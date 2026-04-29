Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company's financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2026 results which will be broadcast live on April 29, 2026, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/investor-events/default.aspx . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/investor-events/default.aspx and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13759551.

Our Investor Relations website at https://investor.qualcomm.com contains a significant amount of information about us, including financial and other information for investors, and it is possible that this information could be deemed to be material information. Accordingly, investors and others interested in Qualcomm should review the information posted on our website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon ® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

QUALCOMM Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by QUALCOMM Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .

Qualcomm Contact:
Brett Simpson, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

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