Quantum Appoints Melissa Sanderson to Technical Advisory Committee

(TheNewswire)
Internationally recognized rare earths and geostrategic expert strengthens
Quantum's technical and strategic capabilities
Vancouver, BC February 24, 2026 TheNewswire Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Sanderson to its Technical Advisory Committee ("TAC").
Ms. Sanderson is an expert in critical minerals and is a geostrategic advisor and board member with internationally recognized expertise in rare earth elements, sustainability, and Indigenous issues impacting global resource development. With a career spanning senior executive leadership, government service, and academia she brings a uniquely integrated perspective on geopolitics, market strategy, and responsible mineral supply chain management.
Ms. Sanderson previously served as President of the U.S. division of an Australian mining company and Vice President of African Operations for a major international mining firm. Earlier in her career, she served as a Foreign Service Officer with postings in Europe and Latin America, providing firsthand experience in international trade, regulatory frameworks, and geopolitical risk assessment.
"We are very pleased to welcome Melissa Sanderson to our Technical Advisory Committee," stated Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Quantum Critical Minerals. "As governments and industry intensify their focus on securing critical mineral supply chains, her rare combination of technical knowledge, geopolitical insight, and board level experience will provide valuable strategic guidance as we advance our critical mineral initiatives."
Ms. Sanderson is widely recognized for leveraging investor and government relationships, advising on market entry and expansion strategies, and mitigating operational and geopolitical risk. She has a track record of working effectively with boards, executives, and cross functional teams to achieve measurable results. Her core strengths include geostrategic planning, identifying acceptable risk thresholds, negotiation, stakeholder engagement, and clear communication across diverse constituencies.
"I am pleased to join Quantum Critical Metals at a time when secure, responsible development of rare earth and critical mineral resources is of growing strategic importance," said Melissa Sanderson. "The Company's focus on advancing projects that contribute to resilient supply chains positions it well in today's rapidly shifting global environment."
Quantum's TAC provides independent technical and strategic guidance to the Company's management and Board of Directors on exploration strategy, project advancement, geopolitical considerations, sustainability practices, and market development initiatives.
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Québec, the Babine South Silver Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com.
Marcy Kiesman, CEO
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: marcykiesman@qcriticalmetal.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.