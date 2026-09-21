QIA and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announce $20 Billion Strategic Partnership

NYSE: JPM) Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a USD 20 billion strategic partnership leveraging capabilities across public and private markets in both equities and credit.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Investment Authority and Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management at the signing.

The strategic partnership will include two initial areas of collaboration: a USD 15 billion public equities mandate designed to support QIA's long-term investment objectives, and a USD 5 billion private markets investment initiative focused on supporting established middle-market companies across the U.S.

Under the public equities mandate, JPMAM will manage customized global equity portfolios for QIA, drawing on the firm's leading active equity capabilities, global investment platform, and extensive research resources. Through the private investment strategy, QIA and JPMAM will provide senior financing to middle-market companies in the U.S. across sectors, with a focus on industrials, services, healthcare and technology.

The relationship is designed as a mutually beneficial framework that brings together QIA's long-term institutional perspective and JPMAM's globally leading investment expertise. This strategic partnership will play an important role in positioning both organizations to capitalize on global investment opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term value.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA, said: "We are pleased to grow our partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management and gain access to one of the world's leading global equity and private credit platforms. Through ongoing investment dialogue, joint programs, and the direct exchange of ideas, this collaboration will play an important role in unlocking new opportunities for both firms to generate long-term value."  

Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset and Wealth Management, said: "It's a privilege to partner with QIA on this strategic initiative. By leveraging J.P. Morgan's global investment capabilities across public and private markets, we'll support QIA's role as a leader in global institutional investing and help deliver customized, high-quality solutions." 

About QIA
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.  

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.6 trillion (as of 06/30/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

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