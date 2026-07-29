Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company's financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2026 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .
As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2026 results which will be broadcast live on July 29, 2026, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/investor-events/default.aspx . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/investor-events/default.aspx and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13761080.
Our Investor Relations website at https://investor.qualcomm.com contains a significant amount of information about us, including financial and other information for investors, and it is possible that this information could be deemed to be material information. Accordingly, investors and others interested in Qualcomm should review the information posted on our website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large-scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high-performance, low-power computing and industry-leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.
QUALCOMM Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by QUALCOMM Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of QUALCOMM Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .
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Qualcomm Contact:
Brett Simpson, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com