silver (13,000 g/t Ag).
The expanded Babine South silver claim group now covers 1,108 hectares, strengthening Quantum's control over a prospective silver-bearing structural corridor defined by multiple historic workings, surface exposures, favorable host lithologies and recent geological interpretation from site visits in 2025.
"We view this land expansion as a strategic step that brings historically documented compelling silver occurrences under unified ownership," said Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Quantum Critical Metals. "The historical data demonstrates repeated silver mineralization across multiple workings, time periods and locations. Our objective now is to systematically evaluate this system using modern exploration methods to better understand its continuity, scale, and controls."
About Babine South: A Silver System with Limited Exploration
Silver mineralization at Babine South was first discovered in the 1920s, when it was reported that 94 kilograms of silver was produced from a trench. Two Adits, (East and West) were driven to intersect the mineralization and in 1991, an area near the east Adit known as "the Silver Pit" was re-opened to confirm the presence of native silver which was confirmed by a rock sample assaying 835 oz/t silver (26,000 gpt Ag), BC Assessment Report #22157.
The Babine South property covers five mineral claims and is approximately 1,108ha. The geology of the Babine South project area includes phyllite, marble and dioritic and monzonitic volcanic and igneous rocks. Four phases of veining run through the area and are cross cutting. The project is thought to be epithermal, however historically there was some association of the veining with the foliation and shear zones. Mineralization includes quartz-carbonate veins including native silver, galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite, argentite, chalcopyrite (polymetallic silver, lead, zinc, copper). BC Assessment Report #22157.
East Sunrise Adit: Structural Continuity and Grade Confirmation
The newly secured East Sunrise Adit extends approximately 56 metres and was driven to intersect a narrow quartz-carbonate vein hosting silver-rich galena. The East Adit is located approximately one kilometre east of the West Adit, potentially suggesting lateral continuity within a broader mineralized system.
Historical float and grab samples collected from an opencut approximately 20 metres above the East Adit portal returned assays of up to:
13,000 g/t silver (417 oz/t Ag)
42.8 g/t gold
6.39% lead
These results, recorded in Assessment Report 15358, indicate a polymetallic (silver, gold, lead) epithermal vein system with both precious and base metal components, and confirm that high-grade silver mineralization is present at surface and in underground exposures.
Planned Exploration and Next Steps
Planned work at Babine South will focus on advancing the project from historical documentation toward drill-ready targets and includes:
Detailed geological and structural mapping to refine vein orientations and controls
Targeted surface sampling to confirm grade distribution and mineral associations
Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveying to test for subsurface continuity beneath historic workings and along strike
These programs are expected to refine the existing geophysical and geochemical anomalies and help further delineate priority drill targets for the 2026 exploration season.
For more information on the Company's entire Babine portfolio, please visit:
https://www.quantumcriticalmetals.com/pages/babine-copper-gold-project-british-columbia
Notes:
All samples are select grab samples and may not be representative of mineralization on the property.
Silver values reported in troy ounces per tonne (oz/t) and parts per million (ppm).
1 oz/t Ag = 31.1034768
"n/a" indicates element not analyzed or below detection limits.
Qualified Person
Melanie Mackay, PGeo, EGBC (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia) 35256, is a director and qualified person for Quantum and approves the technical content of this news release. None of the historical information in the release has yet been verified by the Company and should not be relied upon.
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Québec, the Babine South Silver Project in British Columbia, and the Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com.
Marcy Kiesman, CEO
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: marcykiesman@qcriticalmetal.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
