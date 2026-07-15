Qualcomm Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .
Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2026 results which will be broadcast live on July 29, 2026, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/investor-events/default.aspx . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/investor-events/default.aspx and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13761080.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large-scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high-performance, low power computing and industry-leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.
QUALCOMM Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by QUALCOMM Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of QUALCOMM Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .
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Qualcomm Contact:
Brett Simpson
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (858) 658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com