Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.80 to $0.85 per share of common stock. This dividend increase will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 21, 2024 and will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.40 per share of common stock.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. We remain committed to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, and information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our future dividend payments and our commitment to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases, are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Past dividends and stock repurchases provide no assurance as to future dividends or stock repurchases, and the timing and amount of future dividends or stock repurchases, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends or stock repurchases and to current expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "estimates," "guidance," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks" and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to: a deterioration in our future results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or business prospects; a determination by our Board of Directors that dividends or stock repurchases are not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders; unexpected, unplanned or alternative requirements for, or uses of, our available cash, including but not limited to potential business acquisitions or other strategic transactions; legal or contractual restrictions on the payment of dividends or stock repurchases, including under credit agreements or other financing arrangements; changes in tax or other laws relating to dividends or stock repurchases; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; and other risks detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 24, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our reports filed with the SEC are available on our website at www.qualcomm.com . We undertake no obligation to update, or continue to provide information with respect to, any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Qualcomm Contact:
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Apple unveils the new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air with the powerful M3 chip

The world's most popular laptop is better than ever with even more performance, faster Wi-Fi, and support for up to two external displays — all in its strikingly thin and light design with up to 18 hours of battery life

Apple® today announced the new MacBook Air® with the powerful M3 chip, taking its incredible combination of power-efficient performance and portability to a new level. With M3, MacBook Air is up to 60 percent faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. 1 And with a faster and more efficient Neural Engine in M3, MacBook Air continues to be the world's best consumer laptop for AI. The 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air both feature a strikingly thin and light design, up to 18 hours of battery life, 1 a stunning Liquid Retina® display, and new capabilities, including support for up to two external displays and up to 2x faster Wi-Fi than the previous generation. With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that's built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four gorgeous colors: midnight, which features a breakthrough anodization seal to reduce fingerprints; starlight; space gray; and silver. Combined with its world-class camera, mics, and speakers; MagSafe® charging; its silent, fanless design; and macOS®, MacBook Air delivers an unrivaled experience — making the 13-inch model the world's bestselling laptop and the 15-inch model the world's bestselling 15-inch laptop. Customers can order starting today, with availability beginning Friday, March 8.

QCOM

Enabling the Deep-Tech and Innovation Ecosystems in Vietnam, Taiwan and Africa

QualcommQualcomm programs are helping drive digital transformation through growth of innovation, IP awareness and more in various emerging markets of the world

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Building Skills in Afterschool: STEM Next and Qualcomm, Inc. Lead the Way for Future Innovators

Qualcomm

In a rural town in New York, a 6th-grade boy has just finished working through the Engineering Design Process and reflects, "When I thought about engineering, I thought it was just building things, but I learned what a mechanical engineer did and now that's what I want to be."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Our Corporate Responsibility Governance

Our governance structure is designed to facilitate accountability, transparency and the ongoing improvement of our programs.

QualcommOriginally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Introducing Apple Sports, a new app for sports fans

The free app for iPhone delivers real-time scores, stats, and more, all designed for speed and simplicity

Apple® today introduced Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, the app's personalized experience puts users' favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple. Apple Sports is available to download now in the App Store in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

Apple Sports

Qualcomm Incorporated Releases Its Annual Corporate Responsibility Report, Focused on ESG Performance and Progress on Its Goals in 2023

The 2023 report features successes achieved this year, including progress on ESG targets and power efficiency of our Snapdragon products. Qualcomm's ESG priorities include three areas of focus where the Company believes it can make the greatest impact - Empowering Digital Transformation, Acting Responsibly and Operating Sustainably

Key highlights from 2023 include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Cosa Resources Closes C$6.5 Million Private Placement

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Base Metals Investing

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Closes C$6.5 Million Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Outlines Baptiste Nickel Project Advancement Activities

Vanadium Investing

Largo Identifies Significant Platinum-Palladium Grades from Sampling of the Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds at its Maracás Menchen Mine; Commences Further Analysis of Platinum Group Metals as Part of its Ongoing Exploration Program

Gold Investing

A Further Boost to LJN4 Resource – Closing in on 1Moz

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Back on the Table, When Will Gold Stocks Move?

