QNX and AMD Empower Developers with High?Performance, Deterministic Platform for Next?Generation Embedded Systems

New x86 support unlocks new possibilities for high‑performance, consolidated embedded systems across automotive, industrial, robotics, and medical markets

NUREMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its expanded support for AMD Ryzen Embedded x86 processors, with the availability of the QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 for the high‑performance, power‑efficient processor family designed for demanding edge, industrial, automotive, and graphics‑ applications. This collaboration delivers an x86 alternative for consolidated, real‑time embedded systems, and marks a significant extension of the companies' collaboration, which has previously centered on the AMD adaptive computing portfolio, including Zynq UltraScale+ and Versal adaptive SoCs, and Kria System-on-Modules (SOMs).

In the embedded market the demand for higher compute performance, efficient workload consolidation, and reliable real‑time software continues to accelerate. AMD Ryzen Embedded processors deliver a strong balance of performance and power efficiency, making it ideal for next‑generation systems, that prioritize real‑time control and rich graphics capabilities on a single chip. For QNX developers, it is a foundation that's particularly attractive for systems like automotive digital cockpits, industrial Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and machine controllers, robotics controllers, and advanced medical imaging devices.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 is the first amongst many processors to be supported on QNX SDP 8.0, with the P100 to follow. Today, developers can access a Board Support Package (BSP) for the Sapphire Edge IPC‑FP6 platform to enable their next-generation applications.

"Expanding support for the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors strengthens our ability to help customers build embedded systems on architectures that deliver both high performance and predictable, deterministic behavior," said Grant Courville, Senior Vice President of Products and Strategy at QNX. "QNX has long provided the trusted software foundation that developers rely on. By bringing SDP 8.0 to the Ryzen Embedded x86 architecture, we're giving the market more choice in how they design next‑generation automotive, industrial, and medical systems and enabling that they never have to compromise on reliability or real‑time responsiveness."

"With QNX SDP 8.0 now supporting the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor, developers can take advantage of excellent compute performance, integrated graphics, and efficient workload consolidation, all while relying on QNX's trusted real‑time operating environment," said Simon George, Director of Embedded Systems, Physical AI, at AMD. "Looking forward, we plan to continue growing this collaboration and have QNX support our recently announced AMD Ryzen AI Embedded P100 Series processors which allows precise resource allocation and deterministic performance for mission and safety critical AI workloads and applications."

QNX provides high-performance foundational software that helps simplify the most complex challenges in industries such as robotics, automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX empowers organizations to unlock new possibilities in areas like high-performance computing at the edge, standards-based virtualization technologies, and cloud enablement. Trusted in the world's most critical systems, QNX continues to lead across a range of sectors, including robotics and healthcare, where its technology is deployed by nine of the top ten medical device manufacturers.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 275 million vehicles on the road today. 1QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. AMD, Kria, UltraScale+, Versal, Zynq and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

